Heavily Contended: The Battle For T-X

In recent years, various big contracts have been awarded to players in the defense industry. One of the remaining contracts that yet has to be awarded is the contract for the T-X trainer aircraft. Boeing (NYSE:BA) is one of the companies that is in the race to win the contract. In this article, I want to have a look at who is in the race, the product that they bring and their chances on getting the contract from a strategic point of view.

T-38 Talon

The T-X RFP (Request For Proposal) calls contenders to propose a replacement for the aging T-38 fleet. The T-38 is an aircraft used to train fighter jet pilots, but the aircraft itself is quite old impacting the availability of the airframe.

The T-38 was produced by Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) between 1961 and 1972. In total 1,146 were built of which 456 are in operation with the US Air Force, 33 with the Turkish Air Force and 35 with the German Air Force. So out of the total number that has been built roughly half are still in service with the Air Forces around the world. To increase reliability and validity of the trainer jets, the jets have been upgraded to maintain an availability of at least 75% and keep the aircraft serviceable beyond 2020. In recent years that availability has slipped to a level below the target of 75%, which is not weird for an airframe of this age.

It also shows that a replacement is required and that is why the US Air Force will award a contract for 350 replacement aircraft valued at $16.3B including but not limited to support, spares and training systems. The number of 350 jets coincides with the number of current trainers multiplied by the desired availability.

The total market size of a trainer aircraft could be up to $50B.

Contenders

Over the course of the past few years there have been 6 contenders that to date are still in the race. These contenders will be discussed below.

Sierra Nevada Corporation and Turkish Aerospace Industries:

This US-Turkish partnership might be a surprise to some. SNC had some success with providing aircraft for the US Air Force when it won the bid for Light Air Support in partnership with Embraer (NYSE:ERJ). Another success includes Gorgon Stare, where the corporation manufactures sensor pods for a spherical observation drone.

Turkish Aerospace Industries or TAI is a strategic partner. The company has built over 300 F-16s under license and now manufactures center fuselages for the F35.

One could say that the know-how lies with TAI and having a Turkish partner increases chances receiving orders from the Turkish Air Force as well.

Together TAI and SNC focus on providing a composite lightweight trainer jet called the Freedom Trainer. So the partners are focusing on low fuel and maintenance costs.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) and AirLand:

Textron AirLand, a joint-venture between Textron and Airland, is looking into offering a modification of their Scorpion Jet. At an earlier stage the joint-venture dropped the Scorpion jet as a base for their T-X entry, leaving a clean-sheet design as the only remaining option. In January 2017, the company had not yet made a decision whether it would enter the Scorpion jet or not. It, however, did not make any mention of a possibility for a clean-sheet design

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) and Leonardo S.p.A (OTCPK:FINMF):

Raytheon and Leonardo were supposed to offer the T-100 based on the M-346 Master. The Raytheon-Leonardo partnership was one that morphed two bidding parties into one, where Raytheon replaced General Dynamics (NYSE:GD). As of January 2017, Raytheon has canceled the partnership leaving Leonardo without partner on the program.

Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF):

Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems initially planned to offer an updated version of the Hawk T2/128, but opted for a clean sheet design after concerns over operational performance. In 2016, a prototype of the Northrop T-X candidate was revealed.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and KAI:

In cooperation with Korean Aerospace Industries and Lockheed want to enter the bid with an upgraded version of the KAI T-50 Golden Eagle, which is built to specification of the South Korean Air Force.

Strategic partner Lockheed is important in the bid, since it produces the aircraft that the fighter jets are trained for.

Boeing and Saab (OTC:SAABF):

Boeing has been awarded a 10-year contract to support the current T-38 jets, but in cooperation with Saab it has a clean-sheet candidate that should appeal to Air Forces around the world that operate or will operate the F-35 and Saab's JAS 39 Grippen fighter.

Strategies and chances of winning

With 6 parties involved it is obvious that the contract is heavily contended. Taking into accounts partnerships, political engineering, design and competition the list could possibly be narrowed down.

Out of the 6 bidders, 3 parties might bid with an all new aircraft. Coming up with 3 new aircraft does increase scheduling risk and that is something the USAF will try to mitigate. On the other hand, existing designs might be hard or costly to modify to meet the USAF's requirements as outlined in the RFP.

All possible bids have their pros and cons and it is important to address them.

One of the parties that might not contend for the contract at all is Leonardo. The company currently does not have a US and bidding alone seems to be a hopeless effort.

Another bid that I deem unlikely to hold is that of Textron AirLand. The company does not seem to know what it wants itself, aiming for a clean-sheet design at first but now reverting to considering Scorpion if it will bid at all.

The SNC/TAI candidate is ambitious. With the strained relationship between Turkey and the US, I doubt whether this bid has a chance of winning. From a political point of view a possible bid does not seem to have a high chance of success and its footprint in the US does not seem to be sufficient to get the required political backing from Congress politicians.

This basically leaves the big 3: Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

Lockheed clearly has an advantage as it builds the aircraft that the pilots will be trained for. The procedures and industry dynamics, however, are a bit more complex than that.

The USAF benefits from a competitive environment, where contenders can excel either in product capability or more importantly in costs. By awarding the contract to Lockheed Martin, the USAF would put all eggs in Lockheed's basket creating an environment with eroding competitivity.

Lockheed Martin has the contract for the procurement and support of the F-35 valued at over $400B. So, its fighter jet business is safe for years to come. Northrop Grumman has been awarded another big contract of $80B for the stealth bomber program and its fighter jet knowledge is secured by its activity as a strategic partner on the F-35 program.

Boeing has been awarded the Tanker contract, which fully valued is worth roughly $38B. Its fighter jet business hinges on international orders and smaller orders from the USAF and/or US Navy. In absence of those orders its fighter jet department could be shutting down in the years to come. So for Boeing this contract has a lot more importance than it has for the other big defense players. Another advantage Boeing has is that its clean-sheet design has already flown, while the other parties only have presented a prototype or render.

Conclusion

The T-X contract is heavily contended, but it is unlikely that we will see 6 parties bidding. Two parties of which it is most certain that they will bid are Lockheed Martin and Boeing. Given the industry dynamics, the state of Boeing's fighter jet business and overall military aircraft business and sizable contract awards in the past it seems that Boeing has an edge to win the T-X contract.

Despite my view of Boeing as a primary candidate to win the contract, this is not a certain win for Boeing at all.

If you would like to receive updates for my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.