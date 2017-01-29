FX And Oil Week Ahead: America First And Dollar Price Action

With the first Presidential executive orders being signed, the TPP is now officially dead and immigration has officially become a big concern for many companies. Whether all this will really lead to more job creation and benefit to the American worker remains to be seen.

This coming week promises some interesting price action with the Fed the main highlight for the week, and the dollar at a key support level. Market participants will be parsing the FOMC statement for indications of any changes in the committee's view following the signing of the executive orders.

Trading and Technical Strategy for the week ahead:

Dollar Index, DXY (UUP, USDU, UDN, FXE, FXB )

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 99.68/ 98.40/ 97.12 Resistance: 101.10/ 104/104.50/ 105.25/ 106 *Level to consider buying at for support and selling at for resistance for intra-day trades

The USD hit the key 99.68 level this past week, and the dollar is now poised for an upside move to over 104, or at a minimum a bounce before one more move down followed by the larger upside move.

Trading strategy:

Our strategy would be to go long the greenback against the EUR over the coming week with 1.0800 the key level we would sell at for the EUR, our stop loss would be the 1.0870 level, and our downside target would be levels below 1.0650.

We would also sell the NZD against the USD this coming week around 0.7300, with a stop loss at 0.7460 for a longer term play on a downside move that should see the pair break the 0.7000 level eventually.

XAU/USD (NYSEARCA:GLD)



Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 1170/ 1130/ *1100/ 1050 Resistance: 1205/1220/1245/1265/1280/1305/1330/1360/1400 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades

GOLD sold off as expected with the metal reaching the 1181.55 support target. From this point, gold will either bounce before selling off further or carry on to break the 1168 level which would see further downside in the metal. Whilst a move higher from here to 1233/40 is possible, we do not view this as the likely case.

Trading strategy:

Short term traders can play a potential bounce by going long at 1181, with a stop loss at 1179, targeting 1195 to the upside.

Medium term traders should watch for a move to 1195/1200 to sell the next expected move to the downside.

WTI OIL (USO)

Charts created by themarketjournal, data provided by SAXO markets

Key Levels Support: 52.60/ 51.30/ 50.20/ 49.80/ 49/ 48.30/47.15/ 46.30/ 45.30 Resistance: 53.80/ 55/ 56.20/ 57/ 58.50 *Level to consider buying at for support & selling at for resistance for intra-day trades

*Note on our price chart: Before we dive into the WTI technical analysis, we have decided to use the WTI continuous futures price as a chart instead of the original spot price posted in our article. This price will match the nearest dated WTI crude futures contract which will switch automatically once the contract settles, moving on to track the next nearest dated futures contract. We will also be only analyzing the technical aspect of the WTI price, given the fundamental aspect of WTI oil is well covered by many subject matter experts in the energy commodities section. At this time, the nearest dated futures contract being tracked by the above price chart is the February 2017 contract.

WTI oil price action continues to remain range bound, though the $50.70 support level has held for this past week. As per our view last week, we think that WTI should continue to rise from here as long as $50.70 is not broken to the downside. A break of $50.70 would indicate a test of $48.60/49 to the downside before the next move up.

Trading strategy:

WTI traders who went long around $51.50-$51.76 should have a stop around $50.65. Should the stop be triggered, we would look for long positions at the $48.60/$49 level with a stop at $47.50.

Risk Disclosure:

High Risk Warning: Foreign exchange, futures and ETF trading carries a high level of risk that may not be suitable for all investors. Leverage creates additional risk and loss exposure. Before you decide to trade any instrument, carefully consider your investment objectives, experience level, and risk tolerance. You could lose some or all of your initial investment; do not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. Educate yourself on the risks associated with trading, and seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions.

Advisory Warning: THEMARKETJOURNAL provides references and links to selected blogs and other sources of economic and market information as an educational or informational service to its clients and prospects and does not endorse the opinions or recommendations of the blogs or other sources of information. Clients and prospects are advised to carefully consider the opinions and analysis offered in the blogs or other information sources in the context of the client or prospect's individual analysis and decision making. None of the blogs or other sources of information is to be considered as constituting a track record. Past performance is no guarantee of future results and THEMARKETJOURNAL specifically advises clients and prospects to carefully review all claims and representations made by advisors, bloggers, money managers and system vendors before investing any funds or opening an account with any brokerages or dealers. Any news, opinions, research, data, or other information contained within this article and our website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment or trading advice.