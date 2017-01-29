A High Dividend Strategy That Works

This article describes an exchange-traded fund that replicates an index with these characteristics, and describes its long-run performance and market-beating returns in 2016.

In a series of recent articles, I have been demonstrating that combinations of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series have delivered structural alpha. These factor tilts - size, value, dividend growth, low volatility, and equal-weighting - are accessible to Seeking Alpha readers through low cost passive vehicles. In this article, I wanted to illustrate the strong long-run and 2016 performance of a strategy that focuses on two of these elements - steady dividend-payers and low volatility.

The PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) includes S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) constituents that are chosen from the 75 highest dividend yielding stocks, and then subsequently narrowed to the 50 stocks with the lowest trailing volatility, weighted by dividend yield. The inclusion strategy therefore focuses on solid dividend payers, but ignores the high beta names.

The fund strongly outperformed the S&P 500 in 2016, posting an impressive 22.4% return, including reinvested dividends.

For Seeking Alpha readers, I want to provide long-term research that demonstrates the efficacy of these strategies. In The Graph All Dividend Investors Should See, I illustrated that historically both the lowest and highest-yielding stocks have produced below-market total returns with above-market volatility in a dataset on domestic equities stretching back ninety years. For readers "seeking alpha", or excess returns per unit of risk, companies that pay more sustainable levels of dividends have tended to generate higher risk-adjusted returns.

Note the weak historical returns from non-dividend payers and low dividend payers. At the other extreme, the highest dividend paying decile experienced below average returns with above average volatility. The tilt towards high dividend stocks with low volatility seems to be a market sweet spot.

S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index

While SPHD dates back to only October 2012, data on the underlying index is available back to 1990. The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index takes the 75 highest dividend-yielding stocks in the S&P 500, selecting the 50 stocks with the lowest realized volatility over the trailing year. The number of stocks from a given industry is capped at 10. The index constituents are weighted by dividend yield, and rebalancing is done bi-annually in January and July.

Since the advent of the index in 1990, the S&P High Dividend Low Volatility Index has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 with lower return volatility. The index has had an average return of 12.40%, besting the S&P 500 by 270 bps per year. This absolute outperformance was achieved with 82% of the return volatility of the S&P 500 as measured by the standard deviation of annual returns. The strategy delivered outperformance in each of the down years for the broad market. The returns discussed in this article are total returns including price appreciation and dividends, with dividends assumed to be reinvested into the respective index.

The Low Volatility Angle

Not only is low volatility one of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market", but The Low Volatility Anomaly has been one of my frequent topics on Seeking Alpha. I authored an expansive series on low volatility investing in the summer of 2015 that demonstrated a theoretical underpinning for the strategy, behavioral reasoning for its outperformance, and evidence of its successful application across markets, geographies, and long-time intervals.

In an October 2015 piece from Standard & Poor's entitled, "The Beauty of Simplicity: The S&P 500 Low Volatility High Dividend Index", the rating agency and index provider demonstrated that just two simple screens - dividend yield and low volatility - can produce above-market returns with lower variability of returns. To demonstrate the value creation of combining these two screens, S&P created three high dividend portfolios and compared them to the historical performance of the S&P 500.

The highest-yielding 75 stocks (left column on table below) produced a 12.0% annual return with annualized volatility of 15.3%. This return bested the S&P 500 annualized return by 2.6%, but did so with about 6% more average volatility. The higher average returns of this strategy compensated investors for this marginally higher risk, producing a market-beating risk-adjusted return.

If one subset of stocks is producing market-beating risk-adjusted returns, another cohort must be lagging the market. Among the highest-yielding 75 stocks, the return profile of the most volatile 25 stocks is tabled in the third column. These stocks have produced an 11.3% annual return, but with annualized volatility of 23.5%. While these stocks beat the market by 1.9% per year, they did so with annualized volatility more than 60% higher than the market.

The second column excludes these high beta constituents. The 50 high dividend stocks with the lowest trailing volatility have produced an average annualized return of 12% with average volatility that is less than the broad market. This strategy has the highest risk-adjusted return and experienced the lowest drawdown in the dataset. Over 3-, 5-, 10-, 20-, and 25-year periods, this strategy has produced both higher returns and lower volatility than the broader market. The 75 highest dividend stocks produced the same long-run returns as the 50 highest dividend/low volatility stocks, but the latter subportfolio was markedly less risky.

Is It Overvalued?

This strategy generated market-beating returns in 2016 and has generated long-run structural alpha for investors. Given the strong run in 2016, investors should be asking the question of whether the strategy is now stretched.

As I wrote recently, it is prudent to keep a wary eye on whether these smart beta factors are getting relatively expensive. Paying too high of a price is a good way to generate below-average forward returns. The table below charts some key statistics for SPHD and the broad market, represented by SPY.

While valuations are stretched relative to historical norms, the table above shows that SPHD is attractively valued relative to the broader market. For my part, I do not believe that valuations on low volatility stocks are overly stretched today and would expect them to continue to generate at least risk-adjusted outperformance over long forward periods. The demand for smart beta strategies is expected to continue to grow as investors eschew the higher fees of active management, but still seek factor tilts that can generate some relative outperformance. This incremental demand should continue to support the valuation of this strategy.

Assessing relative value is complicated by the dynamic nature of the index. This high dividend, low volatility strategy will periodically rebalance, removing constituents whose dividend yield has fallen as their price has risen. Conversely, the strategy will also exclude the higher beta constituents that have been a drag on performance as the S&P demonstrated previously. With an indicated yield in the mid-to-high 3% range, SPHD is in the Dividend Sweet Spot, a range that is not too low to generate inferior returns or too high to contribute incremental risk.

Disclaimer:

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHD, SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.