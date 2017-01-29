Capstead Mortgage Is A Mess

I recently wrote about how Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was a sinking ship to be avoided. A few months ago I went so far as to say that I wouldn't buy this stock with YOUR money. Of course, in the context of that statement, it means there are simply many more names I prefer than this one. I also felt this way because there was an 11.5% dividend cut. So why that cut? The company has had a rough 6 to 8 quarters. While performance has been decent, the earnings have not been enough to continue paying the dividend of $0.26. I also noted that the key metrics suggested the name was to be avoided. It didn't matter, though, because thanks to sector strength, the name was approaching a 52-week high when I made the call. I stand by what I said: I much prefer many other names because I have doubts about performance. And on that note, let us turn to the numbers.

In the recently reported Q4 2016, the company missed consensus estimates on the top-line and bottom-line results. That is not so good. Capstead reported net income of just $17.5 million, or $0.14 per share. This was in fairness a sequential increase compared to net income of $16.4 million or $0.13 per share in Q3 2016. Still, these earnings missed by a wide $0.05. Now the company of course paid its newly cut dividend of $0.23. To understand if the dividend was covered, we look to core income. Well, pretty poor once again on this metric. Core income came in at $0.16 per share. This is a $0.07 shortfall of the dividend, again. Ouch.

As you know, there are some key metrics we have to watch every quarter. Specifically, these are most importantly the book value, net interest rate spread and the constant prepayment rate. Well, book value declined once again. The once stable book value continues to fall. It fell another 2.2% to $10.85. This metric has been declining for two years. Sad. As of now, the stability of the book value, which initially caught my eye in early 2015, is simply not there. What is quite amazing is that the discount-to-book has disappeared as share prices followed the sector higher. The stock at $10.83 is essentially at book value. I wouldn't touch it here. Just eight months ago, the discount was 24%.

How about the net interest rate spread, and yes, the critical constant prepayment rate? The constant prepayment rate has been way too high for this company. The constant prepayment rate skyrocketed once again last quarter to a disgustingly higher rate of 25.8%. In the present quarter it was essentially stable at 25.6%. This ever so slight drop should benefit the spread though. But it didn't. The total financing spread fell to among an industry leading low of just 0.56%.

Hey, shares may have come up with the sector, but in my opinion, after analyzing this name for so long, Capstead is a mess. There isn't a need to drill down so deep to find positives. All of the key metrics are poor right now. What we need to watch for are changes in these metrics. I may have said get out of the name only to watch it rise another 5%, but that means nothing if that dividend gets cut, which looks more and more possible. If you must play it, then do it in the preferred shares. Considering prepayments are the highest in the sector, this is a major problem. Thus, I recommend avoiding this name.

