How To Tell: Correction Or Buy Dip

A buy dip would need yields to then drop after a market hit re-adjusting support for the market.

We review recent drops in the market and the key ingredient seen in all of them.

Reviewing the last 30-40 years major market crashes were usually accompanied by a jump in rates that were already at high levels. Today's market has had a mini bump up in rates but is far from the high levels. That could mean that negative market (NYSEARCA:SPY) reactions to bad news could be short-lived. That is unless rates were to continue higher after a market correction.

Let's Review Some Recent Stock Market Corrections

Early '80s Bear Market

Source: St Louis Fed

From mid-1981 to mid-1982 the stock market hit a "bear" market. What preceded that were the key ingredients: high and rising rates.

In a matter of a year the 10 year Treasury went from around 10% yields to close to 16% or a 600bp move.

Such a move was too much for the markets to handle. Until rates started coming back down markets could not start moving back up.

1987

Source: St Louis Fed

Ten year rates jumped ahead of the 1987 crash. In six months the 10 year went from 7% to over 10% or a 300bp move. That proved too much for the market to handle.

1990

Source: St Louis Fed

Before the 1990 stock market drop the 10 year went from 7.8% to over 9% or an increase of over 100bp. Add to that the rate itself was at a high absolute level which also added pressure to markets. The increase in unison with the high level helped markets drop in late 1990.

2000-2001

Source: St Louis Fed

At the end of the '90s bull market rates jumped over 200bp in the year leading up to the 2000 market peak.

2008

Source: St Louis Fed

What led to the peak in 2007 were 10 year yields up 60-70 bp in just three months. Really rates had a larger multi-year climb ahead of the 2008 crash. A similar jump in yields occurred multiple times ahead of the 2007-2008 period.

2011

Source: Trading Economics

Leading up to the 2011 peak and crash were 10 year rates jumping over 100bp in just three months. The fast move weighed on markets.

2015-2016

Source: St Louis Fed

A 70bp lift in yields in 4-5 months preceded the start of the bearish period starting in late 2015.

In Sum

Each market correction was led by either a fast jump in yields or a longer term larger jump in yields. In each case markets bounced when bond yields dropped. Bond buying ended up supporting equity markets by dropping yields. The lower yields made equity markets cycle back to be relatively attractive all over again.

Today

Source: St Louis Fed

In the last six months 10 year Treasury rates have bounced by 100bp. While rates are low, the jump in rates could always act to shake markets on bad news.

That said the market has recent memories of the Brexit snap-back along with other recent market hits holding. Global central banks are also at a record position of monetary ease. Until higher inflation forces central banks to unwind that position, markets could see support on any hits.

We'd expect that if the market were shaken by bad news bulls have been waiting to "buy the dip." With economies finally starting to pick up globally after a decade lull, more investors want to buy. For now we'd expect that market drops on bad news would be short lived.

Identifying A Follow Through Correction

The defining moment to decide if a market can bounce back or not is to see what bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) do. If bonds bounce as investors look for a safe haven then stocks should bottom sooner. Bond buying drops yields making it still relatively attractive to buy stocks. That's the market's self-adjusting mechanism.

If bonds drop after a market hit sending yields higher, that would be a sign of a potential follow through sell-off.

For now inflation hasn't reached 2% globally but it's likely headed there in the next six months. When global inflation passes 2% then central banks will need to put the breaks on easing or risk run-away inflation.

If markets perceive inflation risk is the reason for the crash, then we can have an extended correction. In that scenario bonds and stocks would drop together.

The relationship to rates and markets needs to be watched to see how healthy the market is and if it can bounce.

If market yields jump on an equity hit bearishness would probably take longer to work itself out.

At these low rates that's the signal to look for to decide if stocks can be bought on a dip.

Adjusting To Today's Market

While global economies are picking up, the change in the US administration could cause some bumps along the way. We are shortening up our time-frame for our market view. For now with rates and inflation low, we'd expect market drops to be followed by buying. For confirmation we'll be looking to see how bonds react.

Conclusion

Reviewing recent history equity investors have shifted to bonds in market turmoil. That sends rates lower and helps support markets. If rates were to continue higher on an equity rout we'd be concerned about longer term follow through.

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to premium members. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.