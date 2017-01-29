S&P 500 Weekly Earnings Update: Year-Over-Year 'Expected' Growth Now +8%

Long-time readers know this blog tracks the the year-over-year growth rate of the forward S&P 500 estimate, which dollar estimate is given weekly by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, "This Week in Earnings".

The year-over-year growth rate is my calculation for readers, and it really represents a kind-of "forward S&P 500 earnings" curve. (That sounds fancy, and rather Wall Street-ish, but the forward 4-quarter estimate simply tracks the dollar changes in the S&P 500 earnings estimate over the next 4 quarters, which is currently Q1 '17-Q4 '17.)

Here is the this week's data:

Forward 4-quarter S&P 500 earnings estimate: $132.91 down slightly from last week's $132.93

$132.91 down slightly from last week's $132.93 P/E ratio: 17.3(x)

17.3(x) PEG ratio: 2.16(x)

2.16(x) S&P 500 earnings yield: 5.79% down from last week's 5.85%

5.79% down from last week's 5.85% Year-over-year growth rate of the forward estimate: +8%, up from last week's +6.75%.

Here is the trend in the y/y growth rate of the S&P 500 forward estimate, a statistic all but ignored by the mainstream financial media:

1/27/17: +8% ($132.91)

+8% ($132.91) 12/30/16: +5.03% ($128.57)

+5.03% ($128.57) 11/25/16: +4.03% ($128.56)

+4.03% ($128.56) 10/28/16: +3.74% ($128.97)

+3.74% ($128.97) 9/30/16: -1.18% ($125.09)

This blog has been tracking the forward estimate and its year-over-year growth rate since the year 2000. We've just finished a 24-month period from late 2014 to late 2016, where the y/y growth rate fell from the 9% range, to a low of -3% in early 2016, all due to the Energy sector drag.

Personally, I'd love to see y/y growth rate in the forward estimate of 10% - that will be the highest "expected" growth rate in a very long time. The last time the S&P 500 earnings grew 15% was 2011, a year when the S&P 500 suffered a 20% correction from May 2011 through early October 2011.

What is truly interesting about the data is that - even prior to the US Presidential election - the S&P 500 forward earnings estimate was starting to rise rapidly.

There are several earnings-related articles in the pipeline, but year-end client lunches, dinners, meetings, etc., have kept the calendar full and the writing to a minimum.