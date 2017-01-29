Can Siemens Beat Estimates This Year?

Analysts are very positive for Siemens' earnings in 2017. The current consensus is at €1.66 EPS for Q1 and €7.17 for fiscal year 2017. We believe that these expectations are high, but can be obtainable if the company can profit quickly from its current restructurings.

The company

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY) is a German conglomerate and multinational that is mostly active in industrial electronics. The company has a wide range of products in various industries such as Infrastructure, Healthcare, Industry and Energy. 70% of Siemens' revenue sprouts from 3 of its business units: Digital Factory, Power and Gas and Healthineers. Siemens is active worldwide, but obtains more than half of its revenue from Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The stock

Siemens makes up about 8% of the German DAX index, making it one of the largest German blue chips. The conglomerate also trades on the German XETRA stock market under the ticker SIE, and has a market cap of €101.62B and an average daily volume of 455,661 shares.

Source: Google finance

Over the last 12 months, Siemens (in blue) has outperformed both the DAX index (in yellow) and the Nasdaq Composite (in red). While both indexes were up 19.5% and 26.5% respectively, Siemens was up 34.89%. This was mainly due to steady revenue reporting in the last three quarters of 2016. Siemens' quarterly results have always been a driving factor for its equity performance, as the stock usually rallies when earnings are estimated to be growing. Siemens stock in the last four days was up 3.2% in expectation of its Q1 earnings report.

High expectations

Current consensus is €1.66 EPS for Q1 and €7.17 EPS for fiscal year 2017. This is 6.4% more than Q1 2016 and up 2.47% in comparison to last quarter. We believe this sets the bar high for Siemens. An EPS of €7.17 would mean a growth in earnings of 6.4% up to €5.94B, even though profit was down by about 24% in 2016 as compared to 2015. This decline in profit was mainly caused by a lower income from discontinued operations, yet 6% growth is a lot of territory to regain from a negative growth of 24%.

This growth estimate of 6.4% will be even harder to reach due to Siemens restructuring plans in 2017. The company is planning to combine its wind-turbine manufacturing business with Gamesa Corp. Tecnologica SA. This will require some elbow grease and investments from both sides in the first few quarters of 2017. Furthermore the company also plans to acquire Mentor Graphics, a multinational specialized in electronic design automation. Siemens will be paying a total of $4.5B. These restructurings will weigh on Siemens' profit in 2017, as the advantages sprouting from these deals will only be felt in late 2017 or even early 2018. The sooner Siemens can benefit from these restructurings, the more likely it will be for the company to meet the estimates.

Another reason to believe that Siemens might not meet estimates for 2017 is the company's historic performance. In the last five years, the company failed to reach the profit levels forecast by analysts. While I do not blame Siemens for this underperformance rather than the analysts' overestimates, it is clear that the multinational has a strong track record for missing estimates.

Source: Financial Times/Own calculations

If Siemens does hit estimates this year, we expect a strong surge in equity price. Rather than the usual slow decline in value after release of earnings, Siemens stock might profit from its earnings release for once. We believe that Siemens has the capacity to do so. The market environment for the company is decent and revenue has been growing and meeting estimates. If Siemens can benefit from its M&A early enough this year, chances are that it will reach the EPS estimates.

Conclusion

The earnings per share consensus for Siemens this year is high, but we believe that Siemens can meet them if the company can profit early enough from M&A. Siemens has to grow 6.4% in profits and that will be hard to do after declining 24%. However, if the company succeeds in doing so, the equity might increase steeply. Currently we believe the market is already set up for a slight disappointment, which makes the company all the more attractive if it actually meets estimates this year.