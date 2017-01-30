Don't Get Sabotaged By 'Sophisticated' Investing

The more we learn about investing, the more we appreciate that holding well-diversified portfolios, targeting a few primary sources of expected returns (such as stocks over bonds, small vs. large cap and value vs. growth stocks), and keeping fees and taxes low is the most sensible approach. This should be welcome news for all. Investors don't need complicated investment strategies; a simple and efficient approach should be sufficient to achieve their goals. Advisors no longer have to pretend to be the wizard behind the curtain, knowing all the right levers to pull. Investors are increasing looking to us for a goal-specific financial plan and an efficient investment portfolio that they can understand and follow.

Yet the financial industry continues to develop seemingly sophisticated "alternatives" that claim to enhance the results of "traditional" portfolios of stocks and bonds, both through higher returns and lower risk (because of favorable correlations with other assets). Individual investors have a difficult time avoiding these strategies as they struggle to fully commit to a simpler and more straight-forward approach. Many advisors fall victim as well, unable to wean themselves off of selling complexity marketed as sophistication.

How has this worked out? Not well.

CATEGORY/Fund 2014 to 2016* INVESTMENT Return 2014 to 2016 INVESTOR Return DIFFERENCE STOCKS DFA US Core 1 Fund (MUTF:DFEOX) +7.77% +7.69% -0.08% DFA US Core 2 Fund (MUTF:DFQTX) +7.30% +7.34% +0.04% DFA Int'l Core Fund (MUTF:DFIEX) -0.39% -0.25% +0.14% DFA EM Core Fund (MUTF:DFCEX) -1.77% -1.89% -0.12% ALTERNATIVES AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fund (MUTF:ADAIX) -0.94% -3.71% -2.77% AQR Long/Short Equity Fund (MUTF:QLEIX) +14.32% +13.29% -1.03% AQR Managed Futures Fund (MUTF:AQMIX) +0.81% -1.68% -2.49% AQR Multi-Strategy Alternative Fund (MUTF:ASAIX) +5.38% +3.98% -1.40% AQR Risk-Balanced Commodity Fund (MUTF:ARCIX) -7.54% -8.28% -0.74% AQR Style Premia Fund (MUTF:QSPIX) +6.41% +3.63% -2.78%

The chart above first looks at the "INVESTMENT returns" on a handful of broadly-diversified stock portfolios managed by Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA) over the last 3 years. The mutual funds target US and non-US markets with "tilts" towards smaller and more value-oriented companies. While not technically index funds, these strategies are still cheap, well diversified, tax efficient, and simple to understand. The "INVESTOR returns" measure the actual results that dollars in the funds achieved, after controlling for their timing (when money came in and went out). An investor return that is close to the fund return means that shareholders mostly bought and held, earning the full return of the strategy. The evidence finds that investors have mostly stayed the course over the last 3 years with straightforward stock funds; the average spread between fund returns and investor results has been approximately 0%.

In contrast, the chart also reports a handful of "alternative" strategies managed by the industry leader in this space, Applied Quantitative Research (AQR). There's a lot going on inside these funds -- long and short positions in stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, momentum, carry, and other fairly sophisticated techniques. I'd have to dust off my CFA text books to fully understand them. A look at the INVESTOR returns compared to the INVESTMENT returns across these alternative strategies reveals a general pattern of bad behavior -- buying and selling at the wrong time. The "behavior gap" (investor return minus investment return) ranged from -0.74% per year to -2.78% per year, and was -1.87% across an average of each strategy.

To be clear, I have the utmost respect for AQR, and for all I know these might be the best strategies in the marketplace, positively complimenting a traditional stock and bond portfolio on paper. But if the average investor or advisor in the funds is losing almost 2% a year through poor timing, even AQR's investment acumen won't be able to overcome that drag.

Staying the course with a portfolio of stocks and bonds is hard enough. If you're tilted to small cap and value companies, you know they can sometimes underperform the market and test even the most hardened investor's resolve. Adding any number of "alternative" strategies to this approach is just asking for trouble. To waste your units of discipline on unconventional strategies whose returns often defy expectations and sometimes don't even pan out is ill-advised. Better to save up the courage for when stocks crater or when one part of the global market goes on a tear, testing your resolve to stay diversified (remember the Tech bubble?). A straightforward stock and bond portfolio is easier to understand, simpler to manage, is more efficient from a tax perspective and keeps costs acceptably low. For all the sophistication behind many of these alternative approaches, the evidence finds they're just providing investors and their advisors enough rope to hang themselves.

