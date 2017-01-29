Is Knowledge Really Power?

Is it possible that for analysts and policymakers, the necessity of having to consider more information is "toxic?"

One thing I've discussed at length lately is the extent to which policymakers now find themselves forced to consider the entire universe of possible outcomes when making decisions.

This is a function of rising interdependence across markets which has in turn led to rising (until recently anyway) cross-asset correlations.

The irony, of course, is that it was policymakers themselves who created this situation by coordinating unprecedented stimulus post-crisis. They effectively made everything the same trade (i.e. the QE flow trade). Thus, they cornered themselves into adopting an increasingly complex reaction function comprised of more variables than it's humanly possible to synthesize and compute.

I've argued that this actually makes it easier for average investors to compete. As policymakers' reaction function became more complex, macro strategists' jobs became commensurately more difficult. After all, rates, FX, and credit strategists are supposed to predict market outcomes based on their assessments of policymakers' likely decisions. The more complicated the decision making process for policymakers, the more difficult it is for analysts to accurately forecast. Here's how I put it earlier this month:

When the number of contributing factors to market moves is low and a select group has an informational edge, it's easy for that group to have a leg up. But as the number of contributing factors increases beyond the threshold at which it becomes literally impossible to consider them all at once, your chances of catching up actually increase.

It's not so much that you became suddenly smarter, it's that the asymmetry in what you know and what "they" know is less pronounced by virtue of the fact that they now know less due to the increasing complexity of what's under consideration. You, on the other hand, already knew "less" (so to speak), so your situation is unchanged.

Consider the following from Nassim Nicholas Taleb's "The Black Swan" (from which I quote incessantly):

The psychologist Paul Slovic asked bookmakers to select from eighty-eight variables in past horse races those that they found useful in computing the odds. These variables included all manner of statistical information about past performances. The bookmakers were given the ten most useful variables, then asked to predict the outcomes of the races. Then they were given ten more and asked to predict again. The increase in the information set did not lead to an increase in their accuracy; their confidence in their choices, on the other hand, went up markedly. Information proved to be toxic.

Now apply that to our discussion. It suggests that the increasing number of variables in policymakers' reaction functions will at best be neutral in terms of the pros' ability to predict the market's response to policy decisions. But - and this is key for investors - the pros will likely believe that they are now more capable than ever of besting "Joe ETF" (a moniker I concocted for retail money). Therein lies your advantage.

There are a number of ways to demonstrate how comparatively complex policymakers' reaction function is versus yesteryear. My favorite is the "fourth wall" analogy as delineated in September of 2015 by Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic.

But for our purposes here, let's just focus on something that's quantifiable. Consider the following from Citi (my highlights):

One way to separate balance sheet from rates policy effects is by decomposing rates into the expectation component and term premium. Ending of reinvestments is a duration supply event, which should affect rates through a term premium channel. We therefore analyzed contemporaneous relationship of dollar crosses with rates differentials decomposed into short-term and long-term expectations and term premium. The 2y rate differential is a significant determinant of exchange rates in most regressions. It is especially significant in the post-crisis period, which is consistent with a common view that currencies became more directional with rates differentials at near-zero rates.

I realize I gave you that quote without any context. What Citi is trying to do is test the veracity of the claim that Fed tightening through balance sheet rolloff (i.e. not reinvesting the proceeds from maturing SOMA assets) is preferable to outright rate hikes because the dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) responds more to short-end rates than long-end rates (NYSEARCA:TLT).

Or, more simply: the Fed wants to tighten, but they also want to avoid excessive dollar strength and they figure one way to accomplish both goals is to favor balance sheet shrinkage over FF hikes because the former affects the long end of the curve and the latter the short end (for more on this see here).

Note the bolded passage. Effectively what that says is that in the post-crisis world (i.e. in a world dominated by ZIRP and NIRP), currency movements became more responsive to rate differentials than previously. Or, translated into terms consistent with the thrust of this post, the currency variable in the Fed reaction function became significantly more important post-crisis.

That, in turn, means that analysts must commensurately increase the extent to which they consider FX market effects when they analyze rates. That's more information/knowledge. And more information means a greater chance of Taleb's "information toxicity."

A couple of takeaways, the first being more general, and the second more specific:

The brief excerpts from Citi demonstrate the degree to which analysts are being forced to expand their reaction functions alongside policymakers. That's likely to lead to deficiencies in professional projections just as information toxicity makes it more difficult for policymakers to be effective at... well, at making policy.

If you're trading the dollar, or if you otherwise care about the extent to which the Fed will eschew rate hikes in favor of balance sheet rolloff (which would argue for steepeners if you're trading rates), there is some evidence to suggest that USD would respond less to balance sheet reduction than to FF hikes. That's most assuredly worth taking into consideration going into next week's Fed meeting when you'll have a chance to parse the statement for clues as to how the FOMC plans to normalize in an environment characterized by a structurally strong greenback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.