High-Yield REIT Stock Pays 6.6%, Strong Portfolio Stats And Dividend Coverage, Strong Buy

The company grows its dividend slowly but carefully. An investment today comes with a 6.57 percent dividend yield.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a buy. The real estate investment trust ticks every box on income investors' investment checklists. Lexington Realty Trust pays investors a steadily growing dividend and has a diversified real estate portfolio with strong stats and multiple ways to grow portfolio and investment value. Additionally, Lexington Realty Trust is not expensive, selling for a defensible P/FFO ratio, and it throws off a dividend yield in excess of 6 percent.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that I'd consider buying for my own income investment portfolio today, if only I had the spare cash. In lockstep with the overall stock market, the REIT's shares have appreciated in price since the November 2016 U.S. election, but Lexington Realty Trust sells for a price that, I think, is still fair.

Good Portfolio Diversification

It all comes down to diversification for REITs. The higher the degree of portfolio, tenant, and industry diversification, the higher the chances that the company will be able to absorb any shocks in local real estate markets or industries. This has huge ramifications for real estate investment trusts because a high degree of diversification tends to translate into a high degree of dividend safety for shareholders.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

And here's Lexington Realty Trust's tenant diversification:

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Probably the biggest reason to buy Lexington Realty Trust is that the real estate investment trust relies on multiple strategies to boost portfolio value on behalf of shareholders. Sale-leaseback transactions have the potential to produce favorable returns, while long-term leases underpin Lexington Realty Trust's investment and dividend value proposition.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Strong Portfolio Stats

Lexington Realty Trust has consistently had an occupancy rate in excess of 90 percent.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

An Expert Capital Allocator

REITs have to recycle their capital on a regular basis, meaning they are selling assets and moving funds back into higher-potential, higher-return assets. Lexington Realty Trust regularly sells non-core assets and recycles transaction proceeds back into new real estate assets.

Source: Lexington Realty Trust

Raised Guidance

When Lexington Realty Trust released Q3-16 earnings, the REIT said that it was raising its adjusted FFO guidance for 2016 from $1.07-$1.10/share to $1.09-$1.11/share. Raising guidance is always a positive, and so it is here. Lexington Realty Trust also raised its FFO full-year guidance in 2015 by the way.

Strong Dividend Coverage

Lexington Realty Trust is a REIT that grows its dividend slowly and carefully. Dividend coverage is excellent.

Source: Achilles Research

Lexington Realty Trust's average (adjusted) FFO payout ratio in the last five quarters was only 60 percent, leaving a lot of room for dividend growth over time.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Have To Pay For Lexington Realty Trust?

Not much; ~9.5x Q3-16 run-rate AFFO.

Your Takeaway

Lexington Realty Trust is one of the few REITs that I would consider buying today on the basis of valuation. The REIT has strong portfolio stats, runs multiple business strategies poised to deliver value, and has shown that it can recycle capital fast. Lexington Realty Trust's dividend coverage stats are just as impressive, leaving significant room for long term sustainable dividend growth. An investment in LXP throws off a yield of 6.57 percent. The valuation has potential to expand, too. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.