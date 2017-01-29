T-Mobile: No Debt Fears

It's important to keep an eye on the debt level of T-Mobile as the company has effectively stacked its maturities over the next ten years.

I had a request from a commenter on a previous article to take a look at the debt of T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS). Keeping an eye on debt levels and the burden it represents on the company today is an absolutely critical aspect of investing that everyone needs to do. T-Mobile has been on a tear up over the last twelve months, returning 55.5% and making shareholders quite pleased. When companies do that well, usually analysts start looking to see if there's anything wrong with the company, as to determine the probability of a future uptrend. After taking a tough look at the debt, I can confidently say that there's nothing to worry about.

Source: Seattle Times

The Debt Wall

One of the worst things a company can do itself is stack the maturities all in a row and not space them out over the very long term. That's essentially what T-Mobile has done, as starting in 2019, there are obligations of well over $1 billion every year through 2026. Of short-term debt, there's approximately $325 million due, while there's $30.1 billion in long-term debt (anything greater than 1 year).

Source: Bloomberg

Now, some inherent caveats to this debt wall is that there is no debt due this year and that the 2018 principal due is not material relative to cash flows. In Q3 2016, T-Mobile had $1.74 billion in OCF, which can be annualized to nearly $7 billion. Net of capex, the company is left with annualized free cash flow of close to $2.4 billion, which more than covers next year's maturity and the 2019 maturity. The debt due next year, in September, is the 5.25% $493 million senior unsecured notes, for which all of the principal is currently outstanding.

What's quite interesting about this debt is the weighted average fixed coupon of 6.4%. That's high-yield, plain and simple. All of the debt is callable and for the most part, is rated BB by Standard & Poor's. That's below investment grade, just for the record. In fact, the proper term is "non-investment grade speculative." The outlook is stable. All of T-Mobile's debt currently trades at a premium, seen below.

Source: Bloomberg

T-Mobile also has a sizeable cash position, which is going to aid its credit multiples on a net debt basis. As of Q3 2016, the company has $5.4 billion in cash, although that is down from Q4 2015 when it had $7.5 billion.

Are Peers In The Same Boat?

Naturally, we'll look to AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) to see how leveraged T-Mobile actually is. Before we look at the multiples, it's worth noting that AT&T and Verizon both have substantially higher debt levels than T-Mobile, as they should considering the sizes of these companies are both materially larger. In the short term, AT&T had $9.8 billion due in debt, with $113 billion due over the long term. Verizon has $2.6 billion in debt due in the short term, with $105 billion due over the long term.

AT&T Verizon T-Mobile Debt/Equity 0.92x 4.38x 1.7x Debt/Cap 0.46x 0.79x 0.62x Net Debt/EBITDA 2.35x 2.45x 2.56x Net Debt/EBIT 4.84x 3.89x 6.77x Debt/FCF 7.67x N/A 12.5x

Source: Derived From Bloomberg

First, from a debt/equity perspective, Verizon has the worst multiple. It is a debt capital focused company and it clearly shows that the magnitude of the debt dwarfs its current equity level. Generally, a multiple sub-1.0x is quality in this category, but I wouldn't say that T-Mobile is overleveraged on this basis at 1.7x. Jumping down to debt/free cash flow, it's important to note that Verizon reported negative free cash flow for Q4 2016. While I could have taken the LTM total, which would've been highly positive, I used the most recently reported quarter's FCF annualized instead. With that being said, debt/FCF shows that T-Mobile has a substantially lower amount of FCF than AT&T in this regard.

The debt/total capitalization metric next gives us a better look at these companies, for which the same conclusion is true - Verizon has the most debt relative to equity and that T-Mobile isn't overleveraged from this standpoint. Perhaps more important are the net debt/EBITDA and EBIT figures, for which I can say that on a net debt/EBIT basis, it's overleveraged. While this figure is much lower than what it has had in previous year (north of 10x), it's still too high relative to peers. On a net debt/EBITDA basis, however, it's not at all over leveraged. It's 0.11x higher than Verizon and that's nothing in the grand scheme of things.

Now, one particularly interesting thing I've been looking at, albeit for companies in the energy sector, is how much interest expense is taking away from the bottom line. Interest has to be paid every quarter (unless this company were to have PIKs, but that's not the case and would be highly unusual) and shareholders are often adamant that debt be reduced in order to see higher EPS levels, and, subsequently, higher dividend payouts. Obviously, T-Mobile doesn't pay out a dividend right now, even though it has the free cash flow to sustain a modest quarterly payout.

Conclusion

T-Mobile will report quarterly earnings on February 22. At that point, we'll receive updated information on cash flows and likely and updated outlook on debt paydown and/or future debt raises. For now, I don't see any reason to fear this company's debt toll, as while it creates a burden on its bottom line, the same can be said for competitors, so it's within the industry norm. Long story short, the debt doesn't pose an issue at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.