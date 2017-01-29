mREIT Preferreds - No Fluff Weekly Recap, January 27, 2017

Welcome to another week of no fluff mortgage REIT preferred. With a yield over 8% for the universe, this sector can be tasty enough without fluff, so sit back, put your feet up and scroll through the data on mREIT preferreds. Doesn't matter if you have dietary restrictions, because in here, there's no fluff.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC): AGNCB took the place of AGNCP (pick 23bps $0.03 into the trade).

Apollo Commercial (NYSE:ARI): A's are tempting, but I think it will be redeemed, so I stick with the C's with one month more call protection and 62bp lower rate.

Dynex (NYSE:DX): It is tempting to go into the A's from the B's to pick 30bps, but I am sticking with a year more call protection with the B's.

Stability (owning preferreds instead of equity) costs 212 basis points, 3bps tighter than last week:

The spread to risk free (or risk premium) is 583 bps this week, 5 bps tighter than last week. Preferred performance drove the tightening last week.

On a price basis, preferreds outperformed equity by over 40bps (which means underperformed on a TR basis as equity has a higher yield):

Finally, the total returns from the equities:

