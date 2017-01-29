Barrick Gold Announced Preliminary Full-Year Gold Production At High End Of 2016 Guidance

Free cash flow is the ultimate indicator for a gold miner and characterizes ABX as an excellent long-term investment.

I believe 4Q'16 will generate about ~$240 million FCF, which will be a total of $1.37 Billion in 2016 or approximately $1.18 per share.

Preliminary full-year gold production of 5.52 million ounces for 2016, at the high end of the Company’s guidance of 5.25-5.55 million ounces.

This article is an update of my recent article on Barrick Gold published on October 30, 2016 about the Q3 2016 results.

Quick Presentation:

Barrick Gold is a top-tier Canadian senior gold and copper miner.

The company holds interests in several producing gold mines, which are located in North America, South America, and Australia Pacific; producing copper mines situated in Chile and Zambia; and a mine under construction is in Saudi Arabia.

Investment Thesis:

Barrick Gold is currently one of the largest gold producers in the world. The stock price has suffered from a gold price slump and high debt on its balance sheet and despite an impressive come back early 2016 the stock price is still depressed from a long term perspective.

The acquisition was a good strategy in the past for establishing its leader position in resources/reserve base, however, Barrick ran into debt issue due to past fumbled acquisitions and uncontrolled CapEx. The company has still one of the highest Debt/Equity ratio among the major gold miners.

Management is aware of the debt issue and was able to reduce long term debt to $8+ billion in 2016 and committed to reduce debt to less than $5 billion in the midterm (read the statement below). Reduction driven mainly by selling its non-core assets to optimize its balance sheet.

Note: Total debt in 4Q'16 is estimated only.

The company announced at the end of 3Q'16.

At the end of the third quarter, Barrick had a consolidated cash balance of approximately $2.6 billion. The Company now has less than $200 million in debt due before 2019, and about $5 billion of our outstanding debt of $8.5 billion does not mature until after 2032. Over the medium term, we aim to reduce our total debt to below $5 billion.

However, despite its great size ABX is among major gold producers, who has one of the lowest All-in sustaining costs AISC, per ounce.

Barrick's five core mines include Cortez in Nevada, Goldstrike in Argentina, Pueblo Viejo, Laguna Norte in Peru, and Veladero. These operations made up 71% of Barrick's 4Q 2016 production at $750 per ounce (full year 2016).

Commentary:

On January 25, 2017, Barrick Gold released its preliminary full-year gold production.

preliminary full-year gold production of 5.52 million ounces for 2016, at the high end of the Company's guidance of 5.25-5.55 million ounces. The Company produced 1.52 million ounces of gold in the fourth quarter. Cost of sales applicable to gold is expected to be at the low end of our guidance range of $800-$850 per ounce for 2016. Full-year all-in sustaining costs are expected to be at or slightly below the low end of our full-year guidance range of $740-$775 per ounce of gold. Preliminary full-year copper production was 415 million pounds, also in line with production guidance of 380-430 million pounds for 2016. Copper production in the fourth quarter was 101 million pounds. Full-year cost of sales applicable to copper is expected to be $1.35-$1.55 per pound for 2016, with all-in sustaining costs2 of $2.00-$2.20 per pound. "Our portfolio delivered progressively stronger performance over the course of 2016 as we focused on driving improvements in productivity and efficiency across our operations," said Barrick President Kelvin Dushnisky. "Through the acceleration of Best-in-Class initiatives, we are driving down costs, expanding margins, and maximizing free cash flow across the portfolio. This will remain a focus in 2017 as we target step changes in performance."

Gold Production per mine for 2015-2016:

Mine 4Q'16 K Oz 3Q'16 K Oz 2Q'16 K Oz 1Q'16 K Oz 4Q'15 K Oz 3Q'15 K Oz 2Q'15 K Oz 1Q'15 K Oz Gold strike 291 293 263 249 352 328 206 207 Cortez 310 254 248 247 312 321 193 133 Pueblo Viejo - 60% 189 189 150 172 134 172 131 135 Lagunas Norte 110 101 124 100 119 108 155 178 Veladero 177 116 119 132 159 143 151 149 Turquoise Ridge - 75% 65 72 79 50 61 55 52 49 Acacia - 63.9% 136 131 141 122 129 104 119 116 Other Mines 238 225 216 208 353 432 438 423 Total 1,516 1,381 1,340 1,280 1,619 1,663 1,445 1,390 Yearly Total 2016 5,517 Moz Total 2015 6,117 Moz Price of gold per Oz 1,217~ 1,335 1,259 1,181 1,106 1,124 1,192 1,219 Price of copper per Lbs 2.40~ 2.16 2.14 2.18 2.16 2.39 2.66 2.55

Total production 2016 is down 9.8% year over year.

Barrick Gold produces also Copper in three mines. Production has been reduced by 18.8% year over year.

ABX Copper 2016 2015 Zaldivar 114 218 Lumwana 271 287 Jabal Sayid 50% 30 6 Total in Million Pounds 415 511

Conclusion:

Barrick Gold delivered a solid production in 2016 in line with the high end of the 2016 guidance.

ABX has managed a very impressive trend in Free cash flow in 2016, and I believe 4Q'16 will generate about ~$240 million FCF, which will be a total of $1.37 Billion in 2016 or approximately $1.18 per common share.

Free cash flow is the ultimate indicator for a gold miner and characterizes ABX as an excellent long-term investment.

Technically, the stock is difficult to forecast for two primary reasons.

First, it is clear that ABX trades as a proxy for gold, which makes the forecast quite tricky depending on the US dollar strength, Trump effect on the World economy and the FED known intention to raise several time interest rates this year. I am not particularly bullish for gold in 2017, unfortunately.

Second, the stock broke out its bullish falling wedge pattern early in 2017. The falling wedge pattern is regarded as bullish, thereby it was not a surprise that the breakout was on the plus side.

Now, we are switching to a descending channel pattern, which is a bearish sign short term, and I expect a re-test of the $15.75 line and even potentially the low 14's, at which point it will be an opportunity for the long-term.

