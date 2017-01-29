Identifying Equity REITs Worth Keeping Versus Those To Avoid Right Now - Part V: Healthcare (Large Caps)

Since the numbers of eREITs and eREITs' types are far greater than the those of mREITs , each article will focus on different type of eREITs.

Assuming that we are about to see higher rates/yields in 2017, this analysis should provide a good indication how different types of eREITs are expected to perform.

Unlike mREITs that have shown mixed effects, eREITs suppose to react less favorably to periods of increasing rates/yields.

After examining the effects of higher rates/yields periods on mortgage-REITs, it's time to do the same drill with equity-REITs.

Background

Earlier this month, I presented an analysis regarding the performance of mortgage REITs (REM, MORL), "mREITS" hereinafter, during periods of increasing rates and yields. In total, I've covered forty names across four different types (of mREITs): Commercial, Residential, Hybrid/Special and Traditional/Agency. The main findings when it comes to mREITs' performance during increasing rate and yield periods were:

While the performance of the sub-groups varied, commercial mREITs - e.g. ARI, LADR, STWD, BXMT (the first three names are part of my A-Team) - have outperformed the other sub-groups.

A few selective names (NRZ, ARI, BXMT, STAR) have continuously and consistently outperformed.

(Side notes: NRZ is one of my top picks and I have recently explained my preference for ARI over BXMT from a risk/reward perspective, at least when it comes to the A-Team purposes.)

The mREITs analysis was not only comprehensive, but it also assisted me in arranging my own thoughts and views in regard to both past and future actions that I took/need to take when it comes to various mREITs that I held/hold.

As such, I believe that just as the mREITs coverage was helpful in better understanding the resilience of mREITs to higher rates/yields, it can be beneficial to run the exact same analysis with eREITs. Not only because I believe mREITs are better positioned than eREITs, but especially since I believe many eREITs are overvalued and, as a result, I have short positions in more than a handful of those that are part of my H-Team.

Part I of this series focuses on residential eREITs

Part II of this series focuses on data center and storage eREITs

Part III of this series focuses on small-cap (=below $3 billion market cap) hospitality eREITs.

Part IV of this series focuses on large-cap (=above $3 billion market cap) hospitality eREITs.

Part V - the one you're currently reading - focuses on large-cap (=above $3 billion market cap) healthcare eREITs.

eREITs: A Much Bigger and More Diversified Universe than mREITs

There are ~x6 more eREITs than mREITs. There is also far greater diversification within eREITs-dom than the 4-5 different types of mREITs. As such, it doesn't make sense - technically (too long) and fundamentally (too different) to cover the eREITs arena altogether in a single article. Therefore, I'm cutting the eREITs analysis into smaller parts/articles; each part/article focuses on a different type of eREIT.

Before presenting the list of the eREITs that will be part of the analysis, there are few important clarifications that need to be made:

Companies with a market cap <$100 million and/or an <18-month track record were automatically "disqualified." The classification of the groups has been done on a "best effort" basis. In more than a few cases, companies could easily be placed in more than one group. Nonetheless, even in cases where a company fit more than one group, it was placed within the group that most closely characterized it, to my best judgment. When applicable (only for three types of eREITs) and for the purpose of this specific analysis, the $3 billion mark is what distinguishes between large caps (>$3 billion) and small caps (<$3 billion)

Here is the list of all the 120 eREITs that are going to be part of this analysis, sorted alphabetically by their respective tickers:

Ticker Name of corporation Main Classification Sub-Classification ACC American Campus Communities, Inc. Special Education/Campus ADC Agree Realty Corporation Triple Net Lease AHP Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc Hospitality Small-Cap AHT Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Hospitality Small-Cap AIV Apartment Investment and Management Co. Residential/Apartments AKR Acadia Realty Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap AMT American Tower Corp Special Telecommunication APLE Apple Hospitality REIT Inc Hospitality Large-Cap APTS Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Residential/Apartments ARE Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc Healthcare Large-Cap AVB AvalonBay Communities Inc Residential/Apartments BRG Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Residential/Apartments BRX Brixmor Property Group Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap CBL CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap CCI Crown Castle International Corp Special Telecommunication CCP Care Capital Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CHCT Community Healthcare Trust Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CHSP Chesapeake Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CLDT Chatham Lodging Trust Hospitality Small-Cap CONE CyrusOne Inc Data Centers & Storage Data Centers COR CoreSite Realty Corp Data Centers & Storage Data Centers CORR CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc Special Energy CPT Camden Property Trust Residential/Apartments CTRE Caretrust REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap CUBE CubeSmart Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage DCT DCT Industrial Trust Inc. Industrial/Commercial DDR DDR Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap DEA Easterly Government Properties Inc Special Government DFT DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers DLR Digital Realty Trust, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers DOC Physicians Realty Trust Healthcare Small-Cap DRE Duke Realty Corp Industrial/Commercial DRH DiamondRock Hospitality Company Hospitality Small-Cap EDR Education Realty Trust, Inc. Special Education/Campus EGP Eastgroup Properties Inc Industrial/Commercial EPR EPR Properties Triple Net Lease EQIX Equinix, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Data Centers EQR Equity Residential Residential/Apartments EQY Equity One, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap ESS Essex Property Trust Inc Residential/Apartments EXR Extra Space Storage, Inc. Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage FCH FelCor Lodging Trust Incorporated Hospitality Small-Cap FCPT Four Corners Property Trust Inc Triple Net Lease FPI Farmland Partners Inc Special Agriculture FR First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Industrial/Commercial FRT Federal Realty Investment Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap GGP General Growth Properties Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap GLPI Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc Special Gambling GNL Global Net Lease Inc Triple Net Lease GOOD Gladstone Commercial Corporation Industrial/Commercial GOV Government Properties Income Trust Special Government GPT Gramercy Property Trust Industrial/Commercial HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc Special Clean Energy HCN Welltower Inc Healthcare Large-Cap HCP HCP, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap HPT Hospitality Properties Trust Hospitality Large-Cap HR Healthcare Realty Trust Inc Healthcare Large-Cap HST Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Hospitality Large-Cap HT Hersha Hospitality Trust Hospitality Small-Cap HTA Healthcare Trust Of America Inc Healthcare Large-Cap INN Summit Hotel Properties Inc Hospitality Small-Cap IRET Investors Real Estate Trust Residential/Apartments IRM Iron Mountain Incorporated (Delaware) REIT Data Centers & Storage Underground-Storage IRT Independence Realty Trust Inc Residential/Apartments KIM Kimco Realty Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap KRG Kite Realty Group Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap LAND Gladstone Land Corp Special Agriculture LHO LaSalle Hotel Properties Hospitality Large-Cap LPT Liberty Property Trust Industrial/Commercial LTC LTC Properties Inc Healthcare Small-Cap LXP Lexington Realty Trust Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MAA Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Residential/Apartments MAC Macerich Co Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap MNR Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office MORE Monogram Residential Trust Inc Residential/Apartments MPW Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap MYCC ClubCorp Holdings Inc Special Golf courses NHI National Health Investors Inc Healthcare Small-Cap NNN National Retail Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease NSA National Storage Affiliates Trust Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage O Realty Income Corp Triple Net Lease OHI Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Healthcare Large-Cap OLP One Liberty Properties, Inc. Triple Net Lease Industrial and Office PEB Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Hospitality Small-Cap PEI Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap PLD Prologis Inc Industrial/Commercial PSA Public Storage Data Centers & Storage Self-Storage PSB PS Business Parks Inc Industrial/Commercial QTS QTS Realty Trust Inc Data Centers & Storage Data Centers REG Regency Centers Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap REXR Rexford Industrial Realty Industrial/Commercial RHP Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (REIT) Hospitality Large-Cap RLJ RLJ Lodging Trust Hospitality Large-Cap ROIC Retail Opportunity Investments Corp Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap RPAI Retail Properties of America Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap RPT Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap SBRA Sabra Health Care REIT Inc Healthcare Small-Cap SHO Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Hospitality Large-Cap SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap SNH Senior Housing Properties Trust Healthcare Large-Cap SNR New Senior Investment Group Inc Healthcare Small-Cap SPG Simon Property Group Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap SRC Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (New) Triple Net Lease SRG Seritage Growth Properties Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap STAG Stag Industrial Inc Industrial/Commercial STOR Store Capital Corp Triple Net Lease TCO Taubman Centers, Inc. Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap TRNO Terreno Realty Corporation Industrial/Commercial UBA Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap UDR UDR, Inc. Residential/Apartments UE Urban Edge Properties Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap UHT Universal Health Realty Income Trust Healthcare Small-Cap VER Vereit Inc Triple Net Lease VTR Ventas, Inc. Healthcare Large-Cap WHLR Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap WPC W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Industrial/Commercial Triple Net Lease WPG Washington Prime Group Inc Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap WRI Weingarten Realty Investors Shopping Centers & Malls Large-Cap WSR Whitestone REIT Shopping Centers & Malls Small-Cap XHR Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Hospitality Small-Cap

The 120 eREITs were spread out across 11 different types of eREITs (including three types that were separated into large and small caps due to the large number of companies and/or wide range of market caps within the specific classification).

While, as mentioned above, a few names may belong to more than one type, I believe the above list is both comprehensive and representative; it's a well balanced-diversified reflection of the eREITs segment as a whole, as well as an accurate focused mixture of names within each type of eREITs.

Methodology

In total, we have eleven sub-groups of eREITs:

Apartments: AIV, APTS, AVB, BRG, CPT, EQR, ESS, IRET, IRT, MAA, MORE, UDR Data-Center and Storage: CONE, COR, CUBE, DFT, DLR, EQIX, EXR, IRM, NSA, PSA, QTS Healthcare, Large-Caps: ARE, HCN, HCP, HR, HTA, MPW, OHI, SNH, VTR Healthcare, Small-Caps: CCP, CHCT, CTRE, DOC, LTC, NHI, SBRA, SNR, UHT Hospitality, Large-Caps: APLE, HPT, HST, LHO, RHP, RLJ, SHO Hospitality, Small-Caps: AHP, AHT, CHSP, CLDT, DRH, FCH, HT, INN, PEB, XHR Industrial/Commercial: DCT, DRE, EGP, FR, GOOD, GPT, LPT, PLD, PSB, REXR, STAG, TRNO, WPC Shopping Centers & Malls, Large-Caps: BRX, DDR, EQY, FRT, GGP, KIM, MAC, REG, RPAI, SKT, SPG, TCO, WRI Shopping Centers & Malls, Small-Caps: AKR, CBL, KRG, PEI, ROIC, RPT, SRG, UBA, UE, WHLR, WPG, WSR Special: ACC, AMT, CCI, CORR, DEA, EDR, FPI, GLPI, GOV, HASI, LAND, MYCC Triple Net Lease: ADC, EPR, FCPT, GNL, LXP, MNR, NNN, O, OLP, SRC, STOR, VER

Over the past five years, we have witnessed three periods of rising rates/yields:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

For each type/classification of eREITs, there are three charts that show the performance of the relevant group of companies during the three periods - three charts per group, one chart per period.

Then, the average return for each group during each period was calculated in three different ways:

Average based on all the observations (of all the companies that were publicly traded) during the period.

Average that excludes the best and worst observations that were recorded during the period.

Median or average of the median (if it comprises two observations).

By excluding the best and worst, we "soften" the "bumps" that may occur due to specific/extreme news/events that may have affected a certain company. In other words, we avoid temporary "noise."

After receiving three different averages, I calculated an equal-weighted average for all three averages. By doing so, I believe the data is more reliable and less affected by temporary specific news, events or returns that one or two companies may have gone through the examined period.

Bear in mind that this is a relative drill - an attempt to point out at specific types and names of eREITs that perform more or less favorably during periods of higher rates/yields. Therefore, more than an accurate mathematical-scientific results, I'm mostly interested in presenting the trends and the different performances of various types of eREITs. That way, we will be able to draw better conclusions regarding each sub-group's relative strength compared to other sub-groups within the eREITs segment.

Comparisons

Before presenting the charts for the specific eREITs' sub-group that this article is focused on, it's worthwhile taking a closer look at how the main best comparable ETFs have performed during the three periods (of higher rates/yields) that we examine.

Here is how the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ), the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR), the US Treasury 10-Year and 30-Year yields (UST, TLT, PST, TBF, TBT) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) performed during the relevant periods:

Period I: 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Period II: 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

Period III: 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

As we can see, during periods of higher rates/yields, the real estate-related ETFs (VNQ, IYR) performed poorly. That is true in both absolute terms, i.e., negative returns and relative terms, i.e., outperforming the SPY.

Clearly, this should come as no surprise to anyone. I wrote a couple of times about the relationships between rates/yields to eREITs prices; while the former move was higher, the latter move was lower.

This fact only makes this analysis even more challenging/intriguing, because knowing that eREITs underperform during period of increasing rates/yields, the real question is: Can we find specific names that may strive while most, if not all, of their eREITs peers suffer?

The Importance of a Quick-Smooth Coverage

I intend to publish this eleven-part series, covering different sub-groups within the eREITs segment, over the course of two-three weeks max. The idea is to allow for a quick-smooth coverage but mainly to provide an(other) important tool/analysis, as early as possible in the new year, that may assist readers in taking better decisions as we dive (more deeply) into 2017 as a whole and the month of February specifically.

Why February is so important? Because historically, February is the worst-performing month during post-election years. See for yourself:

Source: TradersAlmanac.com

Traditionally, February is considered to be the ugliest month of the year even in non-election years. Taking into consideration that January 2017 has seen (thus far) one of the narrowest-ever trading-range for the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), it seems like we have an almost-perfect set-up for the market to move sharply from here. Where to? I'll leave that projection to you. Personally, as anyone who read my previous pieces (here and here) knows, I'm very cautious (not a bear though!) and my portfolio is structured accordingly. I'm currently running about half a dozen Long-Short themes/strategies simultaneously; perhaps I'll touch upon this in a separate article (following the end of this series) but the main message I wish to deliver is: Be careful and very minded of risk management.

Recent-previous articles that already been published as part of this series:

Part I: Residential eREITs

Part II: Data-Center and Storage eREITs

Part III: Small-Cap Hospitality eREITs

Part IV: Large-Cap Hospitality eREITs.

Although initially I thought that I'll keep the same sequence, i.e. small-caps ahead f large-caps, with healthcare eREITs (just as I did with the hospitality eREITs), I've decided to change the order of publication, mainly because large-cap healthcare eREITs are going to publish their earning reports sooner than the small-caps with ARE reporting as early as Monday, 1/30.

Large-Cap Healthcare eREITs - Charts and Analysis

Chart 1: Large-Cap Healthcare eREITs, 4/26/2013 - 12/27/2013

Average including all observations: -18.51%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -19.28%

Median: -20.32%

Average performance of all three averages: -19.37%

An extremely poor start for this sub-group with none of the nine names able to post a positive return during the first examined period of increasing rates/yields.

Seven out of the nine posted worse than 16% negative returns with only OHI and ARE managing to escape the "double-digit negative return" faith. More than half of the names (five out of nine, 55.55%) posted a negative return that is lower/worse than -20%!

Chart 2: Large-Cap Healthcare eREITs, 1/30/2015 - 7/3/2015

(Please note that, due to technical issues, the performances of the following stocks are hidden within the chart: OHI = -19.6%, HR = -19.7%. These performances were taken into consideration when calculating the below data)

Average including all observations: -16.79%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -17.28%

Median: -19.33%

Average performance of all three averages: -17.80%

Once again, there is not a single name that escaped a negative return outcome during the second examined period of rising rates/yields. While the average performance of the sub-group is slightly better than the first period - it's still awful and all names but ARE posted a double digit negative return for the period.

Chart 3: Large-Cap Healthcare eREITs, 7/8/2016 - 12/15/2016

(Please note that, due to technical issues, the performance of the following stock is hidden within the chart: SNH = -17.5%. This performance was taken into consideration when calculating the below data)

Average including all observations: -12.83%

Average excluding best and worst observations: -14.19%

Median: -15.11%

Average performance of all three averages: -14.04%

Things refuse to get better during the third examined period too... Aside of ARE that managed to escape the carnage, all other eight names posted negative returns of about 10%-20%.

It's worthwhile noticing that even the US elections' results didn't help much in here to lift up healthcare eREITs mostly because of the negativity that surrounds the healthcare sector for quite some time. The battle over the Obamacare and the possible implications of the current administration's new, near-term, legislation weigh heavily on the sector too.

Large-cap Healthcare eREITs - Main Results and Findings

First of all, let's put the data we have gathered from the charts into a table:

Metrics / Period Period I Period II Period III Average per Metrics Regular Average -18.51% -16.79% -12.83% -16.04% Modified Average -19.28% -17.28% -14.19% -16.92% Median -20.32% -19.33% -15.11% -18.25% Average per Period -19.37% -17.80% -14.04% Overall Performance Fantastic Anemic Superb

There are a few conclusions one may draw regarding large-cap healthcare eREITs out of the data during periods of increasing rates/yields:

Just like large-cap hospitality eREITs were the (positive) exception to the "eREITs don't perform well during periods of rising rates/yields" rule/assumption, large-cap healthcare eREITs are the exact opposite, i.e. negative, exception. Disastrous performances, almost across the board, almost across all periods - and that's before possible new regulation that may hit the sector further soon. There's no elegant way to put it but to say, pure and simple, that large-cap healthcare eREITs seem to be the worst place to be invested in! Large-cap healthcare eREITs under-performed the eREITs segment (VNQ, IYR) during each and every examined period. While the healthcare sector perception is that it's relatively safe/immune, the results of this analysis clearly prove that it isn't. ARE is the only name that should be highlighted here, as it did much better than the sub-group on an ongoing-consistent basis. Nevertheless, even ARE only once recorded a mere positive return (of 3.86%) and even ARE didn't escape an overall negative return if we look at all three periods, combined. Among all other eight names, there is really not a single name that can be separated from the group. They were all terrible and they all underperformed miserably.



I'm pretty sure that the results of this analysis would come as a major shock to many eREITs investors that view many of the healthcare REITs as leading-safe names. They clearly aren't! The are neither safe (as the past performances show) nor immune to additional painful slaps in the very near future.

Bottom Line

The bottom line is very easy and very clear:

If the eREITs segment is not the best place to be during periods of rising rates/yields, large-cap healthcare eREITs are probably the worst place to be within the eREITs segment. This sub-group proved, over and over again, its extreme vulnerability to rising rates/yields. Taking into consideration that the new administration might wish to "bend" the healthcare sector further - things simply don't look promising in here, especially from a risk/reward perspective.

Almost all large-cap healthcare eREITs proved themselves to be very/too sensitive to rising rates/yields periods and showed no resilience whatsoever to withstand rising rates/yields.

Among large-cap healthcare eREITs, there is only one name that performed only poorly and not extremely poorly: ARE. This company is going to report its earnings on 1/30/17 and, taking into consideration that this suppose to be the "Crème de la Crème" of the large-cap healthcare eREITs - it would be very interesting to see the financial results of that company. Disappointing results would be, in my view, a very bad sign for the entire sub-group!

Aside of ARE, all other large-cap healthcare eREITs recorded very poor results, underperforming the eREITs main gauge (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by about 100%, i.e. large-cap healthcare eREITs' negative returns were twice as much as the negative return of the VNQ during periods of increasing rates/yields.

Please note that the above are only interim conclusions. Final, decisive conclusions regarding the entire eREITs segment will be drawn only when this eleven-part series comes to an end.

Only after analyzing all types of eREITs will we be in a position to better differentiate between right ("resilient eREITs") and wrong ("under-threat eREITs") when it comes to investing in eREITs during periods of rising rates/yields. Bear with me, be patient, and stay tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARI, BXMT, LADR, NRZ, STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are SHORT O, NNN, HR, HTA, DOC, ROIC, EQIX, VTR