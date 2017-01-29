Bank OTC Derivatives And London Fixings... Enough

We need to reconsider how markets are regulated, and by whom.

Derivatives traders' peccadilloes have put the brakes on derivatives growth. This week it was the silver fixings, (complete with email chats, here) and a derivatives trade.

If the news of the corrupt transaction between Monte dei Paschi di Siene (MCI: IT:BMPS) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB), described here, did not focus your attention on derivatives transactions, refocus. That deal inevitably got booked in both banks' derivatives portfolios. Why? If a bank does a trade with no other home on the balance sheet, it is an OTC derivative. And the rules for pricing OTC derivatives are a financial license to kill.

If OTC derivatives have no offsetting value-added for financial markets and institutions - that dubious property of OTC derivatives is a good reason to put an end to them.

What is a derivative?

Financial derivatives defy definition. If you believe you know what a derivative is, think again. Nobody does. The textbook and regulatory definitions of derivative are useless. According to Investopedia's industry-standard definition:

"A derivative is a security with a price that is dependent upon or derived from one or more underlying assets. The derivative itself is a contract between two or more parties based upon the asset or assets. Its value is determined by fluctuations in the underlying asset."

If you own any financial claim that does not satisfy that definition, sell.

For example: Does a share of common stock have a value depending one or more underlying assets? Yes. Is it a contract between two or more parties? Yes. Is its value determined by fluctuations in the underlying assets? Yes. Is it a derivative? I don't think so, but it meets the definition.

By the definition of derivative, every financial claim is a derivative, with the possible exception of fiat money. So, every asset that is not something else - such as the DB-Monte dei Paschi trade - is an OTC derivative. And that's a problem.

The only practical way to consider the value to the financial system of existing OTC derivatives is to list the ones we know. Here I directly consider interest rate swaps - by far the largest volume derivative by every measure, based on the financial reports of banks and their regulators.

What surprise issues do derivatives create?

Some derivatives are relatively harmless.

The most useful way to narrow the focus to the few derivatives types that are important problems is to split derivatives into two groups: Over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives and exchange-traded futures and options.

Exchange-traded derivatives are safe in competent hands. On a riskiness scale of 1 to 10, Credit default swaps are a 10. Any futures or exchange-traded options contract is a 0.01.

Both futures and options require capable financial management. But most importantly, with futures and options, what you see is what you get. They are market-priced, not trader-priced. And you can find a complete description of every legal futures transaction on the exchange web sites.

However, most banks have more OTC derivatives than exchange-traded derivatives. A bank's quarterly report will answer that question.

OTC derivatives that matter.

There are three classes of OTC derivatives that are central to bank risk management: Interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, and one-offs (any arrangement that involves payments between parties with little or no historical precedent).

The issues OTC derivatives create for a bank.

Non-dealers. If a bank is not a major derivatives dealer, its OTC derivatives are usually interest rate swaps. If the bank is not facing liquidity problems, interest rate swaps fill a needed interest-rate reduction role effectively. But if the bank faces a cash squeeze, these derivatives will be cancelled, and collateral seized, exacerbating liquidity problems. And any risk protection the derivative provided will vanish with the deal.

Dealers. If the bank is a major derivatives dealer, OTC derivatives are a source of legal hazard and a substantial source of regulation-induced overhead - since too big to fail (TBTF) banks carry heavy capital charges on their derivatives positions. There are four remaining important derivatives dealers in the US, Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Citigroup (NYSE:C), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM). The other important dealer globally is Deutsche Bank .

What can go wrong with derivatives, that makes them different from other bank transactions?

For non-dealers. If there is a liquidity crackup akin to the recent ones - 2007 Financial Crisis, Enron, Long Term Capital, Continental, Savings and Loans, Texas banks - the uncertain future facing a bank lacking liquidity will be exacerbated by its derivatives trades, because they are exempt from the ordinary stay in bankruptcy. A counterparty may seize a squeezed bank's assets, if available, immediately upon default. Derivatives counterparties reduce the value of the bank's other debt and equity claims by reducing assets available for disposal by the judge in bankruptcy. The squeezed bank's derivatives trades will force it to the wall if the derivatives have significant value. Seized collateral is valued by the bank's trading counterparty in a way that maximizes value to the counterparty - no bids from third parties need be solicited, for example. For dealers. There is no way to know the accuracy of a dealer bank's reported value of OTC derivatives outside the traders' opinion (or in theory, but not in practice, that of her auditors and regulators.) But for auditors or regulators to debate the value of thousands of separate, different, transactions; without market prices is not a tenable alternative for either. No OTC derivative has a third-party-determined value, such as a market price at the close. Thus, OTC derivatives all are, in practice, valued by derivatives traders themselves. Even the bank's CEO is guessing at the value of the bank's derivatives. There is also no requirement that two banks entering an OTC derivative agree on the value of the trade. They must simply agree to the terms of payment. Hence both Deutsche Bank and Banca Monte dei Paschi looked better after their now-famous deal.

Is putting an end to OTC derivatives trading a reasonable option?

In a word, No. The existing derivatives trades are part of the risk structure of each user bank. To cancel them would likely be disastrous. But is it possible to leave a sound banking system behind if there are no new derivatives trades?

The short answer is yes. The interest rate swap - the only OTC derivatives trade that has substantial proven economic value - was created to solve an accounting problem that banks using interest rate futures to hedge interest rate risk confronted. The accounting profession could solve that accounting problem of futures with the stroke of a pen. But in the absence of that accounting decision, the answer is no.

Should OTC derivatives be cleaned up?

With the disclosure of Deutsche Bank's "derivatives" trade with Banca Monte dei Paschi, it is time to cross the regulatory Rubicon. Enough. OTC Derivatives are a license to break the ragged remnants of the faith in financial institutions held by the public, the government, and stockholders.

The banks have always had the option of proactively cleaning up their OTC derivatives markets. OTC derivatives could have been divided into two groups: liquid, actively traded, derivatives; and one-offs. The liquid derivatives could have been modified to permit futures-style exchange trading and handed to the CFTC. The one-offs have a place. But they belong under the thumb of bank examiners and lawyers. Hence, they should be Fed regulated. The unreasonable exemption from bankruptcy enjoyed by OTC derivatives can be dumped, It's necessary only because the OTC derivatives dealers resist standardization and exchange trading.

As a practical matter, much would be gained, I believe, by changing the regulator of OTC derivatives from the Commodity Futures Trading Corporation (CFTC) to the Fed. It would dampen the banks' interest in trading and using OTC instruments, since the Fed would err by over-regulating OTC derivatives; compared to the CFTC, which errs on the side of under-regulation.

Since the banks have proven, time and again, their intention to use OTC derivatives in irresponsible ways, it is time for "Mr. Nice Guy," the CFTC, to step aside in OTC trading. Let the Big Dog, the Fed, take over.

Why has the clock run out for OTC derivatives dealers?

There are two clear indications that the banks have no intention to clean up these instruments:

As the OTC derivatives market is designed now, it invites, even seeks, abuse. For example, with the ubiquitous, obviously corrupt, London "fixings;" the market's license to manipulate. OTC derivatives could be replaced, in their economically productive liquid uses, by exchange-traded instruments.

Because a banks' portfolio of thousands of derivatives contracts will likely contain no two derivatives that are identical, none of them have a liquid market closing price, set outside the bank - for an outside accounting firm or government regulator to use as a measuring stick. This makes auditing and regulating derivatives an impossible task. It is an open invitation to corruption.

