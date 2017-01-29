RGS Energy: Primed For A Potential Momentum Stampede Similar To DryShips And EnteroMedics

Back in April 2016, I closed my initial article on RGS Energy (NASDAQ:RGSE) with a bold advice:

Investors should sell out their remaining positions regardless of potential losses as things will, in fact, get much worse going forward.

As it turned out, I have rarely made a better call in my short history as contributor on Seeking Alpha given the stock's breathtaking demise over the last ten months. After a seemingly never ending slew of equity and toxic convertible debt offerings on top of two reverse splits, the stock is down roughly 99% from a split-adjusted $310 at the time the article was published to just $3.54 as of Friday's close.

Besides the ongoing poor operating performance, the main reason for the eye-catching share price decline has been the company's utilization of so-called "death-spiral financings" which I discussed in detail in my April 2016 article. Fellow contributor Edward Vranic added even more color to the issue in his outstanding article on September 29.

Picture: RGS Energy solar installation at BIG Y Foods in Lee, MA - Source: RGS Energy website

The company's most recent equity offering has been just six weeks ago when RGS Energy successfully raised net proceeds of $3.6 mln by issuing a combination of common stock and warrants but the cash obviously lasted only a few weeks and now the company is back again with just another offering of common stock and warrants which I would expect to price at some time next week.

While the company's preliminary Q4/2016 results showed considerable improvements over an absolutely dismal Q3 on basically all financial metrics, RGS Energy's business will remain challenged for the foreseeable future as the solar installation industry continues to be hyper-competitive. Moreover, the company lacks the size and scale of its major competitors.

But at least the balance sheet has improved greatly from the preceding quarter and even year over year based on the preliminary Q4 figures provided by the company:

Cash more than doubled from the end of Q3 to $2.9 mln

Borrowings under the company's line of credit were reduced by more than 80% from $3.6 mln to $0.66 mln

Toxic convertible debt was reduced by 97.5% from $5.4 mln to just $0.14 mln

As a consequence, overall debt was reduced by more than 90% quarter over quarter from $9.0 mln to a mere $0.8 mln

Stockholder's equity went from a $5.6 mln deficit at the end of Q3 to positive $5.0 mln

Also the income statement showed considerable progress:

Revenue more than doubled over Q3 levels to $5.1 mln

Gross margin more than quadrupled to a very respectable 23% quarter over quarter. The number looks particularly impressive when compared to the 16% gross margin reported in the year ago quarter on almost double the current revenue run rate

Operating loss of $1.9 mln was down by 37.5% from Q3 and more than 50% year over year

Furthermore, the company's long standing working capital deficit finally dissipated and RGS Energy, for the first time in many quarters, now shows a positive working capital of $2.4 mln.

Lastly, the company is currently relocating into new corporate headquarters in Denver, Colorado. According to management, the move is expected to "significantly reduce rent expense" which so far has been running in the ballpark of $0.2 mln per quarter.

Unfortunately, the company's remaining backlog continues to move lower, down 33% from Q3 levels and down 50% year over year to just $8.4 mln. Clearly, RGS Energy's financial constraints prevented the company from closing meaningful new business over the past year, but with the backlog now quickly approaching zero, the company will have to re-invest into sales and marketing initiatives to acquire sufficient new business at acceptable margins which won't be an easy task by any means.

So the considerable amount of new equity raised over the past year has finally put the company on a much improved financial footing. The upcoming offering of common stock and warrants will enhance the company's liquidity and balance sheet even further and most likely provide the company with sufficient liquidity to make it at least through the first half of FY17, depending on the level of ongoing operating losses.

Don't get me wrong here:

While the recent progress discussed above clearly deserves some accolade, this doesn't mean the company has turned the corner. Given the hyper-competitive industry environment, RGS Energy will continue to face manifold challenges, particularly with regard to margins and renewed customer acquisition requirements.

Moreover, the company's common shareholders have paid the ultimate price for the recent financial recovery as their holdings have been effectively wiped out over the past year and RGS Energy obviously won't stop diluting shareholders even further anytime soon.

That said, the most recent reverse split might have created an interesting opportunity for speculative investors and momentum traders as the number of outstanding shares was reduced by 97% from 36 mln to a mere 1.2 mln.

While the upcoming offering will again dilute shareholders by an estimated 50-75%, the number of outstanding shares will remain small. For example:

Gross proceeds of $6 mln at a placement price of $3 per unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase an additional share would result in the issuance of an additional 2 mln shares (with potential further dilution of another 2 mln shares depending on the exercise of the attached warrants)

Gross proceeds of $7.5 mln at a placement price of $3 per unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase an additional share would result in the issuance of an additional 2.5 mln shares (with potential further dilution of another 2.5 mln shares depending on the exercise of the attached warrants)

Gross proceeds of $9 mln at a placement price of $3 per unit consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase an additional share would result in the issuance of an additional 3 mln shares (with potential further dilution of another 3 mln shares depending on the exercise of the attached warrants)

So even at more than double the gross proceeds raised from the last offering, the immediate dilution would add just another 3 million shares for a total share count of 4.2 mln which is still very small. Moreover, a successful offering of this size might very well provide the company with sufficient capital to abstain from the equity markets for the reminder of 2017, particularly if potential warrant exercises would cause even more cash to flow into the company's coffers.

But at the current share count of just 1.2 mln there's a good chance that the stock price might see an unexpected bump just like experienced in late September when the shares bounced from below $2 to a peak of $8 on very heavy volume within a few sessions as according to fellow contributor Edward Vranic "this temporary bump on tens of millions of shares traded can only be explained by market makers wishing to push the stock to a certain price level for the pending conversion of warrants and debt."

Add the potential power of the momentum crowd to the picture and RGS Energy's shares might offer a great trading setup for the next week and potentially beyond as even the upcoming equity offering will leave the company's share count at a rather small number.

If anyone needs a reminder of the forces potentially to be unleashed by a momentum crowd stampede, a quick look at DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) might be helpful. The company also utilized a reverse split at the beginning of November to reduce its share count to a mere 1.1 mln and was subsequently discovered by the momentum crowd which pushed the stock up by an unbelievable 2000% at its peak. The move ultimately came to an end when DryShips's colorful chairman and CEO, Greek shipping magnate George Economou, most likely figured out a scheme to recapitalize DryShips while at the same time extracting hundreds of millions of dollars privately. In fact, I have covered the DryShips saga in a series of articles as of late - I strongly encourage investors to take a look at this highly fascinating and still evolving story.

News of the reverse split and the upcoming offering have caused RGS Energy's stock price to crater another 35% over the past two days. Given the improved results and the attached warrant sweeteners I do not expect the offering to price substantially below the $3 level in any given case.

Should momentum develop despite the offering being still in the works, the placement price might very well be considerably higher as evidenced by the recent events around EnteroMedics (NASDAQ:ETRM), a small medical device company, that saw its shares skyrocket at the beginning of this year also after executing a major reverse split that reduced the number of outstanding shares by 98.5%.

As a further coincidence, EnteroMedics also managed to retire its outstanding toxic convertible notes at that date. Shortly after the reverse split, the momentum crowd arrived at the scene and pushed the stock up by more than 1200% at its peak within a couple of sessions. Thanks to the shares' ongoing strong trading pattern, EnteroMedics was able to adjust the offering price upwards a couple of times.

Bottom line:

RGS Energy has made considerable progress getting its financial house in order but the company is now challenged to acquire new business at sufficient margins in a hyper-competitive market.

The company's long-term investors have paid the price by virtually getting wiped out through a slew of equity raises and toxic financings over the last twelve months and dilution won't stop here as another equity offering is already being shopped to institutional investors by Roth Capital.

My ongoing advice for investors with a long-term or more conservative approach would be to not touch the shares with a ten-foot pole.

But for speculative investors and momentum-focused traders the stock currently contains all the ingredients for a most likely short-lived but potentially very violent momentum raid as the similarities to recent success stories like DryShips and EnteroMedics look strikingly.

Personally, I decided to take the gamble and went long the shares at an average price of $3.40. Should momentum develop, I would expect the stock price to easily double or even triple from current levels as the stock has already done several times in the past.

Again:

This is not a fundamental bet by any means and success will be anything but a given. Despite the very similar setup when compared to recent momentum favorites like DryShips and EnteroMedics, RGS Energy's stock might simply do nothing or even move considerably lower should the upcoming offering price deeply in the hole.

As always, don't bet the farm on a highly speculative stock like this and manage your risk adequately. Should the shares indeed be picked up by the momentum crowd don't led greed get the upper hand and timely take at least some of your potential gains off the table. In any case, don't forget to to dispose of the shares before the momentum crowd has decided to move on.