New Highs... Now What?

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is currently trading near record highs. Post-earnings the stock has risen to a 52-week high of $170 and shares currently sell for $167.70. A year ago, Boeing shares reached a 52-week low of $102.10 and given the stock prices a year ago and current stock prices, one might wonder whether the stock has gone up too much… beyond a level that would be rational.

From bottom to top

So first of all, it is important to look at why Boeing shares have been heading higher for a while now. Last year Boeing shares dropped close to the $100 level on a weak guidance and fears of multi-billion charges on some of its programs. In my view this drop was overdone and created a positive asymmetric risk/reward opportunity for investors.

This opportunity was also seen by many investors and the stock returned to the $125-$135 range and remained there for a majority of the year. A new push to higher share prices came as Boeing assured investors its cash flow would continue to grow despite cuts on its high-margin Boeing 777 program.

A third push higher came as Trump was elected President of the United States, sending the defense as well as the broader market higher. The latest push for Boeing shares came as the company delivered a satisfying guidance for 2017.

Price-to-earnings

One thing you could ask yourself is whether share prices went too high. In December, I published an article and set a price target of $167 for Boeing in 2017. With that in mind, Boeing seems to be priced to perfection now. But one has to keep in my that the year has just started, so it is important to have a look whether the current pricing can be reasonably connected to some metrics.

With earnings of $7.61 per share, Boeing currently trades at a price multiple of 22 times. Given Boeing's average of roughly 18, one could say that Boeing shares are overpriced. Do I agree? No.

BA PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

Boeing traditionally has been a company that is loved or hated because of a combination of its guidance and its in-quarter performance. So, it is far more important to look at the forward-looking price multiple. By doing so we can see that Boeing was heavily undervalued at $100 and had a run-up starting in late October that was somewhat disjoint from its forward earnings. In between, Boeing shares traded between 13.5 and 14.5 forward earnings multiples. Boeing currently trades at roughly 16 times it earnings multiple. This indicates that shares currently are overvalued, but not as much as the regular P/E suggests.

The election of Trump has been good for Boeing so far in terms of share price development. If that would result in better business for Boeing a P/E ratio of roughly 15.5 would not be unjustified, but would still signal that Boeing's current valuation is somewhat on the high side. Investors have been wary to invest in Boeing as there was the possibility of multi-billion charges which pressured the shares prices. So, a forward multiple of 15 to 15.5 is what I would consider average in the absence of charges and a political climate in which Boeing can flourish.

Cash Flow

BA Price to Free Cash Flow (Annual) data by YCharts

Whereas the price-to-earnings ratio signals that current share prices might have run up a bit too much, the free cash flow multiple does not. Boeing has had a free cash flow multiple of roughly 15. With Boeing's realized free cash flow of $7.886 million distributed over 617.15 million shares and a price of $167.70 we get a free cash flow multiple of 13.1. The YChart gives us a multiple of 13.69, which would suggest that shares at this point are undervalued by roughly 10%. Boeing's forward free cash flow guidance of $8.5B gives us a year-end target of $180-$190 without any buybacks at a 13.7 free cash flow multiple. With buybacks, this target can even be in the $190-$205 range.

Conclusion

With the price-to-earnings signaling that shares are overvalued and the most conservative free cash flow multiple signaling that shares at current prices are slightly undervalued I think it is important to look at the risk/reward. At current price multiples shares are valued quite high versus the average of 18. What this means is that shareholders have put a lot of faith in Boeing's ability to realize the figures it has guided for 2017.

What should be kept in mind is that Boeing has guided lower on revenue, making precise cost execution on every program necessary. Any charges or hiccups in an efficient cost execution are likely to result in an updated guidance.

What I am currently seeing is that slightly less than 20% of Boeing's current share price valuation comes from its guidance and that is a bit too much for my tastes given the number of charges the jet maker had to recognize in the past few years.

While I do like Boeing's guidance for 2017, I also need to recognize the fact that Boeing as well as the Dow Jones Index (NYSEARCA:DIA) are currently near all-time highs. Coupled with some 20% of Boeing's valuation being forward, I do think that Boeing currently is not an attractive risk/reward play and current share prices do not offer a nice entry point. This does not mean I am bearish on the stock, but I do think that too much of its current valuation has yet to be realized and shares might be heading lower first before heading higher, while cost execution pressure is higher than ever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.