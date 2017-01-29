Civeo's Wild Day

January 27th was a pretty wild day for shareholders of Civeo Corp.(NYSE:CVEO). Before the market opened, the firm's management team announced both good and bad news pertaining to the business that, more than anything, scared investors. In what follows, I will dig into the data they provided and give my thoughts on what it all means for the firm moving forward.

Some good news

First, let's start off with the good news. In its press release, management stated that sales and EBITDA (they give EBITDA guidance, not earnings per share guidance) should come in above the mid-point of the range they announced during their third-quarter earnings release. Take, for instance, their revenue, which should come in for the quarter at between $89 million and $92 million. This is slightly above the $88 million to $92 million range given previously.

On the bottom line, we can see a similar trend. Based on management's expectations, EBITDA should clock in at between $16 million and $18 million for the quarter, a slight improvement over the $15 million to $18 million range previously anticipated. In addition to a more narrow sales range (which itself is probably driven by higher-than-expected occupancy rates), there's a chance that management has been effective at reducing the company's cash-based cost structure. Of course, this is speculation on my end until earnings are formally announced.

If these small changes were all Civeo had announced, I don't think I could have justified writing a piece on this news update. However, there was one other really good piece of news that the company included in its statement. You see, as the oil and gas, as well as coal, markets have recovered considerably, management suspects that the full impact can only be positive on Civeo's picture in the intermediate term to long term. This is because, although the company does not extract these products itself, its business does best when there is increased activity in these markets since the firm's source of revenue is renting out accommodations for the operators in this space. In essence, as the number of wells drilled increases, the better off the company should be.

In particular, management has outlined a couple of different catalysts that could increase the firm's potential moving forward. One of these is the recent regulatory approval of Canadian oil sands projects. In addition to causing an uptick in demand, at some point in time, for its accommodations services, the take-away capacity added to the country's businesses for oil sands operators should be bullish for the business as well. On top of this, however, Civeo also mentioned the Keystone XL pipeline, which is likely to be constructed under a Trump administration. While it is uncertain the impact this will have and the timing of said impact, the successful construction of the pipeline would, in Civeo's words, "bolster" confidence in Canadian projects and increase the country's exposure to refining activity around the Gulf of Mexico.

The bad news

While this news was undeniably positive, bad news seemed to more than override it for a good portion of the day, sending shares down as much as nearly 16% at one point during the day before closing up very modestly. Despite the catalysts for Civeo in the years to come (absent a major issue arising), it's unlikely that any of this will materially impact the firm this year. If this is true, then sales this year should drop from the $394 million to $398 million range down to the $337 million to $353 million range (this assumes no revenue associated with the catalysts mentioned above). As a result of decreased sales, EBITDA should also be lower, falling from a range of $84 million to $87 million last year down to a range of $60 million to $65 million this year.

This creates a conundrum for shareholders. If management is correct and if nothing bad happens in the energy space through at least 2018, then Civeo could be setting itself up for a very nice increase in value. That said, they will probably have to wait at least a year before improvements begin to come into play. If this kind of situation placed Civeo into the "overvalued" category of stocks, I would probably consider looking for prospects elsewhere, but this is not the case. Even if management is correct regarding the company's EBITDA, this still implies a price/operating cash flow ratio (with $21 million in interest expense) of between 7.6 and 8.6. By the time you factor in capital expenditures of $15 million to $18 million, this turns into a price/free cash flow of between 11.5 and 15.9, which is somewhat pricey but for a firm whose cash flow is being depressed by a tough downturn, the picture isn't so bad.

Takeaway

Right now, investors are more afraid of Civeo's future prospects than they were before management's release. However, I don't quite understand why this is. Yes, we will need to wait through 2017 in order to see very attractive upside prospects and that's if the market doesn't take another tumble, but at some point the improvement in the energy space will take place and the reward to shareholders should be all the sweeter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CVEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.