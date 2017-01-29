As Speculative Traders Cut Gold Positions These 3 Major Events Loom Large Next Week For Gold

We expect next week will be a positive one for gold but investors should expect a bit of a rocky ride getting there due to the increased volatility.

Next week also marks the first issuance of the US Initial Claims report and this is also another potential gold catalyst that could move markets.

The Federal Reserve Board meets next week for the first time in 2017 and despite no expectation of a change in rates, their statement should move markets.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed a drop in both speculative longs and shorts for the week as gold meandered to end the COT week (Tuesday to Tuesday) essentially unchanged. The increase in speculative "spreading" positions but drop in both long and short positions, suggests that traders remain very uncertain about the next move in gold.

That may not be very surprising as next week brings three big events for gold traders. The first event, the Chinese New Year, has been a negative catalyst for gold in the past as some theorize that traders take advantage of closed Chinese markets to make major moves in gold. We would not put past traders to play in China's sparsely traded markets (after all they were caught red-handed earlier), so investors need to be prepared.

The second major event next week is the upcoming Federal Reserve Board meeting. Even though there is little chance they raise rates, the key will be what their post-meeting statement suggests about rates looking forward. Finally, next week contains the first Friday of the new month so that means the US Initial Jobless Claims report comes out, and if the past is an indicator, this certainly has the ability to move gold markets.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many different ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

This week's report showed a relatively rare drop in both long and short speculative gold positions. Speculative long traders decreased their positions by 7,124 contracts, while speculative shorts decreased their own positions by 6,867 contracts on the week.

Interestingly, despite the drop in longs and shorts, the spread position increased for the week.

Since the spread is defined as the amount of equal positions held by a trader on both the long and short position (you can read more on the CFTC website), the increase in spreads while long and shorts fall means that traders are uncertain about direction and thus making bets on both sides of the trade. That follows closely to the suggestion we made last week that traders are very uncertain about the direction of gold moving forward.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders essentially tread water as it ended the COT week at 60,000 net speculative long contracts. As we mentioned last week, despite this recent rise in speculative positions, we remain fairly low in terms of the historical net long position.

As for silver, the action week's action looked like the following:

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed another increase in speculative positions for the week of around 4,000 contracts. It's a bit unusual that we are seeing silver speculators adding to positions while gold traders are not doing the same with gold.

Three Events Promise to Move Gold Next Week

As we mentioned earlier the three events next week that all gold investors should pay attention to are the following:

1. The Chinese Lunar New Year

2. The Federal Reserve meeting

3. The US Initial Jobless Claims report

The Chinese Lunar New Year starts on January 28th and it is the most important holiday on the Chinese calendar. In celebration of the new year, Chinese markets will remain closed through next Thursday. While analysts predicted gold prices to have support due to the upcoming Chinese holiday, with the holiday week in full-swing, some of that support may no longer remain.

Additionally, without Chinese traders in the gold market, volatile swings in the gold price should not be surprising. While many in the gold-blogging world expect bearish price swings in gold, we aren't particularly confident on the direction of the swing (as last year showed a bullish price gain of 6% during the Chinese holidays), but we do expect volatility next week even without any other factors. In our opinion, the Chinese New Year will simply add to the volatility of the week.

Which brings us to the Federal Reserve meeting as next week the Fed is expected to meet and issue its widely-read statement. While nobody expects a move in interest rates (the Fed fund futures show bets on a 96-percent chance the Fed leaves rates unchanged), the attention will be on the Fed's statement. If it is hawkish and follows-through on expectations of four interest rate increases in 2017, then gold markets should react bearishly. If the Fed takes a dovish tone due to the uncertainty in fiscal policy with the new Trump presidency, then we may see a bit of a rally in precious metals.

For us we really have no idea what direction the Fed is going to take as we are torn between both sides of the interest rate argument. On the one hand, the Fed knows that it must keep interest rates artificially low in preparation for a major spending binge by the US government otherwise with potentially $1 trillion in annual deficits due to new expenditures and tax-cuts they could lose control of rates. Additionally, the new administration has already made its desire for a weaker US Dollar known, which would be more easily achieved by keeping rates artificially low.

On the other hand, stock markets and asset markets are hitting new highs and the jobless rate is well below the Fed's target (though we argue about its usefulness/accuracy - but that's another story), so inflation is certainly not far behind. Additionally, the Fed has already projected multiple increases in rates for 2017 so they do not want to lose their credibility.

Both arguments have strength behind them, but in the end, we see this Fed as not particularly courageous and desiring to "not make waves" with the new administration by being hawkish during the inaugural month. Thus, we see the likelihood of a dovish meeting this week and that would be positive for precious metals.

Finally, on Friday we get the Initial Jobless Claims report for December. Historically, this report has had a significant effect on precious metals prices as it is (theorized) to be a leading indicator for Federal Reserve policy. We obviously do not know what jobless numbers this report will show, but using one of our favorite data predictors of the upcoming jobless numbers(the Monthly Treasury statement) suggests that US government tax receipts for individuals and corporations was less than robust in December. We will dig into it a little further in a mid-week piece, but in a nutshell we feel that there is a high probability of a weak jobs report this Friday - and that would gold-positive as it would mean that the Fed would rethink the number of times it could raise interest rates in 2017.

In terms of next week's three major gold catalysts here is our conclusion:

1. The Chinese Lunar New Year - Neither gold positive or negative but it should induce volatility for the week and exaggerate price movements.

2. The Federal Reserve meeting - We think this would be slightly positive for gold as Ms. Yellen will probably err on the side of caution based on the current Fed's history of not wanting to rock the boat.

3. The US Initial Jobless Claims report - We think this will be bullish based on the initial US government tax receipts for the month of December being sub-par which signals a weaker employment picture.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

Of course, all of this is based on our "known unknowns" that we see during the upcoming week - any "unknown unknown" could change the whole picture. Whether it be a potential trade war, import/export taxes, or problems in Europe, the new administration seems not to mind ruffling feathers and pairing that with the Chinese holidays means next week should be quite volatile.

For long-term investors that means don't get too carried away in any price moves next week as it should already be a volatile week. For short-term investors, it may be a good time to play as short-term money is made with volatility.

In our view, we expect the week to be a positive one for gold and the fact the speculative traders are so uncertain means that we could see a decent price rise as they start taking sides. We are still at a relatively low net-long position in gold (not so for silver) so we think it makes sense to build long-term gold positions here such the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL). For the more conservative investors that already have significant gold positions, it may make sense to look for one of the few catalysts to potentially drop the price of gold before adding to positions.

In summary, based on the upcoming catalysts we expect a positive week for gold next week but it may be a bit of a roller-coaster ride as Chinese markets are closed (meaning less liquidity) and speculative traders are on sidelines waiting to jump into markets on either side of the trade.

