Guess: Dividend Yield Hard To Resist

Solid balance sheet

Recently, Guess (NYSE:GES) showed up in my stock screener as a top value stock. A 7.1% dividend yield is hard to ignore. I was curious about Guess, considering I have worked in the apparel industry before. I decided to research the underlying fundamentals of the business and its business strategy.

Guess's balance sheet looks very solid. The balance sheet is clean with hardly much debt and plenty of cash. The current ratio is high and EPS has been positive in the last 8 years, although not growing. Price is at parity with book value and the trailing PE is 16.

The dividends look safe for now. Current cash balance is at $350M and debt-to-equity ratio is at 2%. Current capex and dividend payout run rate are roughly at $40M per quarter. The dividends can be paid by raising additional debt and thus seem safe for another 2-3 years. Of course, any change in capital expenditures or significant decline in business fundamentals will impact the payout.

Earnings look weak

So, the important question is - will Guess increase its earnings? EPS has declined by 65% between FY'12 ($2.8) and FY'16 ($0.96).

GES Normalized Diluted EPS (Annual) data by YCharts

Revenues have declined by 18% during the same period (from $2.68B in FY'12 to $2.20B in FY'16). As we know, the Americas segment is the main driver of this decline most recently. The international business, which accounts for roughly 60% of Guess's revenues, is performing much better.

GES Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

The decline in the Americas segment is likely because of a weak recovery, especially in the US, since the Great Recession. A strong dollar is also keeping tourists away from Guess stores in the US. The holiday season in the US was likely not strong for most retailers. Large retailers such as Macy's (NYSE:M) announced multiple store closings and layoffs in recent weeks after dismal holiday sales. This does not bode well for the retail industry in general. Guess likely registered weaker sales in the US, like some of the other apparel retailers, during the holiday season. Although, the good performance of G by Guess is a blessing for Guess. G by Guess is a mid-range lifestyle brand by Guess targeting value conscious consumers. Performance of G by Guess further strengthens our hypothesis that the US consumer is stretched.

Guess's management is employing a very well thought out strategy. The management is laser focused on the US business. They do not seem to be hesitant to close additional stores or renegotiate rents to improve the economics of each individual store.

Further downside likely

Guess projects that its Q4 FY'17 revenues will increase in the range of 3.5-7.5% compared to Q4 FY'16. Assuming the lower end of the range, FY'17 revenues will be $2.21B, which is higher than FY'16 revenues of $2.204B. However, the dollar was much stronger since the US election so the revenues could come in much lower than FY'16 revenues of $2.204B.

Looking further into 2017, the status of the US consumer will likely not improve. In fact, US recession looks very likely in 2017. The US economy has not gone into recession since 2008. Guess will likely close more stores in the US which will further reduce its revenues. Guess will likely grow its G by Guess concept in the US and grow its international business through new store openings. Guess will also likely benefit from a weaker dollar in 2017. I believe there will be a pivotal moment in Guess's business in 2017 when overall revenue will start growing again. However, the stock has further downside risk until these headwinds subside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.