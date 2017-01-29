Sentiment Speaks: The True Absurdity Of Following Trump-Onomics

Price Action Over the Prior Week

The metals market provided us with a nice consolidation/pullback over the past week, and could be setting up for a major break out.

Anecdotal and Other Sentiment Indications

No matter how long I do this, I am still dumbfounded by the stupidity and intellectual dishonesty of the financial media and analysts. No matter with whom you spoke, or who you were reading, the consensus was overwhelming. Before the election, everyone was so certain that Trump's policies were going to be terrible for the market and economy. Everyone was so certain that the stock market was going to tank BIGLY.

Yet, that is not what happened. In fact, just the opposite occurred. Not only did the market not tank, we have experienced a 10% rally in the SPX in a little more than a month since the election. But, do they question why they got it so wrong with their fundamental perspective of the market? I think not. They simply move on to the next "shiny thing" that catches their attention and claim that it will have the next affect upon the market.

What is even more amazing is that everyone is now touting how good Trump's policies are for the market. But, what changed? Did his policies change? I don't think so. The only thing that changed was that price "unexpectedly" went up. So, the same policies for which they were certain would cause a "crash" are now supposedly good for the market?

Sigh.

As I noted before, intellectual honesty has left the building and will not likely return. Despite investors and pundits strong beliefs to the contrary, these types of events do not determine a directional move in the market. Rather, they are catalysts which can move price, but the substance of the news or event is not determinative of the direction of the price move. Market sentiment provides the directional guidance. And, market sentiment was telling us that the market was bottoming in early November, and set to rally to 2300SPX no matter who won the election. And, the fact that Trump won and the market rallied according to our sentiment expectations proves that sentiment is to be followed rather than the "common-think."

We have seen this happen many times in the past. We have seen it with QE3 for gold, we have seen it with Trump, we have seen it with the Fed. But, do people ever revisit their "market logic," especially after it goes so wrong?

I mean, I can no longer count how many times I was told that once the Fed stopped printing the market will crash. In fact, people would chide me when I would claim that the S&P500 would see levels beyond 2300SPX when we were down in the 1800's. They believed there is no way possible that the S&P could even make a higher high without any further QE. Well, how have any of these theories worked out for them? Clearly, not too well since we are now 25% off those lows a year later, and I don't recall hearing about any more QE.

At some point, those that are searching for the intellectual honesty in the market will come to the realization that market sentiment is the driver of the market, and not any of these news stories. And, while a news event, financial report, or even a "tweet" may be a catalyst for a move, the substance of that event, report, or tweet is not the determiner of the direction of the move. I have said it before, and it is worth repeating:

It's the prevailing market sentiment which interprets the news or fundamentals that moves the market. If sentiment is positive, then the market will react positively, even if the news is negative, and vice versa. This is why we often see markets go up on bad news and down on good news, and it makes so many scratch their head, especially if they are looking to "logic" in the markets and directional cues from the substance of the news or fundamentals.

I sincerely hope I have been making my point to all you fundamentalists and news hounds. I will tell you that when you free yourself of the shackles of such analysis and expectations, your investment accounts will greatly benefit. As some of my members at Elliottwavetrader.net put it:

"Slowly but surely I managed to take a long hard look at what I thought I "knew" and came to the conclusion to leave the fundamentals alone and focus on sentiment/each chart alone, trading improved greatly since doing so."

"If you follow Avi's charts and audibles, the forecasting is absolutely amazing. Bottom line is I feel so more prepared than anyone using fundamentals. I don't even debate FA anymore. Sentiment is king, period!"

"Trading improved notably after joining EWT and ignoring the news and FA. "

Now, I recently read an article by Taylor Dart, who I suggest you all read, wherein he questioned the usefulness of certain technical indicators, as used by retail traders. And, he brought up a good point which I think is missed by most who use technical indicators. I would like to take a moment this week to address it.

Oftentimes, when one sees a technical indicator move into the overbought or oversold territory, the automatic assumption is that the market will immediately turn in the opposite direction since it is "clearly" overbought or oversold. This is simply not true and evidences a lack of understanding of how markets work.

Keynes once said that markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent. Simply because a technical indicator hits an extreme point is not at all a reason to expect a market reversal. In fact, a technical indicator can, and often does, embed in an oversold or overbought state for quite some time, which is what I am assuming Keynes meant when he suggested a market can "stay irrational." One simply needs to have an understanding of how a trend in market "irrationality" works in order to know how to use an indicator appropriately.

You see, the strongest part of a trend will often see the strongest reading in a technical indicator. But, that does not mean the trend has completed or will immediately reverse. Rather, it just tells you that you are likely in the heart of the trending move. It is only when divergences in the technical indicator (as relative to price) become evident that we begin to look for a trend reversal. Ultimately, understanding how to use the indicators within the context of a trending move is much more important than the raw data of a technical indicator striking an oversold or overbought state.

Lastly, I want to point out this is how one applies these indicators in a bull market, whereas bear market application of indicators is a bit different.

Price Pattern Sentiment Indications and Upcoming Expectations

In mid-November, as most of the market was becoming quite bearish in the metals complex once again, I provided you with a path as to how the market can get even more bearish, and set us up for a bear trap, while I was noting that I was reducing my hedges at the time:

In our Trading Room at Elliottwavetrader.net and in my live video sessions with our members, I have noted several times over the past weeks that the perfect bottoming set up would begin as the market recognizes a heads and shoulders pattern setting up in the GDX. And, many this past week were pointing to this "perfect" pattern, which they view as setting us up for new lows in the complex. In fact, it could be "too perfect" since the entire market seems to now be hyper-focused on how it is going to take us to lower lows.

But, my view was that this pattern could very well present the market with a head fake. I was viewing a break of the neckline as providing more confidence to the shorts in the market, as they would likely then press their shorts. However, I think there is a very strong potential for them to be seeing those shorts squeezed . . . Those shorts can certainly provide us with the fuel to begin our 3rd wave higher. While there is clearly no certainty in this potential, I have seen this happen so many times, especially when the heads and shoulders patterns looks "too good," as this one does.

And, the market played out exactly according to the plan I had been laying out months before. Yet, even those that followed my analysis were questioning whether I was correct in my bullish perspective. So, a few weeks later, as the market was a bit lower, I presented you the reasons I viewed the market from such a bullish perspective, with these being the top 3 reasons:

1. As you know, I am an Elliottician. And, as an Elliottician, I look for a completed number of waves in one direction, followed by a 5 wave move in the opposite direction to suggest that the market has changed trend. While this is not a certainty, it does strongly suggest a change in direction. And, that is what we have seen in the metals market over the last 5 years. We have what can be a completed a-b-c structure to the downside followed by a 5 wave rally in 2016 off those lows.

2. The correction we have seen off the highs in 2011 have struck appropriate Fibonacci retracements. While the HUI struck a standard .618 retracement, gold had a shallow Fibonacci retracement, whereas silver had a rather deep one. But, overall, the complex as a whole seems to have struck appropriate Fibonacci retracement percentages to complete this degree of correction.

3. Next, the move off the lows is more likely a 5 wave move than a corrective move due to the size of what we are counting as a 5th wave. I believe counting the 2016 rally as a corrective a-b-c structure is not correct BASED UPON STANDARD STRUCTURES. (Of course, it can be a non-standard structure, but they are in the lower probability range of market moves). The significant majority of a-b-c structures see the c-wave presenting as the same size of the a-wave, or, it will exceed the size of the a-wave to as much as 1.382 or even 1.618 the size of the a-wave, especially in the metals complex. In our case, the 5th wave struck where it normally does in the metals complex between the .618 and .764 extensions. That is the standard size I would expect in this structure for a 5th wave and not a c-wave. To me, this is strongly suggestive that the 2016 rally was an impulsive structure which is starting the next bull phase, and presenting a much lower likelihood that this move was a corrective a-b-c corrective structure, since, based upon standards, the c-wave would generally be too small, especially in the metals complex.

And, then in late December, I suggested that we are on the cusp of a 10%+ rally in the GDX:

For those that were with us back then in 2011 not long after we opened our doors at Elliottwavetrader.net, you may remember that I was actually "bullish" as we went into the Thanksgiving holiday due to the extent of the divergences we had seen to that point. And, if you also remember, the day after Thanksgiving saw a 4% rally off that bottom, with approximately 10% seen within a week. I view the current set up in the metals complex as no different than that one . . .

Since that time, the GDX has provided us with an almost 30% rally off the recent lows. But, more importantly, the market has provided us with another 5-wave structure off that low.

That now has the market set up with two 5-wave structures off the lows struck in December of 2015/January 2016 in the complex. And, when we have two 5-wave structures off a major low, it increases the probabilities that we are about to embark on an extremely strong rally.

The best recent example I can provide to you would be what occurred in early 2016 in the SPX. As the market was hitting the lows in early 2016, it too developed two 5-wave structures off its February lows, at which time I implored all those who were still bearish the market to change perspectives, since this was an extraordinarily bullish set up. In fact, even when we were in the 1900 region, I was suggesting that we likely have begun a rally which was going to take us towards 2300SPX, and potentially even in 2016, as you can see from our analysis from 2016, which is linked here. We all know what happened since.

Last weekend, I provided you with the relevant support levels, above which we must maintain a bullish bias:

The support in silver resides between 16.10-16.50. . . As far as the GDX is concerned, our main support resides between 20.50-21.65. . . In GLD, the relevant support resides between 110.50-112.65.

So, in the bigger picture, as long as we do not break our support levels, I will be looking for a break out over resistance. Should we see a strong break out over the highs struck this past week in GDX, as well as silver taking out 17.50, that is our trigger telling us the market is likely heading back up towards the August highs to complete wave 1 of wave iii. And, since we only deal in probabilities and not absolutes, should we break the cited supports before such break out is seen, it would make me question the potential bullish set up. But, for now, the market has done exactly what it needs to do to set us up in a larger degree bullish posture.

There is one last issue I would like to address this weekend, and that is silver's rally on Friday, which seems to have taken many in the market by surprise. For those following us this past week in our Trading Room at Elliottwavetrader.net, you would know that we had a completed downside structure in place right before the market took off to the upside on Friday. However, that does not mean that we are certainly about to take off immediately to the August highs based upon that micro-structure. Silver still only has completed 3 waves off Friday's low. That means we CAN see another downside move before we begin the rally towards the August highs. In fact, I sent out an update suggesting hedges to those who would like to be hedged in the complex, with stops on those hedges over Friday's high in silver. But, should silver be able to break out over Friday's high, it heavily weights the potential of a break out in the bulls favor sooner rather than later.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYSICAL METALS AND VARIOUS MINING STOCKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I still maintain a reduced hedge on my portfolio, and now have stops in place in the event of a break out