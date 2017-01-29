Saudis, Russians Masqueraded Normal Seasonal Declines As Oil Cuts

This year was different. It kept production high to call seasonal declines their cut.

Saudi Arabia is known to burn a lot of crude oil - literally - during the summer to meet air conditioning loads. They are among a few countries in the world that directly burn crude oil without refining it.

And with energy subsidies, which are changing, there was no such thing as conservation. I have read that families in KSA may travel away for vacations for weeks during the summer, leaving their air conditioners blasting.

I suppose that is kind of like President Nixon's practice (before the Arab Oil Embargo) of turning the air conditioning way up in the White House so it was cold enough to be warmed by a fire in the fireplace during the summer.

In any event, the Saudi's domestic consumption of crude spikes into the summer, and the country has typically raised its output to meet the seasonal demand, so it doesn't have to cut exports that feed its coffers.

Over the past seven years, it has typically reduced its production as domestic demand wanes, due to falling temperatures in the desert kingdom. The reductions from mid-summer peaks to autumn lows are shown in the graph below.

Two notable exceptions were 2014 and 2016. In 2014, Saudi Arabia led the strategy to compete with American shale oil for market share. In 2016, it reversed strategy, leading OPEC toward a production cut to drain global inventories to support prices.

As obvious from that graph, KSA didn't make its normal seasonal cut, reducing output by only 30,000 b/d. Instead, it continued to maximize its output until the OPEC meeting in late November, at which time it agreed to make a cut of 486,000 b/d.

That reduction is quite similar to how much it had decreased its seasonal production in past years. It was basically gaming the market by holding output high, and then announcing its normal seasonal decline as its cut to try to fool the world.

Another important factor to consider is that the Saudis' production level is still higher than it had been before the failed 2014 strategy went into effect. In December 2014, Saudi production was reported to be 9.6 million barrels per day. Recently, the Saudi Energy Minister was quoted saying Saudi production was cut to just below 10 million barrels per day.

The Saudis aren't the only ones playing games. Russia has said it would cut its output by 300,000 b/d over the course of the first half of 2017. But Russian output normally is highest during winter, when the Siberian production areas freeze over.

One risk though is extreme temperatures that reduce production. That apparently happened this year, and the Russian oil minister announced Russia was ahead of its cuts of 50,000 b/d this month by more than a factor of two. It was because they couldn't produce anymore, totally distorting intent with fact.

The EIA had predicted that Russian output would drop about 230,000 b/d from December through June, so what has been masqueraded as a cut is a seasonal decline.

OPEC has tried to trick the market by saying that the 300 million barrel overhang of stocks in OECD countries will be gone by June as a result of its cuts. And many analysts have bought it lock, stock and barrel.

Saudi Arabia has said it will not cut exports to Japan. Therefore, the cuts would have to be targeted to the U.S. and Europe because most of OPEC's production is sold to non-OECD customers.

Conclusions

I have written that the cut of the 300 million barrel surplus by June is highly unlikely (i.e., won't happen) due to the seasonality of global demand. And U.S. stocks have already risen by 20 million barrels since the cut went into effect.

Some readers may wonder how I could make that prediction, not knowing if there will be a large disruption of supplies somewhere in the world. My answer is that we have a Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) of nearly 700 million barrels. Europe has one too.

I also believe that if the OPEC cuts are targeted to the U.S. in a big way, that they risk a U.S. policy response. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve has already been authorized by Congress to be reduced by about 200 million barrels, and it would be easy for the president to order an acceleration to offset a "mini-embargo," based on principle. Trump published on the White House website that his goal is to free America from dependence on the OPEC cartel, and that could not be a clearer statement of his intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.