A Stunning Q4 For Blackstone; What's Ahead?

The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) is a publicly owned investment manager. It is recognized as one of the best. "BX investments are designed to preserve and grow our limited partners' capital, provide financial security for millions of retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional and individual investors, and contribute to overall economic growth." In Q4 2016 BX beat on EPS and Revenues; and at least one analyst raised. This is often a signal that the stock is destined to go higher in the near term.

In Q4 2016 BX beat on EPS by $0.04/share at $0.68/share. BX beat on revenues by $50 million at $1.57B (+79.0% year over year). Total Assets Under Management grew +9% to $366,553,465,000 year over year (by about +$30B). Gross inflows were $16.7B for Q4 and $69.7B for FY2016. Fee earning AUM grew 13% to $277,092,672,000 year over year. These were both good gains for a company the size of BX. Performance Fees were up +282% to $741,903,000. This was a large factor in the Total Revenues increase of +79% year over year to $1,572,404,000. Economic Net Income was up +86% to $811,610,000. Economic Net Income per unit was up +84% to $0.68/unit. For FY2016 ENI was up +11% to $2,389,021,000 versus FY2015.

Fee Related Earnings were $328 million for Q4 2016 on $689 million in Fee Revenues. Capital Deployed in Q4 2016 was $8.0B and $23.1B for FY2016. Distributable Earnings per common unit were down -24% to $0.55 year over year from $0.72 per common unit inQ4 2015. For FY2016 Distributable Earnings were down -45% from $3.23 the prior year to $1.78 per common unit. BX declared a Q4 Distribution of $0.47 per common unit payable on February 13, 2017. This brings the FY2016 distribution to $1.52 per common unit. FY2016 EBITDA was about $2.57B compared to $4.14B in FY2015. The good news is that Q4 2016 EBITDA was about $825 million compared to about $957 million in Q4 2015 (much less of a drop than the full year drop).

The breakout of the AUM are shown in the charts below.

The above percentages look fairly even. That means that BX is diversified; and it should be less susceptible to downturns in any one area of the market. The charts below show further detail for AUM.

The above is self-explanatory. Make a note of the large amount of Dry Powder. BX management would seem to consider the market uncertain. This likely means investors should too.

The performance of the various categories above in Q4 2016 and FY2016 are listed below relative to the Q4 2015 and FY2015 performances.

Private Equity:

FY2016 Total Revenues -2%

Q4 2016 Total Revenues +29%

FY2016 Economic Income -12%

Q4 2016 Economic Income +37%

Fee Earning AUM were +34% for FY2016 and +34% for Q4 2016

Real Estate:

FY2016 Total Revenues +23%

Q4 2016 Total Revenues +85%

FY2016 Economic Income +27%

Q4 2016 Economic Income +144%

Fee Earning AUM were +7% for FY2016 and +7% for Q4 2016

Hedge Fund Solutions:

FY2016 Total Revenues +3%

Q4 2016 Total Revenues +35%

FY2016 Economic Income -1%

Q4 2016 Economic Income +36%

Fee Earning AUM were +2% for FY2016 and +2% for Q4 2016

Credit:

FY2016 Total Revenues +85%

Q4 2016 Total Revenues n/m

FY2016 Economic Income +92%

Q4 2016 Economic Income n/m

Fee Earning AUM were +12% for FY2016 and +12% for Q4 2016

The main story the above tells is that Q4 2016 was much stronger overall than FY2016. This has to be viewed as a positive for BX at least for Q1 2017 (and hopefully for FY2017). It would also seem that both Real Estate and Credit were top performers. Notice that the AUM for Credit were up just 12%, while the Revenues and Economic Income were up multiple times that percentage. The same is true for Real Estate to a slightly lesser degree. Private Equity was the most disappointing. AUM for Private Equity were up 34%. This mean revenues per unit of AUM rose not at all (or fell).

BX has no debt. It has a $1.5B undrawn credit revolver. It maintained A+/A+ credit ratings. At Q4E 2016 it had $4.6B in Total Cash and Corporate Treasury. BX's Cash and Net Investments totaled $10.26B. BX was very solvent at Q4E 2016.

With respect to growth, Real Estate and Credit seemed to perform best. However, with respect to growth performance fees, Real Estate and Private Equity performed best (see charts below).

Real Estate is in yellow and Private Equity is in light blue. As the charts immediately above and the data farther above show, Private Equity is generating a lot of performance fees, even if it is not generating a lot of growth. In other words it is performing decently for BX, but probably not that well for unitholders book value (growth).

I have not found BX guidance for Q1 2017 or FY2017 yet. However, C. Shutler of William Blair raised his EPS estimate for BX for FY2017 from $2.51/share to $2.60/share. A number of other brokerages announced Buy ratings on BX such as Zacks Investment Research, Vetr, Credit Suisse, Jeffries Group LLC, and TheStreet. Analysts also raised price targets to an average of $33.12/unit. The closing stock price on January 27, 2017 was $31.30. Hence there is not much growth left in that one year price target. However, the outlook for the stock has probably improved since Trump was elected.

Some of Trump's new programs or promised programs should provide extra opportunities in Private Equity. They may also help both real estate prices and the home building industry. Both of these things should give BX a lift. BX pays about a 5.2% annual dividend; and that may go up significantly in FY2017, if Donald Trump's policies are even moderately effective. With a FY2017 PE of 12x based on the $2.60/share earnings forecast from William Blair, BX is quite reasonably priced; and it could be considered a Buy just for its dividend/distribution and PE value.

The one year chart of BX provides some technical direction for a trade/investment.

After consolidating for much of 2016, BX seems to be breaking higher. The Q4 2016 earnings report should help it continue this new uptrend. This might make it a buy. However, the DJIA did just hit 20,000. Many are expecting a pullback of at least 10%. With a Beta of 1.15 BX would be very susceptible to an overall market pullback. As of January 27, 2017, Factset puts the forward 12-month PE for the S&P 500 at 17.2. This PE is above the 5-year average of 15.1 and above the 10-year average of 14.4. This might easily allow a fall of approximately (17.2-15.1)/17.2 = 12.2%. Now may not be the time you might choose to get into BX in this market given its 1.15 Beta. Hence I might rate BX a high hold until after a pullback. Subsequent to that I might think of it as a Buy.

