Sanchez Energy: Higher Oil Production Increases Its Value

While Sanchez does not need to do an equity raise, I think there is a good chance that it will at some point to give itself a safety buffer.

Sanchez Energy's (NYSE:SN) Analyst Day provided additional information about its expectations over the next few years. I had preliminarily modeled out Sanchez Energy's expected future results before, but have tweaked the models based on the additional information that Sanchez has provided. The main change is a positive one as Sanchez's oil production percentage is expected to rise to over 39% in 2018, which is a bit better than I expected before, and has the effect of increasing Sanchez's estimated EBITDA as well as lowering its oil breakeven point.

Sanchez's 2017 Guidance

Sanchez has provided guidance around its expectations for 2017 and 2018 and I will detail the financials around that guidance further below.

Source: Sanchez Energy's 2017 Analyst & Investor Day

For 2017, the midpoint of Sanchez's guidance is for 80,000 BOEPD with a split of 37.5% oil, 29.5% NGLs and 33% natural gas. This results in an estimate of $882 million in revenue at current strip prices, with NGLs realizing around 30% of WTI oil.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 10,950,000 $51.00 $558 NGLs 8,614,000 $16.50 $142 Natural Gas 57,816,000 $3.45 $199 Hedge Value -$17 Total Revenue $882

Sanchez expects to spend around $450 million in capital expenditures in 2017, which would result in a total of approximately $1.039 billion in total cash expenditures, resulting in a shortfall of around $157 million for the year as Sanchez spends to grow production rapidly.

$ Million Cash Production Expenses $277 Production Taxes $50 Cash G&A $66 Capital Expenditures $450 Interest Expense $130 Preferred Dividends $66 Total Cash Expenditures $1,039

Sanchez's 2018 Guidance

For 2018, the midpoint of Sanchez's guidance is for 102,500 BOEPD in production, with a split of 39.2% oil, 28.8% NGLs and 32% natural gas. At current strip prices, Sanchez is expected to have $1.172 billion in revenue during 2018.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 14,665,700 $52.00 $763 NGLs 10,774,800 $17.00 $183 Natural Gas 71,832,000 $3.15 $226 Hedge Value -$2 Total Revenue $1,172

With $500 million in capital expenditures, Sanchez would end up with $1.185 billion in total cash expenditures, resulting in a shortfall of around $13 million. Sanchez hasn't specifically provided expense guidance for 2018 other than capital expenditures, so I am using 2017's numbers for items such as cash production expense per BOE.

$ Million Cash Production Expenses $355 Production Taxes $64 Cash G&A $70 Capital Expenditures $500 Interest Expense $130 Preferred Dividends $66 Total Cash Expenditures $1,185

Updated Breakeven Point

I had previously estimated Sanchez's breakeven point (based on 2018 average production volumes) at around $56 WTI oil and $3 Henry Hub natural gas post-acquisition. Based on the Analyst Day information I am revising this estimate to around $52 to $53 WTI oil. The main impetus for the change is that Sanchez is expecting to achieve a higher percentage of oil (39.2% in 2018) production than what I was estimating (37%) before. It also is guiding for lower cash SG&A than I expected, which more than offsets the increase in preferred dividends from my initial calculations.

This breakeven point would be slightly lower using expected 2018 exit rate production levels. As a result, Sanchez should be able to continue growing production in 2019 at current strip prices without burning cash.

Notes On Cash Flow

Sanchez indicates that it expects around negative $50 million in free cash flow in 2017 and around positive $75 million in free cash flow in 2018 including the effects of the Comanche acquisition and at strip prices from the end of 2016.

Source: Sanchez Energy's 2017 Analyst & Investor Day

My calculations around Sanchez's cash flow indicate that it will burn around $157 million in 2017 and will be near neutral cash flow in 2018 at current strip prices.

Part of the difference between my numbers and Sanchez's numbers involves the changes in strip prices since the end of the year. However, I think the main cause of the difference is that Sanchez doesn't appear to include preferred dividends (around $66 million per year) in its free cash flow calculations. Free cash flow is usually generally defined as operating cash flow minus capital expenditures, while preferred dividends are under cash flows from financing activities. Assuming that the preferred dividends are paid in cash, free cash flow may therefore portray the most accurate picture of actual cash usage.

Sanchez still has some cash on hand after its Comanche acquisition, so it may be able to fund its 2017 growth without needing to tap its credit facilities beyond the $250 million initial balance post-acquisition.

I agree that Sanchez may decide to issue equity at some point to bolster its cash balance. It is true that Sanchez doesn't need to issue equity. However it has generally maintained a significant cash balance during the past few years and has benefited from having that cash on hand as opposed to needing to worry about borrowing base reductions. As well, Sanchez is still significantly leveraged and it would be good to have a safety net of cash on hand in case commodity prices drift lower than current strip.

Conclusion

Sanchez Energy's Analyst Day information shows that Sanchez is planning for rapid production growth, with 2018 production nearly double 2016's production level, while oil increases as a proportion of total production. This growth should drive Sanchez's oil breakeven point down to the low-$50s, while the higher than expected oil percentage leads me to revise Sanchez's estimated valuation range to $14 to $18.50.

Sanchez does remain significantly leveraged right now though, so it may be wise for it to do an equity raise in case oil and gas prices don't quite meet current expectations. This is particularly true if another working interest owner exercises its right to sell its roughly 24% to 25% working interest in Comanche to the Sanchez/Blackstone joint venture by February 12. This would increase Sanchez's commitment by around $569 million. Sanchez has lined up an additional $300 million in preferred stock if this occurs, and also has credit facility borrowing capacity. However, without an equity raise, Sanchez would end up with over $3.3 billion in debt and preferred equity ahead of its common equity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SN.

