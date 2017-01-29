Weekly Natural Gas Recap - Dismal Winter Supported By Tight Supply And Demand

Our forecast shows that US natural gas storage will likely remain in deficit relative to the five-year average for 2017.

Natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) prices finished the week up 5%.

EIA reported on Thursday a bearish absolute storage draw of -119 Bcf, which was substantially less than the -176 Bcf five-year average. Despite the bearish draw and the dismal winter thus far, US natural gas storage is hovering around the five-year average and is expected to widen its deficit to the five-year average by the middle of February.

On a weather adjusted basis, storage draws this winter season has been meaningfully higher than what the weather has expected. Physical flow model shows 3.5 - 4 Bcf/d higher draws than implied by weather, and the tight supply/demand we are observing in the market continues to support gas prices above $3/MMBtu.

With only 9 weeks or so left in the storage draw season, February will be crucial to how far natural gas storage falls relative to the five-year average. With forecasts so far calling for slightly warmer than expected temps throughout Feb, storage draw estimates remain slightly above average. The five-year average total storage draw for Feb is -584 Bcf (beginning date 2/3 to 2/24, EIA five-year average data).

While March forecasts are unknown at this point in time, if weather remains normal, the tight supply and demand we are observing in the market will contribute another -100+ Bcf in storage draws for March. To give you an idea, the five-year storage draw for March is -282 Bcf (beginning date 3/3 to 3/31, EIA five-year average data).

Putting the data altogether, from now until 3/31, normal five-year average storage draw total -866 Bcf. Storage is currently 2.798 Tcf and the five-year average storage by 4/7 is 1.798 Tcf. Without taking into account the current structural imbalance, US natural gas storage (assuming normal weather) will end end-of-withdrawal season at 1.932 Tcf.

Now if we incorporate the structural imbalance of 3.7 Bcf/d we are currently observing, it translates to -233.1 Bcf (9 weeks). This produces a EOS of 1.7 Tcf, which is below the five-year average of 1.798 Tcf.

Using the latest weather info for Feb, the EOS is adjusted downwards to 1.62 Tcf versus the 1.7 Tcf.

As you can see from the data above, the tight supply/demand won't be resolved by April and according to our estimate will continue well into 2018. The implications on storage throughout spring and summer will have a meaningful impact on gas prices going forward, and hence why we remain bullish on gas prices.

While our attention and focus remains on how February will turnout, we can't ignore how much the tight supply/demand has contributed to the material decrease in storage. Without the structural deficit, storage could've easily ended up over the five-year average even assuming normal weather, but despite mother nature being a headwind, US natural gas storage will likely remain in deficit versus the five-year average for the rest of this year. This will continue to support gas prices above $3 /MMBtu, and is the sole reason why we remain bullish on gas prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.