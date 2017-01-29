IMF January Buys: 15 Additions To My Fund

My Ian's Million Fund, "IMF," is a quasi-index fund where I have two main goals. One, beat the S&P 500 over time with my own diversified basket of stocks, while avoiding any ongoing management fees. Two, build a model that my non-investment professional friends can copy. If I didn't have other investments and had $1,000/month to invest, what retirement portfolio would I build to ensure I ended up with a strong solid nest egg? The "IMF" answers that question.

I made this month's buys on January 9th. Coming into the month, I'd been hoping for some Trump-related profit-taking once the calendar year rolled over. However, a week into the new year, there was no sign of sellers to be found. Meanwhile, some consumer staples stocks and Mexican shares I'd been eyeing were on offer at attractive prices. So I pulled the trigger and grabbed the following 15 stocks:

Note that the purchases are more than $1,000 this month. That's because I sold my stake in Navios Maritime Midstream (NYSE:NAP) this month, and redeployed the capital. I'll explain my reasoning fully on that in the end-of-month portfolio review. However, the short take is that NAP is likely to cut its dividend over the next year or two, and I've lost faith in management to look out for shareholders' interests. Better to sell before those problems become too apparent to the market.

With that preamble out of the way, what'd my monthly $1k + NAP proceeds buy? We have fifteen purchases this month. Four are new positions to the portfolio, and eleven are additions to pre-existing positions.

I discussed Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) at some length in my year-end 2016 article discussing the year's biggest losers. At that time, I had no position. However, it's really quite cheap, and with the sell-off continuing into the new year, I was happy to establish a toehold in the stock.

Earlier in the month, the company cut guidance for 2017 slightly, and TEVA stock sold off sharply. At the new lowered guidance of around $5.10 a share in EPS, Teva is trading at a 7 PE ratio. Yes, the company has arguably too much debt, and many people don't like the Actavis purchase.

Copaxone also is struggling. However, I'd argue that's all priced into the stock and then some. As long as the debt isn't problematic - and I don't think it is - it can manage through this down period and use its scale to come out strongly on the other side.

Existing Positions: Mexico

My main priority with this month's buys was to add to Mexican positions. In particular, the airports. I made both Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) and Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) focus positions for the month.

At today's prices, OMAB is now yielding 6%, and PAC is around 5%. Given their strong balance sheets, rapid passenger growth and now high yields, I'm willing to sit through irritating short-term volatility and keep building up these positions. PAC and OMAB are now the #2 and #4 largest positions in the IMF portfolio. I recently named PAC my top pick for 2017 and published a public article on it here.

I also added to Santander Mexico (NYSE:BSMX) on its dip in share price, and to the positions in Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) and Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX). KOF is particularly interesting, given the high percentage of its business that isn't in Mexico - yet its other EM businesses aren't getting much respect either, the stock has gotten obliterated since the emerging markets economic cycle turned a few years ago despite the staid nature of the company's underlying business:

KOF data by YCharts

Existing Positions: Britain And US

The British Pound slumped again earlier this month, hitting fresh post-Brexit lows with renewed concerns about a hard Brexit and bungling of things generally by the current government there.

Unfortunately, the market has gotten a handle on British stock values now. The British stocks I'm interested in tend to rally on the London exchange by the same amount that the Pound slides, leading to near-zero net effect for US ADRs.

I was hoping to see some nice dips in Diageo (NYSE:DEO), National Grid (NYSE:NGG), and Unilever (NYSE:UL). Instead, they all appear to have bottomed. However, as a group, they were at much better values than US counterparts, even if the Brexit-related declines have stopped. Diageo ramped on earnings last week and is now out of my under-$110 strong buy range, but the other two are still around where I most recently purchased them.

One British stock still going down is BT Group (NYSE:BT). The stock got slammed for a 20% loss last week following a profit warning and a spiraling accounting scandal. It appears I'll have more opportunities to average down on this increasingly-high yielder, should I so dare. The assets are great, but the stink of accounting issues and the potential for a dividend cut could make the rest of 2017 rocky.

And finally, wrapping things up, I added to positions in Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) (NYSE:BF.B) and McCormick (NYSE:MKC) in the US. Consumer staples stocks have sold off over the past few months, McCormick was down 15 points from recent highs, and B-F was in a narrow trading range just off its 52-week lows. Better values there than many other places in the overheated US market. McCormick in particular, though, has bounced back sharply over the past week thanks to a strong earnings report. My most recent coverage on McCormick can be found here.

Finally, the new positions. I opened a position in the IMF in JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) for the reasons discussed in a recent edition of Ian's Insider Corner's Weekend Digest. This is a high conviction opportunity at a potential home run growth stock.

Also, I started positions in Kentucky First Federal (NASDAQ:KFFB) and New York Community Bank (NYSE:NYCB). I'm always looking for more banking positions at reasonable prices - and with the rally in interest rates on pause, a few opportunities are starting to present themselves. New York Community Bank is worth considering as it has slumped since its Astoria merger busted.

And Kentucky First Federal is very cheap and pays a greater than 4% dividend. But you have to look closely, the value isn't there on first glance at the balance sheet or income statement; it requires some sleuthing to figure out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THE TABLE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No position in NAP.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.