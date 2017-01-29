Why Dow 20,000 Does Matter For US Blue-Chips And Price-Weighted Indices

In an age of computers, there is still an advantage of reflecting when statistics reach round numbers that are easy to remember and compare.

Since 1949, the Dow has crossed paths with its closest price-weighted peer across the Pacific, the Nikkei-225, several times, with 20,000 being a long-time two-way milestone for the latter.

The longest term relative value milestone may be against gold, of which one unit of the Dow bought 4 ounces in 1905 vs over 16 ounces today, excluding dividends.

The persistence and performance of the Dow, along with its simplicity, shows that price-weighting has its uses and merits as an alternative to market-cap weighting.

The many articles and mentions of Dow 20,000 over the past few weeks (if not month), were easy for me to ignore as meaningless obsession over a number which, by itself, says nothing about the quality and valuation of the earnings, cash flows, and assets of the businesses that make up the index. It was only this latest WSJ (the inventor of the Dow) article "We're Already at Dow 30000, You Just Don't Know It" calling the index anachronistic and worth ditching that motivated me to write this article defending the Dow as one of my ongoing favorite indices to watch, and how even an arbitrary number like 20,000 can be a meaningful milestone for reflection.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has been tradable since 1998 as the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), formerly known as DIAMONDS. As I mention in my earlier article about ETF replication, and as I mention below as an advantage of price-weighted indices, I would simply buy some or all of the 30 stocks of the Dow rather than DIA in most cases.

Advantages of a Simple, Price-Weighted Index

One of the first and most obvious reasons to not replace, or even radically reform, the Dow is its long and continuous history. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was first calculated by Wall Street Journal editor and co-founder Charles Dow in 1896, 11 years after first calculating another index called the Dow Jones Average of railroads, now called the Dow Jones Transportation Average or Dow Transports for short (source: Wikipedia).

Calculating the index was as simple as taking the arithmetic average of the stock prices of the 12 original components, and could be done by pen and paper in under a minute. Calculating the Dow today has only changed by the number of component stock prices that need to be averaged (now 30), and then applying a divisor (now about 0.146, source: WSJ) which accounts for stock splits since WWI. One of the criticisms of the Dow that the above WSJ article makes is about the failure of some sources to properly adjust the pre-WWI 12-stock Dow Index (which would now be around 30,000) to the post-WWI 20-stock Dow Index, but this is one of the simplest errors to adjust for.

Rather, the ease with which even a lay investor could have simply read about, understood, and purchased stocks in 30 or fewer companies, whether in 1917 or 2017, and know the performance of these would track a broadly held and reported-on index of highly respected companies is not an advantage to be overlooked. I would contrast this with how easily the same investor could hand-calculate the value of an index like the S&P 500, or how many holders of S&P 500 index funds could name or understand even half of that index's companies.

Even before this latest WSJ article, in almost every year of my professional career I have heard at least one other professional either say the Dow's price-weighting made it a poor index, or that market cap weighting like in the S&P, Russell or MSCI indices was the only "right way" to index, but almost none of them have made a convincing explanation of why market cap weighting is so superior. Jack Bogle's best argument for cap weighting might be the efficient market hypothesis, and the idea of holding as many companies as possible in proportion to how the whole market holds them, which is a natural but not the only approach to passive investing.

Price-weighting can be thought of as a practical half-way between market cap weighting and equal weighting. Equal weighting has the feature of requiring rebalancing by selling stocks that have risen and become overweight and buying stocks that have fallen and become underweight - a buy-low/sell-high strategy that, in addition to the premium from over-weighting relative small-caps, can explain the consistent outperformance of the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal-Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) over the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the past 14 years:

Source: Google Finance

DIA does not rebalance in the same way as RSP, nor does it have any small-caps to overweight to earn any small-cap premium, which is likely why long-term DIA's alternative weighting hasn't generated comparable outperformance.

In practice, I use a modified equal-weighting approach in managing my clients' portfolios that handles round lots for small portfolios and factors in adjustments for volatility and other risk factors.

Dow 20,000 vs Gold 1,200

Back to the meaning of Dow 20,000 as a milestone, I like to compare it against one of the few financial assets that has an even longer continuous price history in US dollars than the Dow: gold. As sources, I compare the Wikipedia page of Closing Milestones of the Dow with a list of annual gold prices back to 17.93 on OnlyGold.com

Apart from 15 years during the Civil War and Reconstruction, gold was basically $20/oz +/- 3% for the 140-year period from George Washington's 2nd inauguration in 1793 until FDR's Gold Reserve act in 1933. It was towards the end of that period that the Dow Jones Industrial Average was first calculated, with the average's value equaling about 3 ounces of gold in 1885, 4-5 ounces of gold in 1905. After 1917, the following MacroTrends chart shows the ratio of the Dow to gold, showing a long-term general uptrend with large medium-term swings.

Source: Macrotrends

As I mentioned in my earlier article on why I believe gold will continue underperforming stocks for another 40 years, even from these levels, the 100-year trend of the Dow growing from the value of about 4oz of gold around 1917 to over 16oz of gold in early 2017 doesn't account for the 2.5 - 5% dividend yield Dow stock investors would have earned on average over the same period. Both the Dow/gold ratio chart above and the dividend yield chart below might be useful for deciding whether the Dow is historically overvalued or undervalued, and Dow 20,000 vs Gold 1,200 could be easy round numbers to remember as the relative current benchmark.

Historical Dividend Yield of the Dow, Source: Observations Blog

Dow 20,000 vs Nikkei 20,000

As a long-time follower and student of, and investor in, the Japanese stock market, I naturally find the Dow crossing the level of the Nikkei at least as important a milestone as either crossing any absolute round number.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is a special peer across the Pacific for the Dow, being half as old as the Dow (first calculated in 1950) and also the only other widely quoted and traded price-weighted index in the world. By comparison, the UK's FTSE All-Share Index index wasn't calculated until 1962, when market cap weighted indices started becoming more easily and widely calculated. Historical levels of the Nikkei 225 are available from FRED.

Note that the Dow is in US dollars and the Nikkei in Japanese yen, and the exchange rate was fixed at 360 yen to the dollar from the end of WWII until the Bretton Woods system collapsed in 1971. The Nikkei itself is best traded either through futures contracts in Osaka, Singapore or Chicago (the latter also having a dollar-denominated contract with no currency exposure) or through yen-denominated Nikkei ETFs traded in Tokyo, as unfortunately US-listed Nikkei ETFs have not been very successful. The two main US-listed ETFs, the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) and the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ), both track the market-cap-weighted MSCI Japan index, with the former being more liquid but exposed to currency risk.

Long-term charts can make the relative performance of the US vs. Japan difficult to visualize, so here is a brief summary in bullets of the Nikkei vs Dow performance by decade:

In 1950, the Dow was around 220 while the Nikkei was around 100.

The Nikkei first crossed 1,000 in 1960 while the Dow was still at 680,

Nikkei then rose to 2,400 by 1970 over 2 years before the Dow first crossed 1,000 in 1972

In 1980, the Nikkei hit new highs of 6,500 and 7,000 while the Dow was still below its 1973 high of 1,051.71, even though the dollar weakened from 360 yen to 240 yen over the previous decade.

Later in the 1980s, the Nikkei first crossed 20,000 in January 1987, then reached its historic high of 38,915.87 in December 1989. Meanwhile the Dow began a great bull market in the 1980s, rising from 1,000 to 2,800 over the decade, while the dollar fell from 240 yen to around 150 yen.

In 1990, the Nikkei crossed back below 30,000 and traded between 15,000 and 25,000 for most of the rest of the 1990s, crossing 20,000 both ways several times. In the US during the 1990s, the Dow rose from 2,800 in 1990 to crossing 10,000 and then 11,000 in late 1999. The currencies traded more sideways with each other this decade, ending at around 120 yen to the US dollar.

Both the Dow and the Nikkei plummeted in the early 2000s with the collapse of the dot-com bubble and post-9/11 recession in the US, paired with not just recession but deflation in Japan where short-term rates first hit zero in 2001. Both indices spent much of the decade recovering, with the Dow hitting new highs of 12,000 through 14,000 in 2006, and the Nikkei never nearing the 20,000 level where it started the decade for the rest of the 2000s, but rather hitting a 30+ year low of 7,054.98 in early 2009. The dollar moderately weakened in the 2000s from 120 to 90 yen.

So far in the 2010s, we have seen a steady bull market in the Dow as it has recovered from its 2008-2009 sub-10,000 lows and hit new highs from 15,000 in 2013 to 20,000 in early 2017, while the Nikkei also recovered from below 10,000 to hit 20,000 in early 2015. Abenomics and reflation have been drivers weakening the yen back to around 120 to the dollar twice so far this decade.

The above bullets on the history of the two indices put an order of magnitude on the relative scale of Japan's economic boom in the 1950s through the 1980s, and how it took about 50 years for the indices to cross again, even ignoring the roughly 3x strengthening of the yen in that period. In 2013, the WSJ published the following chart on this first decade of the Dow and Nikkei crossing again:

Source: WSJ

Without reading too much into the charts or trying to oversimplify history, one might summarize that over the past 30 years, the Nikkei has been a range-trading index while the Dow has been the place for long-term economic returns, as opposed to the previous 30 years when the Nikkei had the greater long-term economic returns and the US lagged, especially during the range-trading "Death of Equities" '70s.

Conclusion

20,000 is just a number, and without context or other fundamentals, is useless for making investment decisions. Where it is useful is in providing us a nice, round, easy to remember number and convenient point for comparing how this simple strategy of owning 30 blue-chip US stocks compares to alternatives, including gold, foreign stocks, or even a domestic cap-weighted index. Just as importantly though, I hope these snippets of history and insight help you see that far from being an outdated or irrational index, a simple, easy-to-replicate and historically respectable index has a place not just on history and financial news channels, but also in the portfolios of investors who want to know the companies they own.

