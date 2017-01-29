IBM To Acquire Agile 3 Solutions For Security Visualization

I view the acquisition as a positive and agree that security is an important focus area for IBM to develop core competencies.

The deal is part of a multi-year push by IBM to build its security offerings, employee expertise and market penetration.

Quick Take

IBM Security (NYSE:IBM) has announced an agreement to acquire Agile 3 Solutions for an undisclosed amount.

Agile 3 has developed security-focused dashboard technology to assist senior executives in visualizing security risks and responding to them.

The acquisition is one of many in the security area that IBM has focused on in recent years, as the company looks to continue building its capabilities in this important and growing sector.

Target Company

San Francisco, California-based Agile 3 was founded in 2009 by CEO Raghu Varadan to provide C-level executives and board of directors with visualization technology for understanding their security threat environment.

The company has created a product suite that enhances governance, risk management and compliance [GRC] so that organizations can optimize their performance in a rapidly changing business environment.

In addition, the system "delivers complete program lifecycle management tools and what-if analyses, and provides comprehensive governance program enablement that assist organizations in satisfying compliance objectives."

Agile 3 has developed three products:

BERM - Business Exposure and Risk Management

BPMC - Business Program Management and Compliance

iDNA - Identify potential risks to sensitive business information assets

Below is a brief explainer video discussing Agile 3 and IBM Security:

(Source: IBM Security YouTube)

It isn't known if the company raised any external financing in its history.

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

The companies did not disclose the amount of the transaction or the financial terms.

Agile 3 will be folded into the IBM Data Security Services unit, as well as integrated into IBM's Guardium data security and protection system.

Concurrent with the announcement, IBM also announced an agreement to acquire Agile 3 subcontractor Ravy Technologies.

IBM highlighted that the acquisition was the "20th security-related company IBM has acquired as part of a series of investments to deepen its expertise as the world's largest enterprise security company."

So, the Agile 3 deal is a continuation of IBM's strategy to bolster its enterprise security capabilities, employees, and offerings.

Agile 3 has numerous competitors in the marketplace, but they are mostly 'horizontal'-oriented dashboard providers that enable businesses to create their own dashboard systems.

Agile 3 is focused on the growing security vertical; as large and middle market companies worldwide transition from on-premises systems to the cloud, the need for security technologies that are easy to understand yet powerful is substantial.

With the addition of Agile 3, IBM gains what is essentially a front-end interface that it can sell to C-level executives.

This should assist IBM in providing easily-visualized value to non-IT security decision-makers in an area that is hard to demonstrate ROI.

Look for more security acquisitions by IBM as it continues to build its security offerings to medium and large enterprises.

