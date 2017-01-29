Hedge Funds Buy Oil As Rig Count Keeps Rising

Via John Kemp (@JKempEnergy):
BAKER HUGHES U.S. rig count +18 to 712 this week (oil +15 to 566, gas +3 to 145) (Permian +10) pic.twitter.com/wrfkytc4v0— John Kemp (@JKempEnergy) January 27, 2017
BAKER HUGHES U.S. oil rig count now +62 higher than at this point last year, gas rigs +24 higher than last year pic.twitter.com/nVfUJy6p9n— John Kemp (@JKempEnergy) January 27, 2017
HEDGE FUNDS raised combined net long position in NYM+ICE WTI by +24 million bbl to 396 million in wk to Jan 24 (longs +13 mn, shorts -11 mn) pic.twitter.com/hkx1P39hSr— John Kemp (@JKempEnergy) January 28, 2017