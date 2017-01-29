Dealing With Headline Risk In 2017

On January 20, 2017, Donald J. Trump took the sacred oath and became the 45th President of the United States. In spite of the fact that he has yet to log in a full month of work in the Oval Office, he is undeniably one of the most controversial individuals to be elected as our Commander-in-Chief. Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," and his platform touting pro-economic growth garnered him enough electoral votes to overcome his opponent - Democratic "sure bet" Hillary Clinton. A clear indication that the citizens, both corporate and consumer, are indeed ready for a change - despite their political distinctions.

But this is not (yet another) forum to debate politics. There's plenty of that going on, as is typical following a presidential campaign. The focus of this article, rather, is on the serious and potentially damaging impact of media hype on investment decisions.

If the promises of the new administration come to fruition, the US is poised for a plethora of policy and regulatory changes - which will undoubtedly lead to market volatility. Investors will soon realize, if they have not already, that relying on polling outcomes when making investment decisions is imprudent and ineffective. For instance, it was the media that led us to believe that Britain would not exit the European Union and [the coined term] "Brexit" had no basis. And then there was the hype surrounding the Clinton campaign, which firmly forecasted her to be a shoe-in as the next president. Political commentaries feasted on a highly dysfunctional series of debates resulting in doomsday predictions. Scare tactics? Perhaps. But sources say that even a savvy investor such as George Soros was led down the path to destruction, losing a billion dollars reacting to this hype. And what about the parade of market gurus and financial pundits who predicted a swift 10-15% decline in the stock market if Trump won? Needless to say, none of this transpired but investor anxiety was not spared. Americans should be thankful that our nation has expert weather forecasters.

Copyright: adrianhancu

As an advisor with over 18 years of experience, I admit last year had its navigation difficulties - beginning with the worst market start in history and ending in an equally unexpected rally. Ahead of the election, the S&P 500 index (NYSEARCA:SPY) had a prolonged and exasperating losing streak as anxious investors moved assets out of the market and into cash. Those that have maintained their cash positions and not re-deployed have missed a solid rally opportunity.

Bottom line… can mainstream news outlets and social media be trusted as ethical and reliable sources of information any longer? The answer should be clear. Networks such as Fox and CNN broadcast biased news which influences the mainstream audience as they strive to form their personal opinions and views. Social media is not to be excluded from this persuasive herd. According to a recent Pew report more than 40% of adults use this service to access news. Unfortunately, Facebook and Twitter have given every cyberbully a political soapbox from which to mud-sling - much of which turns out to be inaccurate.

Providing his recap of this storm of controversy, acclaimed actor Denzel Washington said:

We live in an era of too much information. The pressure of the media to be first is greater than the need to be true. These days if you don't read the newspaper, you're uniformed. If you do read it, you're misinformed. In our society, now it's just…who gets it out there first."

Copyright: tupungato

Navigational Tactics

In my opinion, the big issue facing investors in 2017 will be the unpredictability that a Trump presidency creates. On the forefront of the political radar: a massive overhaul of the tax code, a repeal of Obamacare and a renegotiation or break of NAFTA, providing the field of media fodder for driving ratings. My advice? Plan for a volatile year.

The Dow has now surpassed the elusive 20,000 mark. And since the election, the averages are up sharply, defying much of the so-called doomsday logic we were fed to believe. We've experienced a seismic shift in sectors as investors scrambled to realign their portfolios into the benefactors of Trumponomics - financials, energy and industrials.

So what should investors be doing with their portfolios?

My recommendation is to carefully review your portfolio allocation. Separate investments into short and long term buckets and set aside a little cash for some possible market dips. Securities geared for the longer term such as assets on dividend re-investment programs and structured bond ladders, may be better suited to battle choppy market conditions. Review shorter term investments frequently and strap some caution tape around the sectors which have been political hot buttons. It may be prudent for more astute investors to investigate a covered call or protective put strategy on certain investment holdings after the large market move we have just experienced.

Copyright: zimmytws

I firmly believe with Trump in office there are not many companies or sectors completely safe from a public battering if they get in his crosshairs. Using rather [heretofore] unconventional means of communication such as Twitter enables the effortless broadcasts of his positions and perspectives. His direct approach has proven to be market moving, finding investors struggling to discern and adapt. Investors must understand this "headline" risk, that is, risk that a major event or story will spread throughout various media publications and may have negative impacts on the market, the business sector or company's stock. A prime example: during a recent conference, Trump inserted a reference to pharmaceutical pricing (NYSEARCA:XPH) - "pharma companies are getting away with murder" - and in minutes, billions in the pharmaceutical sector were traded as investors ran for the exits.

In conclusion, when it comes to investing, I think it is important to keep an open mind. "The Donald" is at the helm with a fresh and very different approach to guiding and serving our country. Some of his objectives may be successful; others may not. Time, as the adage goes, will tell. The market has already reacted in anticipation of deregulation and lower corporate tax codes. Steering a safe course through the upcoming changes will be challenging and, as always, it will be important for investors to make well informed and educated investment decisions by forming their own opinions, utilizing unbiased news sources and tempering headline risk reaction.

Additional disclosure: Securities and Investment Advisory services offered through NBC Securities, Inc., member FINRA and SIPC. Investment products 1) are not FDIC insured, 2) not guaranteed by any bank and 3) may lose value including a possible loss of principal invested. NBC Securities does not provide legal or tax advice. Recipients should consult with their own legal or tax professional prior to making any decision with a legal or tax consequence. The opinions and ideas expressed in the commentary are those of the individual(s) making them and not necessarily those of NBC Securities, Inc.