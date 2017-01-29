Kinder Morgan: The Likely Dividend Increase In 2018 Makes It Worth The Risk

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has had its struggles with low share prices and a dividend cut, but with statements made about a possible dividend increase in 2018, I think for a dividend growth investor who wants to take a chance that a dividend increase will materialize, KMI is at a good price to buy.

So what is the story with KMI and its dividend?

A lot of investors have been hoping for KMI to resume increasing its dividend. The latest news to brighten those hopes happened during the latest earnings conference call when Chairman Richard Kinder said this

"While we have alternatives in using that cash to deliver value to shareholders, our current thinking remains that the best way to deliver that value is through substantially increasing our dividend. We expect to update you on that in the later part of this year when we announce our dividend policy for 2018."

Kinder clearly was saying that the dividend is likely to be increased in 2018. I think that is good news. I am not so sure that that means they will double the dividend in 2018, but for sure it looks like KMI is working towards the goal of a larger dividend in 2018.

David Alton Clark clearly believes that KMI is likely to double its dividend in 2018 as he says in this article here. Based on that single statement by Rich Kinder, I am not so sure. I want to see more evidence that KMI actually intends such a large increase in the amount of the dividend.

"DCF and adjusted EBITDA are approximately 4% below our budget, and net debt to adjusted EBITDA is 5.3 times."

That weakness in DCF, even though it was in line with guidance, will I think weigh on the decision to increase the dividend. While I agree with David that KMI can likely afford to double the dividend, I think KMI may take a more prudent approach and approve a smaller increase. I think a more likely scenario is that 2018 will see a 50% increase in the dividend and about 5% yearly increases from then on. To be able to afford doubling the dividend, about half of the current full year DCF will have to go to paying the dividend, which will reduce the amount of the DCF going to debt reduction and capital spending for growth by about a third. Increasing the dividend to $0.75 a year is still a substantial raise, while leaving plenty of cash for debt reduction and growth. Even if the need for capital spending on growth projects goes down substantially, I still hear management being concerned about reducing the debt.

What's a good price?

To figure out a good price, I do a DDM calculation using my Excel® based DDM calculator (pictured above, you can see the web-based calculator I based it on here and read a discussion on how the formulas were developed here).

To figure out a price to pay for KMI, I first want to have a very conservative scenario for how they will grow the dividend in the future. As I said above, I think it's more reasonable to think that KMI will increase its dividend by 50% for 2018. I think going forward, that a 5% growth rate for the dividend is also a conservative estimate as that is half the growth rate Kinder was saying he could achieve just a few years ago. I also note that such a growth rate gets the dividend close to the $1 after 5 years that many are hoping will be achieved next year. I use a margin of safety discount of 5%, because as a ball park estimate, I think there is a 95% chance that the actual dividend increases will match or exceed my chosen scenario, so I only want to pay 95% of that value. This calculation tells me that in a year, the PV of my expectations of the dividend payments will be $24.87 but that I will want to pay only $23.63.

One point to keep in mind is that this price is the price to pay at the start of 2018, not the price to pay now. So to get the price I want to pay for these dividends today, I divide what I am willing to pay next year by 1 + discount rate and add the dividends that will be paid this year. That results in a price I am willing to pay today of $22.70. The current market price of KMI is around $22.35 which is a bit below that.

There is an element of risk here. I have made specific assumptions about what KMI will do with the dividend that are not directly supported by any statement from Kinder or the other executives of KMI. So to estimate the scope of the risk, I present a DDM calculation where instead of a 50% increase next year, KMI only increases the dividend 5%, and continues that for 4 more years, after which the dividend increases at a 3% terminal rate.

Using those figures to do the calculation, I get a PV of that predicted dividend stream of $16.58. That means that in a very low rate dividend increase scenario, KMI is about 40% over-valued. I think it's extremely unlikely that KMI will increase dividends that slowly, but it's not impossible and if things go badly in the market, KMI might be forced to it.

Considering the risks, if an investor likes KMI and isn't over-weight in the stock, I think purchasing some shares now is worthy of consideration. I think paying less than $22.70 is prudent even with the risks.

Can options help?

For option contracts I like the March monthly expiration date. Premiums are pretty good and the time to expiration is only 49 days. Writing a put with a strike price of $23 gives a very nice premium in excess of a $1 and has an almost a 60% chance of getting the shares assigned. For a premium that is about half that the $22 strike has less than a 40% chance the shares will be assigned.

For a covered call the $23 strike price offers $0.39 and just under a 40% chance that the shares will be called away. The $22 strike does offer a better premium, but as that is below my buy price, I don't wish to sell shares at that price.

Conclusion

KMI has certainly given folks a wild ride since it rolled up its MLPs. The share price drop was dramatic and it has yet to come close to recovering from that drop. The dividend cut, for me anyway, was far more significant in its impact on my income goals. However, I think it is now clearly on its way back to being a dividend grower. While it isn't without its risks, I think the price it is trading now makes it a reasonable risk to take. And if those who predict that KMI will double its dividends are correct, it's at a significant bargain.

Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended. The price I call fair valued is not a prediction of future price but only the price at which I consider the stock to be of value for its dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.