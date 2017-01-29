Only Nimble Investors Should Be Trading Up Here

Once this trend is confirmed, all US markets will suffer. The S&P continues to look like a rigged game. Only nimble technical traders should be long this market.

The one advantage equity markets have over real estate markets is that you can enter and exit stocks at a moments notice. Technical and professional investors have no qualms about liquidating positions quickly. In fact in this game, it is probably a prerequisite. I've learned my lesson on market timing - so to speak. I bought an industrial unit in the real estate market 10 years ago for close to $350k. In fact I believe it was early 2007 and the unit actually rose at least 20% before eventually rolling over. To cut a long story short, the very same units fell in value about 4 to 5 years later to $70k. Vultures came in and put a floor in the market pretty rapidly.

However at present, these units are worth somewhere between $130 and $150k I would say. They just haven't been able to return to their former 2008 prices. I live in Spain and to an extent property values (depending on location obviously) have mirrored what has happened in European stock markets. For example, Spain's stock market (INDEXBME:IB) just hasn't been able to reach the lofty heights of 16,000, as it did in 2007. Remember Europe came to the whole money printing racket late and its stock markets suffered as a result.

One country which was able to devalue its currency quickly when the recession struck was the UK because it still has sterling as its used currency. Therefore similar to the US its asset prices rose sharply as can be seen in its stock market and real estate market especially in leafy suburbs of London. Even a basketcase like Greece had its stock market rise aggressively when a strong round of bond purchases were announced. The takeaway here is that any market can rise sharply if interventions are big enough.

US (NYSE:SPX) investors essentially got bailed out by a printing press but I feel the quick recovery in assets over the past few years in the states has lulled investors into a false sense of security. We can see this in sentiment readings, readings that suggest that US denominated investments will always recover so market timing may not be as crucial as many make it out to be. The question though especially concerning the US is this: How much of the S&P's rally since March 2009 is government related and how much is due to natural market forces? Only time will tell.

The one drawback of this experiment though is that the US dollar has strengthened significantly whereas currencies such as the euro and sterling have weakened considerably. The US has been the beneficiary of huge amounts of capital in recent years due to how its markets (real-estate, bonds & stocks) have performed. However when money gets printed, the respective currency over time should weaken and inflation should eventually emerge. US Investors are about to find out that raising interest rates has everything to do with inflation and nothing to do with jobs numbers or economic stability. I expect interest rates to be raised aggressively this year and the dollar to weaken accordingly.

Many analysts will repeatedly state not to fight the US market. To an extent, this is true. It appears to be a rigged game. All we have had over the past 12 months have been V shape recoveries where the market has gotten rescued aggressively on every down-move. How long this will continue is anybody's guess. But recommending the S&P500 to a retiree or someone is not hands on is madness in my opinion. One day, one of these V-shaped recoveries wont come to the rescue. We prefer to wait this market than to chase.

"When you do the right thing at the wrong time - you get pain"

Generally, investing in the S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) for example is the right thing to do. But up here - now - I'm not so sure. The industry still hasn't evolved enough where retail traders have the capacity to sell quickly when their positions go against them. This is the mindset needed at present. There is a lot of room below.

