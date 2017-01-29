Boeing Or Airbus: And The Winner Is...

Boeing still delivers where it matters and that is cash and deliveries.

With the year having come to an end, the order battle of 2016 between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has been concluded and a new annual order has started. In this article, I want to have a look at who can crown itself the winner of 2016 in terms of orders.

An obvious winner

Looking at the table, it almost seems that the winner is obvious, but I do think that some remarks need to be made here.

Looking at the narrow body orders it can be seen that Airbus' current generation product is still preferred over the Boeing 737NG family. Looking at the next generation narrow body aircraft families, which are the Boeing 737 MAX and the Airbus A320neo, things were closer with a difference of just 12 units for Airbus.

Looking at the wide body orders, things were closer between Airbus and Boeing as well for the current generation aircraft (Boeing 767, Boeing 777, Boeing 747, Airbus A330ceo, Airbus A380) as for the next generation aircraft (Boeing 787, Boeing 747-8I/F, Boeing 777X, Airbus A350 and Airbus A330neo).

Helped by an order for the Boeing 747-8F from UPS, Boeing won in the next generation wide body category. In the absence of satisfying order inflow for the Boeing 777 and a revival in order activity for the Airbus A330ceo, Airbus ended up on top of Boeing for the current generation wide body order inflow. In total Airbus had a 12 unit lead in the wide body segment.

Looking at the gross orders, we can see that the difference is 162 units in Airbus's advantage and that is almost solely caused by the continued popularity of the Airbus A320ceo family.

In 2016, Airbus finally removed the orders from defunct Kingfisher Airlines from its order book. This had an impact of 82 units on cancellations. In the end, Boeing had 119 cancellations versus 218 for Airbus.

Looking at the net orders it can be seen that the 38 cancellations advantage Boeing had were not enough to offset the lower order inflow.

In terms of catalog value Airbus was able to add $132.3B worth of aircraft to its backlog, while Boeing added $117.8B. After discounts this would amount to $61.1B and $60.3B respectively. On a per aircraft basis this results in $71.1 million for Boeing and $64.4 million for Airbus. One could say that this might have to do with a higher share of narrow body aircraft, but this is not the case. Narrow body orders accounted for 78% of the order inflow for both jet makers. The difference comes from pricing of the Airbus aircraft being lower than their Boeing counterparts. Airbus has lowered its prices of the Airbus A330ceo to appeal to customers and its Airbus A320ceo and neo tend to have a lower pricing compared to their Boeing counterparts.

While I marked Boeing as a winner here, the pricing seems to be a Boeing weak spot. Airbus has lowered prices to fill slots and win market share, while Boeing has to find a sweet spot between filling slots and keeping margins high.

Iran deal mattered

It seems that Airbus really lost big time here. The truth, however, is that Boeing lost the annual order battle due to one contract not being finalized timely. As many probably can guess, this is the order that Boeing wants to secure with Iran. Airbus was able to finalize the deal before year-end and it has given them the lead over Boeing.

Table 2 shows how things could have been if Boeing did secure the order in 2016:

Iran wants to order 50 737 MAX aircraft and 30 Boeing 777 aircraft, equally split between current generation and next generation aircraft. If we add this to the table, we see that Airbus would still hold its lead for the narrow body segment driven by the current generation aircraft. For the wide body aircraft it would have to recognize Boeing as the winner.

Gross orders would still be in advantage of Airbus, but Boeing would have won the net order battle which is what matters most.

Conclusion

Given that the Iran order has clearly made the difference Airbus still rolls out as the 'official' winner of the 2016 order battle, but it has to be admitted that the battle was closer than ever where Boeing had a high chance of winning the order battle for the first time since 2012.

In the end, Boeing delivers where it matters and that is cash flow growth driven by delivery volume.

