Electronic Arts Q3 Earnings Preview: New Launches To Drive Growth

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is scheduled to announce its fiscal third quarter results on January 31. The second quarter was a mixed one for the company, with its revenues increasing 10% over the prior year quarter to $898 million. However, its reported GAAP net loss per share of 13 cents a share was 4 cents higher than its guidance. An important thing to note is that, unlike the prior year quarter's results which had included the sales of FIFA 16, sales of FIFA 17 were not included in the second quarter revenues.

In the upcoming results for the quarter ended December 31st, EA is expected to report revenues of $2.05 billion, against $1.8 billion it reported in the same period last year, per consensus estimates. [1] On the EPS front, the company is expected to generate EPS of $2.30 for the third quarter, which would imply growth of almost 28% over Q3 FY'16.

Traditionally, the third quarter is seasonally the strongest for EA due to the holiday season. This is reflected in the company's plans for launches of new games. In the last quarter, the company launched Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2. The new titles, along with FIFA 17, should propel the company's growth in the quarter.

FIFA 17 and Madden are the core franchises for Electronic Arts, and will be the primary revenue source in the December-ended quarter. The latest version of FIFA has added new features such as story mode and improved the graphics through the Frostbite engine. These changes have been well-received by critics as well as gamers, and should help the company garner higher revenues. Additionally, the Ultimate Team modes of both titles have been successful, with gameplay hours increasing every quarter. As a result, we expect digital receipts to play a major role in the revenue and margin growth for the company.

The only relatively weak link for EA has been the decline in hardware sales during the holiday season. In the month of November, hardware sales declined 16% over the prior year quarter, which should marginally offset the top line growth since the company derives revenues directly from console manufacturers Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

