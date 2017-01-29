Sectors To Invest In Because That's Where The Jobs Will Be

This article explores investment ideas in sectors experiencing explosive growth in the nascent stage. I recently wrote about the simulation industry, which could be included in this article, but rather than being repetitive, that article can be found here. This article is focused on reasons for investment and opportunities in renewable fuel and drone technology, with just a brief on artificial intelligence.

Global Renewal Fuel

Forecasts for world demand for renewal fuel depends on who is doing the forecasting. Oil giants such as Exxon (NYSE:XOM) have refused to acknowledge that the energy landscape is changing. Former Exxon Chairman Rex Tillerson at a shareholder meeting in 2015 said that Exxon won't invest heavily in renewals because "we choose not to lose money on purpose." Ironically, his company had just reported revenues 46% lower than for the prior year. Activist agencies such as Greenpeace, citing global warming as the No. 1 problem facing mankind, see massive adaptation of renewal energy. The difference in opinion is well-illustrated in this chart from Greentech Media:

Our newly elected president, Donald Trump, has placed Mr. Tillerson prominently in his cabinet; named Rick Perry, who has called global warming a hoax, as his Energy Secretary; named Scott Pruitt, who has brought lawsuits against the EPA, as his EPA Director; and promised to do away with environmental legislation that is harmful to corporate profit. Yet despite any temporary encumbrances brought on by this new administration's incredible myopia on global warming, the world has recognized the need for change, change has been ongoing and change will continue.

Cleantechnica put together some interesting charts using data from the National Renewable Energy Labarotary. The major trend is that U.S. renewable energy usage has doubled from 2000 to 2013. Globally, renewable energy capacity increased over 100% from 2000 to 2013.

The global effects of burning fossil fuels as described in a recent issue of Rolling Stone:

"The biggest study to date shows that 100 million people in developing countries will die from fossil-fuel combustion between now and 2030 - some from the effects of global warming, but more from breathing smoke. Beijing closed its schools in mid-December because the smog was too bad to go outside; in New Delhi, an estimated half of the city's 4.4 million children now have irreversible lung damage. That's why China and India are trying desperately to move away from fossil fuels: China's coal consumption has begun to slide, and India has announced a moratorium on new coal-fired power plants. "

It will be interesting to see if the EPA plan to increase renewable fuel will hold up, but the U.S. will continue to push for renewable fuels through individual state and local mandates despite the federal government's efforts to the contrary.

Hawaii is leading the charge with a law targeting 100% of electricity production from renewable sources by 2045 and pending legislation that would impose the same target for all sources of transportation.

Vermont has legislation in place calling for 75% of electrical generation to be from renewable sources by 2032 and a non-legislative goal of 90% of all energy generation, including cars and home heating by 2050.

California Governor Jerry Brown, speaking at a scientific meeting said, "We have the scientists, we have the lawyers and we're ready to fight. We're ready to defend," against President Trump's efforts to end anti global warming efforts.

Portland has a ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure.

Simple economics are also involved. The cost of wind and solar power generation are now lower than from fossil fuel generation. The total cost of running a fossil fueled car vs a car running on renewable energy appear to be very even, but there are too many variables involved such as taxes, purchase price, maintenance costs, and origination source of the renewable fuel to do precise calculations.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy outlines ambitious plans and partnerships that have sprung up from all the major airlines and airplane manufacturers. These plans go hand in hand with a United Nations accord to reduce carbon emissions from airplanes. There is currently a short supply of renewable airplane fuel, perhaps because the accord's effective dates don't kick in for a few years. Airlines will not hesitate to switch as renewable fuels become cheaper and carry less price volatility than fossil fuel and as demand grows, so will supply.

Just a few days ago, Europe instituted emergency measures due to high pollution levels. Value Portfolio lays out a solid investment thesis in Europe in "The Next Renewable Energy Market" and mentions Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

The PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PZD) appears to be the highest rated fund in this sector. Year to date the fund has gained 12% and has a positive track record, albeit in the single digits for just about any time period going back ten years. It is now trading near par with its NAV. Tech companies make up about a third of the fund and no energy producers are included. Other funds in this sector include VanEck Global Alternative Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:GEX), IShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN), PowerShares Global Clean Energy Portfolio (NYSEARCA:PBD) and PowerShares Cleantech Portfolio .

Neste Corporation (OTCPK:NTOIY), based in Finland, is the world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste. U.S. customers include several California cities, corporations such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) and UPS (NYSE:UPS) and refiners in their efforts to meet EPA biofuel requirements. Neste pays out at least 40% of their profit as a dividend. The Outsider provides interested readers with good insight into this stock in "Neste: A Different Energy Company With Good Growth "Prospects. Company financials and more info can be found on the company website.

MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) produces a plasma-based system for sterilizing waste and converting into a gas used to reduce emissions. MNGA has been growing by acquiring smaller companies and exploiting their customer base and exploiting the synergies in complimentary industries. Key recent developments have been expansion into the auto industry as two automotive manufacturers in Indiana have begun using MNGA technology for cutting metal, expansion of the product line to include CO2, and the largest deal in company history with a letter of intent for $2.7 million in exchange for the rights to sell MNGA technology in Germany. MNGA expects to be EBITDA profitable this year. (Information gathered from news releases and investor presentation).

The renewable energy sector has many other investment options that were not included for this article. The most prominent omissions are wind and solar plays, but there is an abundance of coverage in that area. Additionally, growth, as presented above in renewables has been limited to wind and solar while other renewals have been relatively flat. It's unlikely that wind and solar will provide solutions to transportation issues. PZD has a good track record but does not offer an opportunity for great reward. MNGA and NTOIY I included here as they haven't received much attention and appear to be worthy of consideration, but I urge due diligence prior to investing.

Drone Technology

Drone sales more than doubled in 2016 from the previous year. The current drone technology market, estimated to be worth $2 billion is expected to balloon to $137 billion by 2020 according to this study. The Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International forecasts that drone technology will create over 100,000 jobs and that there will be 30,000 active drones in the U.S. alone within the next five years.

Military use of drones is well-known. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is making deliveries using drones, but there are many other applications for drone technology across various industries.

Drones in the movie industry:

"Drones have lowered the cost of shooting aerial footage significantly making it affordable to productions with much smaller budgets [and] they also make it possible to get shots that were previously impossible to get,"

Drones are being used in agriculture:

"It is endless right now, the applications in agriculture," said Kevin Price, a former professor at Kansas State who left the university this month to join RoboFlight, a Denver-based company that sells drones and analyzes the data collected on corn, soybean and other field crops. Farmers "are going to be able to see things and monitor their crops in ways they never have before. In the next 10 years almost every farm will be using it."

The insurance industry foresees applications for drone technology:

"I envision a time when, after a catastrophe, an adjuster pulls up to a neighborhood and opens the trunk of his car and presses a few buttons on his tablet device and the drone does an immediate survey of everything and streams it all right to his tablet device, and he knows exactly where to go first and what's most significant…within minutes. Costing very little money, the insurance company has a sense of everything that needs to be done in a very short amount of time," Wolf said.

Drones are being used in sports and for sports, with a wide range of applications from aerial photography of sporting events to actual sports such as The Drone Racing League, which is televised by ESPN and other networks.

And for my last example, the boom in drones has created a niche in anti-drone solutions such as this jammer produced by a company I discuss later in this article.

Many of the largest drone-related companies are privately owned, such as DJI or are an investment vehicle such as 3D Robotics' relationship with Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK). A simple way to invest in drone technology is the PureFunds Drone Economy Strategy (NYSEARCA:IFLY), the only fund that covers this sector, but it is not a pure play as many of the fund's components are industrial conglomerates with an interest in drone technology, such as Boeing (NYSE:BA) or Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC).

IFLY chart:

IFLY was launched early last year. It is thinly traded and therefore not recommended for large positions or short-term trades. The stock trades near NAV and offers reduced risk by providing exposure to other industries. Investors may wish to consider IFLY components such as NOC or BA for potential investment if the fund does not suit their investment parameters.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) manufactures drones and electric car chargers. The company has been consistently inconsistent in revenues and margins and disappointed investors in its most recent earnings report with declining drone sales. Excellent analyses has been provided on SA on the long side as well as short side by authors Aerospace Research and Vince Martin as well as other authors.

AVAV chart:

Along with last quarter's weak numbers, management also reported that backlog has doubled from the prior year and that they expect to meet full year guidance numbers. There's also the potential that the drone division will be bought out by a larger player with the battery charger division going solo. Prospects for the charger division are poised for fantastic growth if the electric car industry takes off. AVAV produces the preferred charger for Chevy, Nissan, Ford, Fiat, Mitsubishi, and Kia.

DroneShield (OTC:DRSHF) is an Australian company that offers drone detection devices. It IPOd on the Australian stock exchange in the second half of 2016 and has only a few months of trading on the U.S bulletin boards. The company recently launched its DroneGun, which it claims can take down a drone from a distance exceeding a mile. The DroneGun does not destroy its target. It brings it down safely. Here is a video on how it works. I found that there are other companies that offer similar technology but on the plus side, DRSHF has sales to NATO, Turkey and has had its products used at events such as the Boston Marathon.

IFLY offers an opportunity to gain from increased spending in the U.S. on defense and infrastructure that is expected from the new administration while simultaneously investing in drone technology. AVAV has new management that has not been on the job long enough to evaluate if there is a turnaround in place but the company is in two promising sectors (its a play on renewable fuel based on its chargers as well as drone technology) as reflected by the very high multiples that investors have assigned the stock, even after its recent haircut. Anyone considering investment in DRSHF needs to consider that reporting requirements for this stock are much less stringent than for a stock listed in one of the major U.S. exchanges. It's not simple finding a way to invest in this sector and to capture the huge growth potential. For my portfolio, I bought a small position in IFLY and a larger position in ADSX for its 3D Robotics connection as well as other factors such as involvement in the simulation industry. BA offers exposure to simulation, renewable fuel as well as drone technology.

Brief on A.I.

I'm going to save more extensive coverage on the artificial intelligence industry for a separate article. Investors should focus on natural language processing for the health field where most growth in this field is anticipated and companies such as IBM (NYSE:IBM), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google dominate market share.

Wrapping it up...I hope I provided the reader investment ideas worthy of further research and appreciate feedback. I usually focus on small-cap ideas, and those ideas usually come from sector analyses and following hedge fund investment. If you are interested in this type of investment, please click to follow me near the title to this article.