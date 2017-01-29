Weekly U.S. Oil Rig Count: Shale Is Back - Part V

The floodgates (financing) currently seem to be wide open for E&P producers.

This week, the increase is smaller but with almost the same number of horizontal rigs added.

Last week, we got the largest increase in the rig count in almost four years.

Another week of very strong activity in the rig count, this week with increases not only concentrated in the Permian and Cana Woodford, but also in Eagle Ford. As a reminder, last week's rig increase was the largest since 2011. Although this week's increase is somewhat smaller than last week's, the number of horizontal rigs added (NYSEARCA:OIL) is about the same.

Crude oil prices (NYSE: USO) traded with minimum volatility during the week and closed unchanged compared to last Friday.

Source: Finviz.com-

Data:

Source: Baker Hughes

* Total U.S. rig count (oil + gas) increased by 18, after increasing the previous week by 35 in what was the largest one-week increase in the rig count at least since 2011, when the publicly available BHI data-series begins.

* The total oil rig count increased by 15, following an increase of 29 rigs the previous week. All of the new rigs added during the week were horizontal rigs, and in fact, despite a lower total increase in the rig count, the number of new horizontal rigs was nearly the same as the previous week.

As a reminder, last week's increase was the largest since April of 2013. In total, oil rigs are up by 79% since the bottom in late-May 2016. Virtually all of the rigs added have been horizontal.

* Horizontal rigs increased by 20, just short of the 22 horizontal rig increase of the previous week. At least 18 of these rigs are oil rigs. In total, the horizontal rig count is up by 84% since the bottom in late May.

Source: Baker Hughes, Orangutan Capital

Very strong new rig activity this week, including in areas outside of the Permian. Whereas last week's non-Permian increase was driven by a single basin, Cana Woodford, this week there is also a very material increase in rigs in the Eagle Ford basin.

* The Permian oil rig count increased by 10. This follows last week's increase of 13 rigs. Since the bottom in late April / early May, the rig count in the Permian is up by 120.5%. Virtually all of the rigs added have been horizontal.

* The rig count in Cana Woodford increased by 4. This makes for an increase of 13 rigs or 36% during the last two weeks. This is a shale formation where the rig count has remained relatively stable (i.e. didn't drop) during the last two years. This formation is also rich in natural gas.

With this week's increase, total oil rigs, but not the total rig count including gas, in Cana Woodford are at an all-time high.

* The Eagle Ford basin registered an increase of 6 rigs during the week. This gives us some comfort that there is renewed appetite for exploration outside of the Permian.

* There was a drop of three rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.

* The natural gas rig count increased by 3, with 3 new rigs in the Haynesville shale, and a decrease of one rig in the Marcellus shale.

Conclusion:

After the last two weeks of record rig increases, it's clear that at least for the moment, financing is becoming increasingly available for development outside of the Permian. Whereas last week's rig increase was concentrated in the Permian and Cana Woodford, this week we saw strong activity in both basins, as well as Eagle Ford. We suspect the increases in domestic production will start gaining speed in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.