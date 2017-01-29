CSX: The 11 Billion Dollar Man

E. Hunter Harrison is certainly a legend in railroading.

He is two time winner of Railway Age's "Railroader of the Year" (more impressive than it sounds), and he is the man who, while at Canadian National (NYSE:CNI), introduced such revolutionary concepts as "just in time railroading", "double-stacking", and a host of other measures that made that railroad one of the most efficient in the industry. He also had a great strategic sense, because it was Harrison who purchased the Elgin, Joliet, & Eastern Railway. This has allowed Canadian National to avoid the efficiency killing bottlenecks presented by the city of Chicago. The fact that he is going to be taking over at CSX Corp. (NYSE:CSX) caused shares to spike recently, and in my view, investors who are considering buying now are making a mistake.

Harrison's Record at Canadian Pacific

Between the Fall of 2011 and June 29, 2012 when Harrison formally took over, the market became excited by rumors that Harrison was going to replace Fred Green at Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). Foreshadowing the price moves at CSX, Canadian Pacific's share price spiked on the speculation about Harrison's move. Although they are substantially off their October high of $213, the shares are up nicely since Harrison joined the company.

How much of this is the result of Harrison, and how much of this relates to growth in rail traffic in that time is anyone's guess, and that gets to the heart of the issue. When investors add $11 billion to the market capitalization of a company like CSX because one man joined it, they are adding a great deal of risk to the equation. He may certainly shake up operations, and move to make improvements in the operating ratio quickly, but $11 billion?

This hype is particularly strange in light of the fact that on Harrison's watch, the results at CP were not spectacular. For instance, revenue and net income remained relatively static on Harrison's watch. It's true that the innovations wrought by Harrison at CNI years ago have changed the industry. Perhaps there's not much more to be done, and therefore it's possible that Harrison's most innovative days are behind him.

The Shares

As usual, we can't only look at the quality of a particular company. We need to look at the shares also, as our investment returns are driven largely by how much we pay for a given asset. It seems axiomatic to me, but in light of what's gone on with CSX shares recently, I should point it out again: we want to buy assets that are less expensive relative to their future cash flows, as doing so will improve our long term returns.

On a PE basis, shares of CSX Corp. are about 31% more expensive than the average PE of the other Class 1 Railroads. This makes no sense in light of the relatively poor operating margin, and operating ratio at the firm. Those who suggest that CSX will benefit from rising coal prices have an additional question that they need to answer: if coal is going to do well this year, why buy the most expensive stock that will benefit from this move? Wouldn't Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) be a more logical choice in such an environment, given that the former's shares are about 21% more expensive than Norfolk's? In the relativistic game of investing, these questions need to be addressed.

Finally, in the table above, I have calculated the compounded growth rate in share price for each of the publicly traded Class 1 Rails since Harrison formerly took the reigns at Canadian Pacific. I didn't include the dividends paid over that time. What we see is that shares of Canadian Pacific did significantly better than the shares of other Class 1 railroads from the day Harrison took over to January 26, 2017. Please note, though, that not every investor in these rails enjoyed these returns. For instance, the person who purchased Canadian Pacific after it was announced that Harrison took over enjoyed a return of only 13.1%, far below the performance of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), which is arguably a much better railroad.

Technical Snapshot

From a historical perspective the shares of CSX are extremely overextended.

The chart above is the weekly price chart for CSX with its 26-week EMA, going back to 2005.

CSX shares are currently a whopping 40.9% above their 26-week EMA. We have identified six previous spikes above the 26-week EMA since 2005 - the average for these spikes was 21.3%, after which the stock retraced back to the 26-week EMA. So historically, CSX shares are now extremely overextended and at risk of a pullback.

There is a high probability of a pullback in the shares from the $49.00 level. Today we will purchase the CSX 17MAR17 50 Put Options which will provide us with approximately 8x leverage for our SHORT trade. We will only risk a 20% drawdown of our capital on this trade (markets can stay irrational for a long time, and theoretically a stock can go up forever).

Conclusion

People who don't currently own shares of CSX and are considering buying in now face a dilemma: they won't realize the returns already caused by the news of Harrison's move, so the question is how much more will the shares rise from here. In my view, not as much as you could get from other rails at much less risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CSX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.