Downgrading One Of My Favorite Dividend Champions: Too Bad For Altria Group

I think it would start getting attractive again around $67.78 and I would be an extremely strong bull near $61.

Based on the higher prices, the yield is becoming less compelling and price movements may be the dominant factor in returns.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) has been one of my favorite investments and I've highlighted it with buy recommendations on many occasions. The company had everything I was looking for in an investment. Even if it wasn't ever downright cheap, it traded at reasonable valuations and offered strong dividend income from reliable sales with strong margins. The company operated within an oligopoly and was by far the largest player. Their Marlboro brand has been by far the strongest brand for domestic cigarette sales. Over the last year, Marlboro tended to move with Treasuries because it was seen as an income investment. When investors were scared in early 2016 that a recession might appear, MO didn't just outperform the market, it moved upwards while the market was falling. That trend is breaking down though, and investors should be wary about the changes.

New Valuations

Previously, Altria Group was valued as an income investment and traded on their dividend yield. In recent months, that valuation metric fell apart and Altria Group is starting to look more like a growth stock. The P/E valuations are getting excessive and that means the dividend yield is getting much weaker. Now Altria Group could see share prices fall in correlation with the general market or with Treasuries. Some investors will argue that they don't focus on the price movement so long as the dividend grows, but the yield isn't high enough to attract those value-based income investors. That means price movement will be a major part of the story, and the risks there are getting much larger. While the dividend is what I would consider "safe", the share price volatility is becoming too dangerous.

The following chart shows the share price of MO and the P/E ratio based on the trailing twelve months of data. Both series run from the start of 2010 to the current date (January 28, 2017):

While MO has risen dramatically since the start of the decade, their P/E ratio has also roughly doubled during that time. The company is growing earnings effectively, but nowhere near as fast as the share price might suggest.

Same Story

The path forward for Altria Group remains largely unchanged, though there is the potential of a merger with Philip Morris (NYSE:PM). Other analysts suggest that such a deal could involve a large cash payment, but I see no reason a merger wouldn't focus on adjusting shares to trade under one ticker. Since the regulatory landscape looks more favorable for Tobacco after Donald Trump and Mike Pence (connected to tobacco) won the election, there are fewer reasons for the companies remain to separate.

I'd rather not be investing in companies to speculate on a merger without extremely strong evidence that it would happen and that the share price was completely wrong.

The company also has the potential to grow from investing in marijuana, if federal legalization occurs. I believe both of those things will happen in the coming years, and made a strong argument that Altria Group would hide their intent to invest there. If Altria Group openly supported legalization, they would raise more opposition to it. By denying their interest, they are increasing the odds of it occurring. If you're interested, check out my much longer discussion on how Altria Group benefits from marijuana legalization. I live in Colorado, so I've been exposed to the legalization environment. Nothing much has changed.

New Rating = Hold

I suspect many readers are already holding onto shares and have for a long time. They could be facing significant tax consequences if they sell, and that compounds the incentive to never sell MO. While there is an incentive to avoid selling, I would also avoid putting any new capital to work in MO until prices come back to a more reasonable level.

What analyst has ever placed a sell rating on MO and not lived to regret it? I would assume mostly those who met an early grave, because MO has primarily gone one direction.

When Would I Want to Buy More?

I would be looking for no less than a 3.6% dividend yield, but I would prefer it to be significantly higher. Based on annualizing the last dividend, that would establish a maximum price of $67.78. Given the recent rise in Treasury yields, even that price could be a bit rich. Give me a 4% yield, reached at $61.00, and I would be back to being an extremely strong bull. By $61, it would be a steal. The combination of yield and the potential for growth in the dividend would be appealing.

Conclusion

Altria Group is a great company, but it is trading at exceptionally high valuations. The dividend yield isn't high enough to justify new acquisitions any longer, though the company would be very attractive if prices pulled back. For now, it would be best to avoid making new acquisitions since the price movements could be volatile and would easily outweigh the dividend in determining returns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM.

