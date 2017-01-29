How To Play Trump And The Defense Sector

Prior to Donald Trump's inauguration the consensus view seemed to be that once in power Trump would moderate some of his campaign promises. As his first few days in office have shown, we should probably begin to take the things he's said much more seriously. One of his campaign promises was to substantially increase defense spending. It's also an area where Trump and Congressional Republicans largely agree and an area where many Democrats can be expected to go along with the administration's plans.

In our opinion it's highly likely that the next four years will see steady increases in defense spending. To help investors we looked through the annual financial reports of most of the major defense contractors and put together some data that show each company's major customers. We are also sharing unique quirks about the defense industry that potential investors should know before buying shares in any defense contractor.

For this article we looked at Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC), General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII), Boeing (NYSE:BA), Textron (NYSE:TXT), Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), and Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS).

The chart below shows the percentage of each company's revenue that comes from each customer type. Note that any cell in the table that has a white background is from data that is explicitly disclosed in the company's financial statements and any table cell with a grey colored background is based on our estimate. For instance, if you were reading the row for Boeing you would see that the company discloses that 73% of their revenue is from commercial customers and the rest is from defense customers. Boeing is an aerospace company so we know that most of their defense contracts will be through the Air Force, so the next row shows that 17% of its revenue is from the DoD, primarily the Air Force. We can't say all of it because the company does make some products like the AH-64 Apache helicopter that are for the Army.

It should also be noted that foreign military sales numbers are presented in different ways by different companies. Some companies break out the number separately and some include them in their sales figures for sales to the Department of Defense since many sales are made through the DoD's Foreign Military Sales Program. Because of this, there may be some discrepancy in companies' reported foreign military sales figures.

Given that the US military typically projects power through the Air Force and Navy, we favor contractors that have significant business with those two branches. Indeed the DoD spends about $20B more per year each on the Navy and Air Force versus the Army.

There is also one unique quirk about how the defense industry calculates and reports financial results that investors should be aware of. Generally speaking, defense contractors are able to include pension expenses as part of the costs of contracts and have those costs reimbursed by the government. Pension expenses for reimbursement are calculated using Cost Accounting Standards, but defense contractors report financial results using Financial Accounting Standards. Using two different standards causes discrepancies in pension reporting and costs from year to year. We'll let Lockheed Martin explain exactly how this works. The following is taken from page 39 of the company's latest 10-K.

Our business segments' results of operations include pension expense only as calculated under U.S. Government Cost Accounting Standards, which we refer to as CAS pension cost. We recover CAS pension cost through the pricing of our products and services on U.S. Government contracts and, therefore, the CAS pension cost is recognized in each of our business segments' net sales and cost of sales. Since our consolidated financial statements must present pension expense calculated in accordance with FAS requirements under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which we refer to as FAS pension expense, the FAS/CAS pension adjustment increases or decreases the CAS pension cost recorded in our business segments' results of operations to equal the FAS pension expense. As a result, to the extent that CAS pension cost exceeds FAS pension expense, which occurred for 2015 and 2014, we have FAS/CAS pension income and, conversely, to the extent FAS pension expense exceeds CAS pension cost, which occurred for 2013, we have FAS/CAS pension expense.

Over time FAS and CAS pension expenses will be equal, but in any one time period there can be significant differences. We see that below from looking at Lockheed's 10-K.

We can see how in FY2013 they incurred $482M of not yet reimbursed pension costs, while in FY2015 they reported $471M in pension reimbursements above reported costs.

Most defense contractors will report FAS/CAS adjustments in adjusted earnings numbers. It's important for investors to adjust companies' reported operating results to reflect the FAS/CAS pension adjustment when doing things like looking at P/E multiples or other GAAP accounting metrics that use line items from the companies' income statement. (This makes at least one case where adjusted earnings represent a more accurate picture of a company's finances!)

Our final parting thought for investors is that buying a basket of defense contractors rather than just attempting to pick out the best one might be a good idea. This can help diversify risks when it comes to winning or losing major contracts and help insulate your portfolio from "Trump tweet risk." We have seen what can happen in the short term when the president decides to tweet about various companies. He's already picked on Lockheed Martin, so who knows what may come next.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, NOC, LDOS, RTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.