RTL Group: 5.65% Yield Looks Attractive For Income Seekers

RTL Group (OTCPK:RGLXY)(OTC:RGLXF) is one of Europe's largest media & entertainment companies with TV and radio operations spanning eight EU countries as well as South East Asia. Even if you're not familiar with the name it's more likely than not that you've come across RTL's content and distribution wing, which is behind names such as America's Got Talent, The X-Factor, Storage Wars and hit new show The Young Pope. If you live in the EU then I imagine at some point you'll have tuned in to one of the company's 60 television channels and/or 31 radio stations which enjoy market leading positions in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Croatia and Hungary.

Aside from the fact it seems to have next to no coverage on Seeking Alpha, there's another reason why I'm flagging up RTL right now: with a current yield of 5.65% it also happens to be one of the highest yielding media stocks out there, and could form an attractive investment proposition for income investors.

Business Overview

As I touched upon in the preamble RTL is a diversified media company that can broadly be broken down into three areas: Broadcast, Content and Digital.

Broadcast represents the company's core business comprising of 60 television channels as well as its 31 radio stations across a range of predominantly European markets. Content covers the company's production and distribution wing, FremantleMedia, which is behind numerous well established programming brands such as The Got Talent series. Lastly we have Digital, which is focused on the ever increasing trend of non-linear viewing. This includes the company's own on-demand and catch-up offerings (across the usual platforms such as PC, tablet and mobile) as well as digital/online only production addressing the increasing trend of short-form video consumption on sites such as YouTube.

Over the first three quarters of 2016 around 58% of total group revenue came in the form of traditional TV/radio advertising and platform revenue (Broadcast), 20.5% came from FremantleMedia (Content) and 10.2% came from Digital.



(Source: RTL Q3 2016 Results)

Geographically the company's German and French assets constitute the largest share of revenue and EBITA at 56.7% and 84.7% respectively. This is unsurprising given that these are generally the highest quality assets in RTL's portfolio with respective EBITA margins of 31.2% and 19%. In Germany the 100% owned Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland occupies the number one share of the country's free-TV market, operating channels such as RTL, Vox and RTL II. Likewise Groupe Monde6, 48.6% owned by RTL, occupies the number two share behind TF1 Group. In the company's other Western European markets - namely Belgium and the Netherlands - RTL Group channels similarly retain either number one or two market share.

In total these four countries contribute around 70% and 95% of revenue and EBITA respectively, with the remainder brought in by the content arm of the business: FremantleMedia.

Quality Profits, Large Dividends

Given the information above it probably won't come as much of surprise to find that the underlying business is basically a high margin, capital light cash cow. Returns on invested capital are comfortably in the double digits and over the past five years the company has averaged a free cash flow margin of around 15% of revenue.

The upshot of that strong cash flow generation, plus a generally low growth and stodgy business environment, is that management is pretty friendly from a dividend perspective. Since 2010 the company has already returned around €41.50 per share in both ordinary and special cash dividends to shareholders (representing around 110% of free cash flow over the same period).

Following the 2013 public offering conducted by Bertelsmann, RTL's largest shareholders, management policy is to target a pay-out ratio of between 50% and 75% of what they term "net results". In common speak that's basically underlying earnings after taking into account one-offs and special items.

Management envisages at least maintaining the current distribution levels from year to year, with a view to applying a progressive policy as results allow. In addition the company carries out a bi-annual review with respect to special dividends, taking into account the overall financial position and funds earmarked for M&A activity. At the current share price of €70.40 a full year dividend of €4.00 per share (in-line with last year's) would give the stock a yield of around 5.65%; right at the top-end compared to its European peers.

Outlook & Valuation

Ultimately the core economics engine here is the traditional media cash cow (i.e. TV advertising) concentrated in mature markets like Germany and France. This is reflected in the fact that revenue and earnings per share have grown by only 1% annually going back to 2010:

The key question, not just for RTL but all similar media companies, is how to deal with growth of alternative content consumption in the age of the internet. In this sense companies with a strong reliance on TV advertising are under pressure to diversify their revenue and earnings base, and RTL is no different.

First off it should be noted that management is fully aware of the trends and is making strides to increase the company's share of non-ad revenue. Granted, this is currently largely in the form of digital ventures (many of which are start-ups) but the fact that overall margins are holding up in the interim is encouraging.

As RTL management has highlighted the share of advertising going to video is actually increasing relative to the other traditional advertising formats like text, audio and image. The difficulty for media companies is that the mix is also moving away from television and toward alternative forms of video consumption (e.g. short-form media like YouTube):

(Source: RTL Group Presentation January, 2016)

In that respect RTL is increasing its focus on content and the nascent digital area of the business; setting aside between €150 million and €250 million a year for M&A activity. The other thing worth repeating is that the company's traditional TV assets remain attractive given their market leading positions. Throw in the fact that nominal spending on TV advertising is actually still increasing and the overall net result has been pretty static growth and a tendency for dividends to make up the bulk of shareholders' results. As such the valuation multiple is at a discount to the wider market; something which also reflects the cyclical nature of the business.

At 14.5x expected full year 2016 earnings and this point in the cycle, I'd hesitate to call RTL cheap but the balance sheet is in strong health with current net debt at around 1x EBITDA (management policy is to maintain this ratio at between 0.5x and 1x). Ultimately a very attractive 5.65% yield covered quite comfortably by earnings and free cash flow looks appealing to those seeking income.