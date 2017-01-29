Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Oil Remains In No-Man's Land

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the week pretty much flat.

Oil price volatility has been absent since December, and as one of our team members, Pain Capital, said in his Daily Pain on 1/18:

Source: Daily Pain - Thoughts on the Energy Sell-off

HFI Research remains bullish on oil prices and believe we could see WTI hit $70 by Q3 2017, however, the short-term price action and fundamentals continue to support a ranged price action. We do not see catalysts kicking in for oil until the start of Q2 2016. Physical oil traders we talk to are observing the lower export figures coming out of OPEC members, but the impact on storage won't be felt until Feb-Mar. Be mindful that the first half of each year, oil demand is usually lower due to seasonality factors, as a result, impact on storage draws will be meaningful, but it will take time.

Our discussions with oil traders point to a "wait and see" approach where many are waiting for storage to start drawing down globally. So far, according to Petro-Logistics, OPEC members are on pace to reduce production by 900k b/d. Remember that these estimates will tend to vary greatly, and the data sets are imperfect, so we much rather rely on export figures. Here's ClipperData's figures for OPEC crude exports so far in Jan 2017:

Source: ClipperData

Early signs from OPEC are encouraging, and if Petro-Logistics' data is accurate, then oil prices will be supported above $50. However, in order for oil prices to move past $55 and to $60, we will need to start seeing global OECD storage continue its descent started since March last year.

We remain bullish on oil prices, but we are also cognizant that global surplus storage needs to be reduced before prices trend upwards.

