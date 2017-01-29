Dakota Access Pipeline Could Lower Bakken Crude Oil Breakeven Cost, Increasing Production

On January 24, 2017, President Trump issued a Presidential Memorandum Regarding Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL). It directs all actions necessary and appropriate to be taken to review and approve the project in an expedited manner.

More than 92 percent of the construction on the pipeline is complete across all four states. The last portion remaining is in North Dakota, the Lake Oahe crossing. If approved, the boring process will take approximately 90 to 120 days to complete.

Rapid expansion of oil production in the Bakken strained the capacity of existing pipelines and of local refiners able to the process the oil. Crude has been shipped from the Bakken by rail cars even though the rail transportation cost is $5 to $10/b higher than pipeline costs, according to the Congressional Research Service. As a result, crude producers have to discount their prices to be competitive.

As shown in the graph below, the price differential between North Dakota's Crude Oil First Purchase price and WTI has been narrowing but is still above $5/b. Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) advises that its differential to WTI will be -$6.50 to -$7.50 in 2017.

Innovations and efficiencies, such as high-speed rail unloaders, have driven down the cost over time. Also, crude from Bakken began being shipped to refineries in Philadelphia as well as the Gulf Coast.

However, rail shipments are subject to weather conditions and seasonal patterns. For example, railroads experience peak demand in the autumn due to the grain harvest. Bottlenecks can occur which are difficult to clear.

Activists had protested the pipeline passing through Sioux land. I am hopeful that this project can be completed with the highest level of environmental protection.

Conclusions

About a year ago, Congress ended the ban on crude oil exports. The effect was to narrow the differential between WTI and Brent, which helped American shale oil producers achieve a relatively higher price.

If completed, the DAPL will be able to carry about 500,000 b/d. By reducing its transportation costs, this will effectively reduce the breakeven of Bakken crude by $5/b (or more). This implies that more crude will be profitable to produce.

CLR has budged 70% of its Bakken operated capital to completions of its uncompleted well (DUCs) inventory. This is oil that can be pumped in a matter of months.

North Dakota's production ramped up 72,000 b/d in October. This had not been anticipated by the Energy Department. CLR had added two completion crews and advised it was adding another two by the end of 2016.

This is one of President Trump's first actions to increase crude production in the U.S. It appears to be a wise move.

