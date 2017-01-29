Under Normal Circumstances

Readers can send me portfolios to put up for debate and to find flaws they aren't aware of. Also read: The Hidden Fault Lines Of Your Portfolio and The Big Five Portfolio. I'm not a financial advisor and you shouldn't take anything I write as financial advice. I hope this series results in Seeking Alpha readers and contributors offering each other variant viewpoints, educational links and the value of each other's experience as we get insight into the ideas of the like-minded as well as those with a variant view. Perhaps we will find some interesting actionable investment ideas as well. I have my opinions, which will shine through, but I could be wrong about everything.

The new normal

Our use of the term was an attempt to move the discussion beyond the notion that the crisis was a mere flesh wound, easily healed with time. Instead, the crisis cut to the bone. It was the inevitable result of an extraordinary, multiyear period which was anything but normal. Also importantly, the new-normal concept was not an attempt to capture what should happen. Instead, the concept spoke to what was likely to happen given the prevailing configuration of national and global factors- some of which were inherited, and others that were the consequences of the choices being made. Put another way, the new normal postulated the world that would evolve absent a significant change in policy and business approaches.

Mohamed, A Al-Erian on the invention of The New Normal, Navigating the New Normal in Industrial Countries

We ended up in exactly that. An environment that has greatly pushed up the capital required to run a low-risk income portfolio and retire.

As a solution resilient investors are building much more creative portfolio's. This portfolio is one example. The investor described the goal as being:

to grow income while preserving capital.

But I gather at this point we are before the stage where the income is needed and the portfolio is still being added to. The goal is a stable and increasing dividend income stream. Day to day price fluctuations are less concerning as long as the business fundamentals are sound and earnings are growing or at least stable. Dividend growth is viewed as one way to combat inflation especially during retirement. The base strategy is to hold unless the business thesis changes or the dividend is cut. A bad quarter can be a good buying opportunity if it is an otherwise solid company.

The investor works towards a wider diversification over sectors to end up with a portfolio where 60% of income is derived from stable, high-quality blue chip stocks, 20% from REITs/BDCs and 20% from CEFs. Social Security will serve as the fixed income portion of the retirement plan:

Portfolio analysis

This investor implemented a few very savvy ideas to boost income like buying income producing closed-end funds like Boulder & Growth Income (NYSE:BIF), JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc (NYSE:HTD), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (NYSE:UTF), JH Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) and the PIMCO Dynamic Income (NYSE:PDI) at a discount and thereby employing lots of non-recourse leverage. These are both tricks we've seen Bill Gross employ aggressively. Through the CEFs the leverage is further magnified through the discount.

The portfolio is very U.S. focused potentially indicative of home bias but it is a value portfolio which should help performance over the long term.

Morningstar took the Wilshire 5000 as a benchmark and the investor overweights the mid/small value category which is something I do not mind at all although it will often mean lagging the index:

The value investing style is reflected in the portfolio stats as well:

The portfolio scores favorably on forward P/E, P/B ratio's and average market capitalization while delivering 4.6% in yield or almost 2x that of the S&P 500.

Return on assets are below the S&P 500 average. Even if we would fix the RoE (which needs to be adjusted to be more informative) I'm sure it would be above the S&P 500's average. Achieving below average returns on assets with high returns on equity is achieved through leverage. It can be a great business model if the asset returns are sustainable or protected and the leverage is sufficiently flexible. It's a vulnerable strategy in a free competitive market.

I'm slightly worried this dynamic is achieved with only one bank stock The Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) although it's a great example of how this strategy can work as Morningstar analyst Stephen Ellis writes:

Toronto-Dominion continues to provide high returns in the lower-risk but highly regulated Canadian market. It is one of Canada's largest banks in a market dominated by six banks that hold almost 90% of the banking deposits. Toronto-Dominion banks with 40% of all Canadians.

If government regulation shields you from start-ups constantly assailing you, it's easier to seek rent while levering up returns through juice.

If you don't have a competitive advantage and competition erodes a little bit of your margins, your return on assets may decrease only slightly but returns on equity will decrease by a multiple of that. To get a measure of the presence of these properties in the portfolio which could justify the leverage ratio I referenced the Morningstar economic moat ratings and it turns out Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Toronto-Dominion, Altria Group (NYSE:MO), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT), Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) have all been awarded a wide moat ratings. Kimberley Clark (NYSE:KMB), AT&T (NYSE:T), Ventas (NYSE:VTR), WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) and Southern Co (NYSE:SO) all have a narrow moat rating which is less reliable. I wouldn't rely on these rating to a great degree but they do contribute to explain the leverage dynamic going on here.

Differences with pros

To get a better grasp on income portfolios I examined the strategies of some widely recognized great investors, Bill Gross, Jeffrey Gundlach, Michael Hasenstab and Murray Stahl, in this series of articles:

Some common themes I picked up:

Don't chase yield or try to beat the benchmark at delivering yield Avoid duration risk or at least avoid bonds around the 10 year maturity All embraced risks besides duration like credit, volatility, currency and/or liquidity They all got creative while strongly fading duration risk

To get some perspective I'll compare the portfolio on these points:

Yield

The portfolio delivers 4.6% which is a high number given the low 10 year Treasury rate but not necessarily impossible to sustain if some risks are taken. Morningstar has the forward dividend yield quite a bit lower. The average payout ratio, excluding the Closed-End Funds is 108%. The income portfolios run by the professional investors mentioned tend to produce a comparable or better income but at the expense of growth prospects. They are all bond portfolios and on that aspect an equity income portfolio scores better.

Avoid duration risk

This investor avoids bonds entirely. There are very few bonds I like at the moment but it seems to clash with the stated primary goal of preservation of capital. Social security should function as a fixed income component but I don't know much about social security so I can't determine how sound it is.

Although bonds are avoided there's plenty of interest rate vulnerability as evidenced by the sector distributions:

The portfolio heavily overweights real estate, utilities and consumer defensive sectors. These aren't just sensitive to interest rates but vulnerable to rising rates. Acadian has a good whitepaper on the subject which I lifted the graph below of:

Stocks like Altria, Johnson & Johnson, AT&T and Kimberley-Clark are all stocks in industries likely to outperform when rates are falling.

REITs are not represented in the white paper but as a sector I believe these are sensitive to interest rates as well (Benati e.a. 2015) (Chen and Tzang 1988). Industries able to counteract some of that potential pain like tech, industrials and energy are all massively underweight.

Embrace other risks

We've seen how some of the professional income investors chose to embrace certain risks like credit risk, volatility, currency risk and/or liquidity risk, in order to generate a high return on at least a portion of their portfolios.

There were differences in the risks embraced which also depended on the structure of the fund analyzed. A closed-end fund can more readily incorporate liquidity risk.

In this portfolio there is a little bit of liquidity risk through the CEFs but not much. There isn't a lot of deliberate credit risk. Volatility in asset prices is strongly avoided resulting in a 3-year average Beta of 0.7 but there is some indirect currency risk through the multinationals in the portfolio.

It looks like the strong returns are mostly due to concentrated risk taking while it's not manifesting itself.

Creativity

This investor got very creative in order to generate returns and avoid risks but that may have inadvertently resulted in a portfolio that has a bit of a hidden fault line as we've seen previously in another income portfolio.

Positioning like this is fine with me as a deliberate bet interest rates will not get raised (much). I don't think making such bold bets fits well with a priority of capital preservation but that's something better taken up with a financial advisor which I'm not. They don't always help you deliver amazing returns which makes it hard to shell out for their services. However, a good one can be worth his or her weight in gold by saving you from vulnerabilities that can change your life for the worse.

Summary

Leaving aside my personal views, which are very different from those expressed by this portfolio, I wouldn't be comfortable with this portfolio if I were nearing retirement anyway. With this allocation I would fear the impact of rising interest rates too much. If I wanted to prioritize preservation of capital and feared inflation, I'd be likely to include a core of short maturity TIPS, inflation protected treasuries, through something like the Vanguard Short Term Inflation Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP). It's hard to buy safe income securities so I'd rather keep some capital in inflation protected low risk assets and buy an income stream at a more opportune time. Alternatively, I could gun for returns through high risk assets with different sensitivities after having established a de-risked core.

