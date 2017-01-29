Rubicon's No Fluff Shipping Preferred Weekly

The sector was up 14 bps on a price basis last week.

Preferreds, on average, yield more than 230 bps more than the equities (stability).

Since I first wrote on shipping preferreds, folks have asked me to put together a weekly snapshot of the sector like I do with the mortgage REIT preferreds. Well, this is my first go round with that effort. Hopefully, it will add value to investors as many have said my no fluff mREIT piece does. As this is still early on, let me know if there is anything further I can try to add. I am leary of adding financials as they will be stale and become fluffy until the next set is released in months - just throwing this on the table. I typically intend for these to be data notes, consolidating market based information in one place - the no fluff easy chair of information.

The universe:

From the above universe, I must state that I am long Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Series C and Teekay Offshore (NYSE:TOO) Series A and B. Costamare is probably my top pick within the sector as it continues to generate free cash flow and hasn't missed a beat.

Graphically:

Note that I do not include the Navios (NYSE:NM) yield as it has stopped paying.

The majority of the universe trades below par given the turbulent waters in which the sector operates.

Stability (owning preferreds instead of equity) pays an investor 230 basis points:

Preferreds pay more than the equity as a number of the firms have discontinued equity dividends and the upside will be reflected in the equity price (through capital gains).

Graphically:

The spread to risk free (or risk premium) is 741 bps this week:

The spread to risk free speaks volumes about the risk in this sector.

Graphically:

The sector eeked out a positive price gain during the week - 14 bps to be exact.

The distance from the low prints in the sector is huge, the easy money has been made.

Year to date, the majority of the companies referenced above have outperformed the broader market.

CMRE data by YCharts

Hopefully, you have found this useful and it helps determine value within the shipping preferred sector. Let me know.

