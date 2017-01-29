Under Armour: A Stuck Catalyst

Specifically, Under Armour's success in the ever-so-important basketball shoe and apparel business is leveraged to the success, popularity, and style of Stephen Curry.

In the fall of 2015, Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) had plenty of reasons to be beaming with joy. Months earlier, Stephen Curry -- the face of Under Armour's basketball brand -- won the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, skyrocketing the company's possibilities in the lucrative basketball market; golfer Jordan Spieth was coming off of a historic season in 2014; both Tom Brady and Cam Newton were dominating the NFL; and Bryce Harper appeared to be growing into the potential player scouts raved about since his high school days. The success of the company's endorsers helped to market the company as a winner's brand, delivering 95% year-over-year footwear sales growth in Q4 2015.

Today, the reasons for joy have faded, the bright catalysts clouded by weaknesses derived from the very strengths that led to optimism in 2015. Shareholders should be particularly concerned that the company may be too reliant upon the success of individual athletes to consistently deliver outstanding growth figures. Though CEO Kevin Plank pointed to footwear as one of the company's three key focuses in the Q3 2016 Earnings Call, the segment's growth appears ready to fall in 2017.

In fact, growth is already slowing across all reporting segments, as demonstrated by the chart below:

Data source: Company Filings

The issue of being overly dependent on individual players is primarily manifested by the company's basketball brand, which revolves only around Curry. Under Armour's basketball gear has become as much Steph Curry fanfare as it is Under Armour apparel, with the main logo being the player's initials warped to also look like his number (see below).

Conversely, Nike's iconic Jordan brand logo is a silhouette, one that allows people to wear the brand without implying they are representing Michael Jordan himself. As a result, consumers with no allegiance to Michael Jordan can confidently wear the Jordan brand without explicitly stating they are a fan of the player. Even though Nike has custom player logos that adorn Lebron James and Kobe Bryant gear, it avoids the dependency problem by having an equally compelling line-up of Nike branded gear. Moreover, Nike has a multitude of exclusive player brands that each have their own style; this creates an economic moat by widening its total addressable market.

Image Source: Under Armour Website

Tying a brand's image to a single player also leaves it completely exposed to the performance and likeability of individual players. Years after the face of Nike's golf brand, Tiger Woods, struggled with publicity drama and slumping athletic performance, Nike (NYSE: NKE) completely discontinued its golf equipment brand. Without its figurehead dominating the sport and generating favorable publicity, Nike's equipment business was left with no real value proposition.

Taking a closer look at Under Armour's Men's Basketball web page, shown below, the company truly comes off as more of Stephen Curry's brand than a holistic basketball brand, exposing it to the same problems that plagued Nike's golf business. The only footwear that appears marketable are Curry's line-up of shoes. This is problematic, as Curry's statistics fell significantly this year with the addition of Kevin Durant, suggesting the guard's future popularity could fall as attention is cast from him onto his Nike-wearing teammate. As the success of UA Basketball depends on Curry, the segment's sales will suffer with attention being drawn away from its phenom.

In addition, an ESPN article recently mentioned the difficulty Under Armour will have in breaking the market of consumers who wear basketball shoes casually: "Under Armour also wants to position these shoes to have an appeal beyond basketball. That's somewhat of a challenge with Curry. Because Curry has ankle issues, he has to wear high-top shoes. High-top shoes are fine to play basketball in, but low- and mid-top shoes tend to sell better these days. It's the people who don't play basketball but buy the shoes that make or break a business."

Under Armour's basketball segment, then, is stuck. It's levered to the success, popularity, and style of Stephen Curry, which remains a limitation to long-term growth.

Shareholder Takeaway:

It's not just basketball where the company could be losing favor due to its lack of diversification. UA Golf phenom Jordan Spieth's play has not matched his 2014 breakout, Cam Newton suffered a setback this year from his MVP season, and Bryce Harper struggled throughout the 2016 baseball season. Google Trends suggest the popularity of all these players may have plateaued, with the notable exception of Tom Brady. Notably, the company's baseball business's dependency on Harper is diversified by endorsement deals with superstars Buster Posey and Clayton Kershaw.

Source: Google Trends

Given the already-tough retail sales environment and the slowdown in athlete popularity, holding the stock into its upcoming Earnings Release -- the first full quarter during basketball season -- is incredibly risky. Under Armour's Forward PE ratio sits above 40, representing investors' expectations for exorbitant growth.

If the footwear segment growth rate declines even further, which waning athlete popularity suggests they will, investors are likely to send the stock significantly lower. As investors shy away from retailers, investing in a highly priced stock that has falling growth rates across all segments ahead of earnings is especially risky. The issues facing Under Armour are compounded by the fact that their designs, analyzed by a fellow contributor, may not be resonating with consumers.

None of this is to argue that Under Armour is not a fantastic company with exciting technologies and a still-expanding brand. But what becomes clear from this analysis is that Under Armour needs to adapt its basketball and endorsement strategies to be freed from the box its narrow line-up of athletes has trapped the company into. Until the company demonstrates it is opening the box, I am staying away from Under Armour's stock due to growth limitations.

