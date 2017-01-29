Gold (Miners) - The Single Best Hedge Against Trump

The fact that the USD is overcrowded adds to the possibly of a rather big reaction .

In this article, I want to explain why I believe that gold (SPDR Gold Shares GLD) or gold miners (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX) are the best hedge against possible disappointments from the high expectations regarding Trump's policies and actions. In addition to that, I believe that gold can do well even if Trump doesn't disappoint.

The first and most important thing to mention is that the US economy is already accelerating. The upswing started in August/September of 2016 after a growth bottom in the first quarter of the same year. In other words, the US economy started to accelerate before Trump got elected and before the majority thought it would be possible. That's why Trump was not priced in pre-November.

The rise of economic growth has been supported by much higher prices for industrial metals and oil to a certain extend. This has pushed inflation higher as I mentioned in a previous gold article.

Article: Gold (Miners) - Inflation Shows A Cyclical Bottom

After the election of President Trump in November, we saw a massive stock market rally. The stock market went from deeply depressed shortly after the election outcome to 'let's buy everything' within hours.

Source: TradingView

The graph below shows a hourly chart from the S&P 500 (SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY), the USD (PowerShares DB USD Bull ETF UUP) and the gold price.

Gold got crushed immediately after the election. This went on until stocks quit their rally in December. The USD peaked around the same time. During the last week of 2016, we saw that stocks started to weaken along with the USD. This was the start of a rather big gold rally. This gold rally did quite well until stocks started to go up again.

Source: TradingView

Of course, there is not much history to backtest my theory, but until now, it looks quite clear that this rally is backed by higher growth and the promises from President Trump to lift the US economy even further. Hence the importance of the USD.

I believe that the tweet below from Lawrence McDonald summarizes it quite well.

Source: Twitter (@Convertbond)

The market has priced in a tax reform, a massive infrastructure stimulus, a new healthcare system and protectionism. The market has priced in most of it. And in all fairness, that makes sense since traders are forward looking.

This still means that any disappointment will reverse certain assets like the USD. In other words, gold can be used to hedge against market declines and disappointments because it is highly likely that the USD is going to lose strength during these occasions.

The fact that the net positions of large traders are back at 2015 levels adds to the power of a possible downwards move of the USD. The most recent correction of just slightly more than 3% was the reason behind a more than 8% gold rally and almost 25% for gold miners.

This is also backed when looking at the net positions of large traders when it comes to gold futures. Net positions are currently down to levels that are very common in bear market years like 2013 and 2014. The overcrowded trade of last year has been deflated and offers new room for growth.

In addition to that, it looks like we are seeing an interesting gold miners entry. Gold miners are back to a period when stocks are more often overbought and almost never oversold. Actually not even close to oversold. During one of my previous articles, I mentioned that I think gold miners are going to hit 25 USD very soon. I still believe that this is possible.

Conclusion

Gold miners seem to be the best hedge against a market correction or a disappointment of President Trump. This is because market expectations have pushed the USD much higher in anticipation of a few bullish policies. Regardless of one's opinion about a possible success of the new president, it looks like gold is doing very well during times of slower stock market returns and a lower USD.

In addition to that, we see that gold has had a very small correction last week. Furthermore, gold net positions are way lower compared to last year. USD future trader are very bullish and disappointments could push the USD much lower. This would mean another massive gold (miners) rally.

I like the odds of a long gold miners trade. Therefore, I will look to buy miners next week. I mainly buy a position to hedge current longs, but also because the odds are high that miners are going to do well in the first quarter of this year.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or just a completely different opinion. You can also send me a direct message at any time.

PS: I will post my entry price in the comment section if I pull the trigger on gold miners. I will start the tweet with '+++IMPORTANT+++'. This way, it is easier to find.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.