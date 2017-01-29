Why Trump's Border Taxes Will Boost The USD

"Anytime I hear border adjustment, I don't love it… Because usually it means we're going to get adjusted into a bad deal. That's what happens" - Trump

While President Trump has shown that he isn't fond of the tax's terminology, he looks set to make the proposed "border tax" an economic reality. A hot question doing the rounds among market participants is how this obscure feature of the House tax reform plans could affect the economy.

I think border taxes will ultimately trigger a risk-off environment leading to Dollar strength against EM currencies while other G10 currencies e.g. JPY and EUR which have also historically appreciated in risk-off environments should benefit vs EM.

What is the Border Tax?

In a nutshell, the border adjustment tax does the following - subsidize export revenue (by excluding it when calculating companies' tax burden) but tax import revenue i.e. ban companies from deducting their import costs. Current tax rules exempt consumption taxes such as sales and value-added taxes when a good is exported (to avoid double-counting) while leaving in income taxes e.g. personal income, social security and corporate taxes. Thus, the current system gives an advantage to countries that rely more on consumption taxes than income taxes.

The latest House proposal aims to treat corporate taxes like a consumption tax (exempt from exporters' tax burden). The move is intended to generate growth alpha under the backdrop of mild growth trends through an improvement in the US's net trade position. In the near term, policy actions may include the border tax adjustment as part of a wider tax reform package or as a straight increase in import tariffs.

Trump actually wants to keep his promises

If his first week as President is anything to go by, Trump is intent on keeping the promises he made during his campaign. The shift in political rhetoric brought on by Trump, along with the rise of political parties with a more protectionist bent globally, is here to stay.

In that vein, I see the risks of increased protectionism e.g. border tax implementation as a medium term theme. The border tax, in my view, will have a major impact on trade and trade relations with a USD rally inevitable along with tightening financial conditions. Markets for now seem to have taken a more sanguine view that policy makers will not initiate protectionist measures.

Arguments around the impact of the border tax revolve around two key issues - its impact on overall trade and dollar strength. Proponents for the border tax argue this measure would generate tax revenue and significantly reduce the trade deficit while opponents to the tax argue that in the long run, the dollar will strengthen to cancel out the tax benefit.

Trump's Trade Policies Will Drive the Dollar

Trump's campaign has revolved around US-centric ways of stimulating trade, arguing that global trade has generally been enervating for US growth, and promised to bring back jobs to the US from overseas. According to economic theory, the border tax should be trade neutral in the long run but in the short run, don't bet your horses on a quick adjustment. The tax will be very USD positive.

This creates a sort of "Trump paradox" where Trump's trade-stimulative measures actually boost the USD, leading to trade weakness as a result of dollar strength. To counter this, Trump will announce protectionist measures to make the resulting policy mix more politically palatable but instead, his USD-positive policies will continue to drive the USD higher.

Another key point to consider is that the House plan is not WTO compliant and could lead to an adverse ruling by the WTO. Even if Trump follows through with his threat to leave the WTO, trade rules are ultimately enforced through tariffs and any implementation of border taxes could lead to tariff retaliation among the US' trading partners. Retaliation would lead to a low growth environment with trade inefficiencies, one where the Fed will be incentivized to roll back hikes. Either way, things point to more dollar strength.

In Risk-Off Environments, Buy The USD vs EMs

The border adjustment should on paper, be uniform across other currencies, but the reaction will likely be quite different with EM and G10 currencies. While markets have been sanguine about the possibility of border adjustment, markets will eventually have to note the escalation of trade tensions between the US and the rest of the world. This will happen sooner rather than later, leading to a risk-off environment.

When trade tensions escalate, issues such as supply chain disruptions will weigh on investor sentiment. Thus, the large net exporters and high yielding currencies - such as KRW and the RMB - are likely to weaken substantially while the USD is set to gain against these currencies. The chart below shows that long USD has been a good play vs EMs when markets turn risk-off. In February last year for instance, markets reacted to a risk-off environment by rolling back Fed hikes. In fact, the market went so far as to price some probability of a rate cut, indicating the market's strong appetite for USD during risk-off periods.

The effect on G10 currencies looks more uncertain. Most of the USD strength vs G10 currencies have come during "risk on" environments.

Thus, the Dollar is also set to gain against the G10 but the net effect is more ambiguous with regard to how the G10 currencies perform vs EM. Recent history has shown that "risk-on" environments and not "risk-off" typically trigger dollar strength vs G10 currencies. Thus, the net effect is more ambiguous with regard to the USD. It is important to remember the current driver - Trump's protectionist policies - is different will likely trigger a different response. Historically though, EUR and JPY have been reliable outperformers vs EM currencies in "risk-off" environments.

Dollar Strength Will Not Offset the Border Tax Anyway

Dollar strength will not completely offset the border tax in the short run. Economic theory assumes taxation changes would not affect trade flows because exchange rates should adjust immediately to offset the impacts of these taxation adjustments a la purchasing power parity (NYSE:PPP). If there was an overnight change to put in a border adjustment of a 20% corporate income tax, then the USD should ultimately adjust higher, by 25%, to offset it, leaving trade flows unchanged because relative prices would be unchanged.

However, this assumption flies in the face of market frictions and disregard the realities of the short term forex market (e.g. not all currencies are free floats, let alone efficient) as well as the externalities that would emerge as a result of the tax.

EM forex rates are for instance, a dirty float at best. In other words, EM central banks regularly intervene in their respective FX markets to manage the speed and extent of FX adjustments. The extent of central bank intervention will depend on a number of factors, including USD-denominated financial liabilities. Hence, buying USD against EM currencies with higher USD denominated debt would be a good way to play this theme.

With that being said, China has a weight of more than 20% in the trade weighted dollar index while EMs as a whole constitute 60%. This implies that pass through of the border tax will be inefficient at best as EM central banks will make a concerted effort to stabilize their currencies in response. In fact, pass throughs based on macro variables have had a limited impact (at best) on modeling resulting exchange rate adjustments.

Conclusion

In short, the border tax will impact the economy through two key channels -trade and dollar strength. From a trade perspective, border tax implementation is likely to incite a tit for tat reaction from trading partners which would lead to a low growth environment driven by lower and inefficient trade activity, one where the Fed will be incentivized to roll back hikes.

This creates a paradox where Trump's trade-stimulative measures actually boost the USD, leading to trade weakness as a result of dollar strength. Reactionary protectionist measures will in turn, only continue to drive the USD higher.

Overall, expect this to trigger a risk-off environment leading to Dollar strength against EM currencies while other G10 currencies e.g. JPY and EUR which have historically appreciated in risk-off environments, should also benefit vs EM.

