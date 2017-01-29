Still No LUV For American Airlines

Congratulations to those who profited from this pairs trade, and even more kudos to those who just bought Southwest outright!

Let's look at what went wrong, what went right, and what could have gone better.

About half a year ago, I claimed that buying Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and shorting American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) would be not only a profitable trade, but a relatively risk-free one from both a fundamental and technical standpoint.

At the time, I advocated holding this trade for around 1-6 months, with stop losses and profit taking points that I admittedly did not follow personally. However, that reevaluation of the situation led me to quite a solid profit. Then, LUV stood at $36.84 and AAL was priced at $36.67. On January 27, LUV closed at $52.7, and AAL closed at $46.95. If you did enter into a market neutral trade, you stood to earn almost 43% of your principal on LUV, and would've lost 28.03% on AAL, leaving you an overall profit of 15%.

What's incredible about investing is that not only is it like solving a mystery, you also get to look back over the mystery to see what you did wrong, what you could've done better - and, importantly, what you did right.

Let's first look at what we didn't get right.

American Airlines, despite my guesses, did not turn into a value trap. It's a profitable business in an industry that's approaching its peak. The synergies from its merger are in the process of being realized. In addition to this incorrect hypothesis, AAL's historically higher beta did not work for us - the market never dropped enough for this difference in beta to work for us. Thankfully, it didn't work against us when the market ended up rising 5% over the trailing 6 months.

I was also terribly misguided on the stops and profit-taking points. The reason I didn't obey my original article's points was simply because I thought that the airline industry as a whole was undervalued. Typically, in the short term, if heavy buying occurs in an industry, higher quality companies get bought up more quickly than lower quality ones until they reach their fair value. If buying were to occur in the airline industry, I believed LUV would rocket up much more quickly than AAL would. Sadly, that venture was also incorrect.

With what went wrong figured out, let's analyze what we could've done better. Firstly, realized that AAL's high debt, while troublesome, was nowhere near in danger of becoming an immense liability with rates as low as they were. This removes a big downward catalyst. Secondly (and perhaps with the benefit of hindsight), see that market volatility, while high, would not have influenced the airline industry too much, rendering the high beta profit potential moot. At the time, the big risk factors were the Trump presidency and the market itself being perhaps too high. The person in the White House doesn't influence business or personal flying too much, and that eliminates one major downward catalyst. I don't blame myself too much for preparing for that downside market risk - nobody could've seen the end-of-year rally coming, and I certainly didn't.

Now, let's analyze what went right. First off, we can see that as soon as the rate hike was announced in December, AAL stalled out and started its decline, while LUV stood at support and jumped up later at earnings. AAL may not have been a bankruptcy candidate, but a 25 basis point rate increase does significantly influence its finances. A second factor for LUV's outperformance that we saw in August was Southwest's fundamentally sound business that shone through in this week's earnings report. After a brief setback, Southwest has managed to adjust its capacity and continue to innovate on a new ticket reservation system that will bring further profits. All of these strengths brought Southwest a bright 2017 outlook as well as its 44th consecutive year of profitability, an incredible feat in any business, to say nothing of the airline industry.

Another minor success is that the trade was indeed market neutral, with the LUV/AAL price gap moving largely independently of the SPX.

With these points in mind, where do we go from here? I suggest closing your position, if it's still open. American's earnings are yet to come, but I sense that they'll be a bullish catalyst for the stock, with fuel prices consistent and low. The same factors that brought LUV to all-time highs may bring AAL up as well, though perhaps not to the same degree. A more interesting scenario is if you're only long Southwest, which many are. If I were you, I would hold onto it, but reduce my exposure slightly. It goes without saying Southwest is an amazing company with much growth ahead of it, but I would be uncomfortable holding as many shares as I was at $36.50 with this 40% price increase.

On a parting note, I'd like to compare the price performance of Alaskan Airlines (NYSE:ALK) and Southwest over the same time period we held the market neutral pairs trade. Alaskan Airlines is, of course, a great company with perhaps even better fundamentals than Southwest. Its performance has largely been on par with Southwest's, but with a somewhat lower volatility. Alaskan is certainly a great company and may have made a better candidate for the pairs trade than I had considered at the time.

Congratulations to those who profited from this pairs trade, and even more kudos to those who just bought Southwest outright!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.