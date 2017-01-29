Infosys: Quality And Growth At A Very Reasonable Price

With the market indices trading at or near all-time highs, it is unusual to find a steady performing, large cap stock trading near its historic low multiples and paying a respectable dividend. Infosys Ltd (NASDAQ:INFY), however, is such a stock. INFY is based in Bangalore, Karnataka, India, and is one of several India-based information technology consulting and outsourcing companies. INFY shares are actually American Depository Receipts, which trade on the NYSE on a 1:1 basis with the underlying Indian shares. The company has been around since 1981, and the company has a long history of steady and consistent growth and performance as shown in the chart below. INFY has posted an increase in sales in each of the past ten years, generates substantial profits and free cash flow every year, and has paid a dividend each year for at least the past decade, has no debt and ample liquidity.

Source: Author Chart - data from INFY Forms 20-F and 6-K

While INFY's financial reporting can be a bit intimidating (the annual report form 20-F is over 130 pages), the company publishes timely financial reports in both Indian rupees and in US dollars, and the business model is relatively simple to understand.

INFY provides project based consulting and outsourcing services. Most of its employees are based in India, and the vast majority are software professionals. INFY employs over 194,000 people (more than Microsoft and Google combined) and 94% of the employee base is comprised of software professionals. Most of INFY's project engagements are contracted on a fixed-price, fixed-timeframe basis. Margins are generally steady and resilient if management is diligent about managing the staffing of the projects. Staffing costs are almost 80% of cost of sales, so staff "utilization" rates are a key metric in driving operating profits. INFY's reported "utilization" rate has exceeded 80% for the past seven consecutive quarters, and was 81.9% in the quarter ended December 31, 2016 (Source: INFY Conference Call). Sales and administrative costs are a meager 10% of revenues.

INFY's business mix is relatively steady. Approximately 70% of sales coming from North America. About 27% of revenues are generated from the financial services industry, 22% from energy and utility companies, and 16% from retail, consumer products, and logistics companies. This mix has remained relatively consistent for the past several years. Days sales outstanding are typically 60-65 days, but did bump up a bit to 69 days in the most recent quarter - this is something to watch going forward.

INFY is often compared to Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) and Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) as CTSH is comparable in market cap and service offering and WIT is another India-based IT firm. INFY's current valuation metrics compare favorably to these companies, as well as a number of other publicly traded IT consulting and outsourcing firms.

Source: Author Chart - Data from Yahoo! Finance as of January 27, 2017

INFY generates higher operating and EBITDA margins than most of its peers, offers a higher yield, and generates a higher ROE (with no debt), yet trades at a lower P/E and EV/EBITDA. Why?

INFY shares tumbled from about $15.25 to under $14 after releasing its December (9mo) results. While it was a solid quarter, INFY reported that third quarter revenue declined 1.4% from the second quarter, largely as a result of lower revenues on projects with Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS). Management noted that revenue for the nine months was still up 8.3% from a year ago (all comparisons in $US) and emphasized that the impact of the RBS project was largely behind them. Management also reaffirmed margin guidance for the full year.

The potential impact of the Trump administration's promise to tighten immigration requirements is also a concern, as a number of INFY's employees work in the US on H-1B or L-1 visas. Management acknowledged this issue on the recent conference call, but also indicated it was too early to tell what the new administration will do with regard to visa requirements, and stated the INFY was actively seeking to add appropriately skilled employees in the US where possible.

Currency risk is always an issue with international companies. INFY generates most of its revenues in US dollars and British pounds, but pays most of its expenses, and maintains most of its cash and investments in Indian rupees. INFY actively hedges its currency risk and reports that a 1% change in the value of the rupee versus its currency benchmark results in about a 0.50% change in INFY's operating margin. INFY also maintains significant investment balances in Indian rupees which are earning in excess of 7%.

Most of INFY's assets walk out the door each day, as they are largely a "people" operation, with modest capital investment requirements. INFY has grown its business both organically and through acquisitions, but less than 10% of its stated equity is in goodwill and intangibles. Still, tangible book value is less than $4/shr which may turn away some investors.

Finally, the ADRs may trade at a discount or premium to the underlying shares trading on the Indian exchange. Dividends on the ADRs (and the underlying shares) are declared and paid two times a year - typically paid in June (about 60% of the total) and October (about 40%). Management has indicated that the dividend will be "up to 50%" of the prior year after tax income (up from "up to 40%"). The dividends paid in calendar 2016 totaled just over $0.375/shr, so a modest bump is possible later this summer. The current yield in about 2.7%, which is slightly better than the current rate on a ten year US Treasury.

Only the "known unknown" surrounding the incoming Trump administration and the impact on potential H-1B and L-1 visas seems to be an issue unique to INFY that would warrant a discount in valuation to its peers.

INFY is also trading at or near historic lows relative to its own past valuation. The chart below shows INFY's trading range and valuation over the past ten years using a number of financial metrics. For each metric used, INFY shares are trading at or below the median low valuation metric.

Source: Author chart. Underlying data obtained from INFY Forms 20-F and adjusted for stock splits.

I believe the current pullback in price presents a great buying opportunity for investors seeking to invest in a quality company at a valuation below its peers, the general market, and its own historic trading multiples.

For those interested in an option strategy, INFY shares can be purchased at $14, and the July $16 call sold for $0.25. If the shares are below $16 at the July expiration, the option premium and the June dividend payment should produce a "yield" of about 3.7% for the six month holding period. If called, the $2 stock gain and $0.25 premium would produce a 16% gain (before transaction costs and without assuming collection of the expected June dividend).

Disclosure: I am/we are long INFY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.