Williams Partners: A Good Use Of Cash

Other options besides repurchases for some of the cash may be reasonable as well but it's tough to tell what those uses might be.

While management may use its significant amount of cash on hand for other reasons, I believe that it's likely at least a sizable chunk will be used to repurchase debt.

On January 25th, the management team at Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) announced that the firm had decided to buy back some of its debt early, paying a premium over the principal amount due in the process. During these tough (but improving) times in energy, what does this mean for investors in the business and does it hint at more deals in the future? In what follows, I will explore these questions and give my own input on the meaning for Williams moving forward.

The announcement

In a press release issued the other day, Williams said that it would be redeeming its 6.125% Senior Notes that would be due in 2022. According to their statement on the issue, the redemption date will be February 23rd of this year. All-in-all, this boils down to $750 million worth of principal being bought back but this isn't all the company will be issuing. In addition to paying accrued and unpaid interest leading up to that date, the firm is paying a premium on the debt of 3.063%. Thought this doesn't sound like a lot, it represents a premium of $22.97 million.

*Taken from Williams

A big question is why is management doing this kind of transaction? As you can see in the image above (which is not updated to account for debt changes in 2016 because management only provides detailed data once per year), the firm does have nearer term debt and the fact of the matter is that, unless said debt is rolled over as it matures, Williams will have to worry about those obligations. In particular is its 7.25% Senior Notes that mature this year worth a total of $600 million. In my view, the answer is fairly straightforward; after some changes to its capital structure, management is focused on reducing long-term payouts whenever possible and reducing interest expense, by lowering principal, may be the easiest way besides cutting its distribution further, to accomplish this.

In a prior article I wrote about the firm, I covered how Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had decided to issue a number of shares of its own in order to effectively transfer capital of up to $2.17 billion to Williams (Williams refers to Williams Partners and Williams Companies will refer to itself moving forward). I highly recommend that you read that piece but the general conclusion is that, in addition to some noteworthy changes, Williams will receive the aforementioned cash in exchange for more of its own shares, it will receive its incentive distribution rights from Williams Companies, and it will reduce annual dividends to shareholders to the tune of around $460 million per year.

Given these moves, it's logical for management to enter into some sort of agreement to pay down debt (unless it could have found a better option like an acquisition or allocating capital toward capital expenditures) because it will ultimately benefit shareholders down the road. You see, thanks to this transaction, management is paying a premium on its debt but the firm is lowering its annual interest expense by $45.94 million per year in the process. If the firm does decide to buy back its 2017 Senior Notes as they mature as well, as opposed to issuing debt for them, this will lower debt by a further $600 million and reduce interest expense by an additional $43.50 million per year. Assuming management does not use their excess cash on anything besides debt repurchases, this will give the firm around $797.03 million in capital to play with should all of its other cash inflows cover its outflows.

What does this mean for shareholders?

Personally, I am a huge fan of debt reduction, especially when times are tough. In addition to reducing principal (increasing a firm's credit profile), the move allows more cash flow for investors down the road. Because of this, I am in favor of not only this deal by Williams but would also like to see a similar deal in the future. The question, however, is what form this will take. You see, in the aforementioned image, it shows that no other debt outside of the company's 2017 debt is due to be paid until 2020 so the firm has no real liquidity concerns for the foreseeable future.

That does not, however, mean that no type of transaction will take place. While none of Williams' debt has a fairly high interest rate save for the amount that's coming due this year, one interesting option is to try and go really long and buy back some of its 2040 Senior Notes. This would require the firm to redeem them at a price of the greater of 100% of the principal plus accrued and unpaid interest, or the value of principal plus interest plus future interest all discounted at a rate of the adjusted Treasury rate plus 30 basis points. To put this in perspective, however, with a price of $112.437 per every $100 of principal, this would be a costly move. An interesting alternative might be nearer-term debt like some of its $1.50 billion in outstanding principal of its 2020 Senior Notes but with a rate of only 5.25% per year, management may elect to consider allocating the cash to something else.

Takeaway

Right now, the management team at Williams has a nice chunk of cash on hand and it's obvious, based on their action regarding their 2022 Senior Notes, that they are looking for ways to allocate that cash in a manner that benefits shareholders in the long run. At this time, I do not know exactly what the rest of their balance will be used for but I would imagine that some very big move, whether a further debt redemption, increased capital spending, or maybe even some sort of bolt-on acquisition is in the works.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WMB over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.